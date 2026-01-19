Company Reaches the Milestone of Ten Private Brands Serving the Retail Sector

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Richelieu is pleased to announce the addition of Klassen Bronze to its retail market portfolio, bringing its total number of private brands to ten. This latest acquisition further strengthens an already robust lineup that includes Richelieu, Reliable, Onward, Mibro, Task, Nystrom, Madico, Cedan, as well as Ideal Security, which was acquired earlier this year.

Klassen Bronze offers a wide range of products for both residential and commercial markets, including letters, numbers, mailboxes, signs, a full range of keys, key-cutting machines, and much more. The acquisition of Klassen Bronze reinforces Richelieu's market position and aligns with our "one stop shop" strategy, supported by our service centres in Calgary for Western Canada, Kitchener for Eastern Canada, and Chicago for the United States.

"I am proud to see our portfolio continue to grow allowing us to better support our retail partners and further enhance our offering across Canada and the United States," said Richard Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer of Richelieu.

PROFILE AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers its customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 119 centres in North America – 51 distribution centres in Canada, 65 in the United States and 3 manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM UNIGRAV Inc, which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

