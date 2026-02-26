The VERTI 840 motorized lift wins Gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category while the design-forward ATIPICA decorative hardware secures Silver in the Style Statement--Kitchen category

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Richelieu Hardware proudly announces it has earned two prestigious awards in the industry-renowned Best of KBIS program. Presented at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, the honors recognize Richelieu's leadership in both expressive design and purposeful innovation.

ATIPICA (CNW Group/Richelieu Hardware Ltd.) VERTI 840 (CNW Group/Richelieu Hardware Ltd.)

The company's bold ATIPICA decorative hardware collection received Silver in the Style Statement – Kitchen category, while the groundbreaking VERTI 840 an electric height-adjustable lift system for upper cabinets earned Gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category. Winning in both style and wellness underscores Richelieu's ability to seamlessly merge aesthetics with meaningful functionality, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and solutions that enhance everyday living.

Designed to spotlight the boldest thinkers and most transformative product innovations in the kitchen and bath, Best of KBIS is awarded annually at KBIS, the largest and most prestigious trade show, in North America, dedicated to all aspects of kitchen and bath design. Judged by a panel of esteemed industry professionals including designers, architects, and product experts, the program honors excellence across seven dynamic categories, spotlighting style, innovation, functionality, sustainability and wellness.

GRANBERG - VERTI 840: Elevating wellness through universal design

Richelieu is especially proud of its Gold recognition in the Wellness Trailblazer category, reflecting the company's deep commitment to accessibility and human-centered design.

Developed by Granberg, a renowned European manufacturer of accessible kitchen and living solutions, the VERTI 840 motorized lift system enhances comfort, efficiency, and quality of life, particularly for individuals with reduced mobility.

ATIPICA: A sculptural statement that's anything but typical

Recipient of Silver in the Style Statement – Kitchen category, ATIPICA is a design-forward decorative hardware collection that plays boldy with texture, geometry, and color to create a striking focal point. Designed by Gianmarco Codato and Luciano Trevisiol, two creatives celebrated for transforming everyday objects into iconic statements, ATIPICA is a tribute to everything that refuses to be ordinary.

Together, these two awards embody a powerful design philosophy: that designs can, and should, be both visually striking as well as highly functional. With ATIPICA and VERTI 840, Richelieu continues to shape a future where style and wellness are not separate ambitions but perfectly aligned priorities.

PROFILE AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers its customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 119 centres in North America – 51 distribution centres in Canada, 65 in the United States and 3 manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM UNIGRAV Inc, which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

For information: Richard Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer; Antoine Auclair: Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tel: (514) 336-4144, www.richelieu.com