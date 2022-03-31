Sustainable Without The Price Tag: Coney Island Picnic To Launch 2022 Summer Collection at Premium Retailers and Online

"With most streetwear brands, you typically have to choose between two of the four following pillars: reasonable price, high-quality, well-designed, sustainable," says Ryan Wood, creative director of Coney Island Picnic. "Not many companies are able to achieve all of these pillars successfully, and our ability to achieve all four simultaneously is the key to our vision for our brand."

In today's market, most streetwear brands aren't creating their products with sustainable materials, and if they are, they are sold at a high price point. Since this line is made with the Gen-Z audience in mind, Coney Island Picnic advocates that sustainability in streetwear shouldn't come at a premium. As a result, they are incorporating organic cotton in their line without increasing their prices.

Here is what you can expect for this collection:

A nod to the nineties nostalgia

Messages of mindfulness and nature

Tees and fleece pieces will be made with organic cotton

Maintaining the essence of the artist collective to appeal to youth culture

To learn more about Coney Island Picnic and see their current collection, visit https://coneyislandpicnic.com/

About Coney Island Picnic

Coney Island Picnic is a brand showcasing the works of a creative collective of artists and designers from around the world. With its disruptive, graphic-led approach, the brand is a reflection of East and West Coast youth culture; taking cues from psychedelic art, vintage athletics, skate, surf, and the spirit of subculture as a whole. Coney Island Picnic is not one person, therefore it is not one idea, voice, or emotion. It is an outlet to simply provide amusement in a world that needs more of it.

