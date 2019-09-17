Sustainable sushi is coming to Canada - and it's backed by two epic chefs

Greenfish is scheduled for a soft opening on September 26 and will be the latest addition to Avenida Food Hall & Fresh Market (12445 Lake Fraser Dr SE D426, Calgary, AB). Business hours will be 11am to 8pm, Thursday to Sunday. The grand opening is slated for Saturday, September 28, at 12pm and the city will get a first-hand glimpse at what Canada's first sustainable sushi concept looks like. Lucky guests will also get a $20 gift card for Avenida Food Hall & Fresh Market (while supplies last).

The commitment to sustainability extends into every facet of Greenfish. The packaging for the shared "omakase" combos are not only exquisite in design, but fully compostable. Designed for an immersive experience – the box will house the story of Greenfish, as well as highlighting the different types of fish, pickles, and instructions on how to eat the sushi. For the grand opening, Chef Darren MacLean will be on hand to sign these keepsake boxes and take photos with guests to celebrate making greener choices together.

As a long-standing champion of sustainability in the culinary industry, MacLean created a menu using only green-listed fish approved by Oceanwise with a long term goal to support ocean cleanup, helping to end fishery poaching, protecting global coral reefs and endangered species.

"I've always found it hard to reconcile sustainability with accessibility, and when I came across this opportunity, I couldn't pass it up. This will be the pilot project with hopes to see more across the country," says Chef Darren MacLean.

