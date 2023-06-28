Sustainable communities need responsible partners. Alectra's ESG efforts recognized in Corporate Knights' Best 50 list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The 17 communities that span Alectra's service territory in the Greater Golden Horsehoe Area look to local businesses and industries to contribute to their economic and social well-being by putting service, environment and responsible behaviours first.

Today, Corporate Knights recognized Alectra Inc. as one of the top Canadian companies in its annual sustainability ranking. This honour reflects the priorities that communities place on corporate citizenship, and Alectra appreciates being included in the 2023 ranking.

"Being named as a sustainable company by Corporate Knights for the fifth straight year helps us to validate the efforts we are making in the ESG arena," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Reaching net zero emissions by 2050 is our goal, and we're committed to getting there by continuing to improve our operations and modernize our grid. We're also investing in community well-being through our AlectraCARES fund, supporting frontline agencies who are helping those in need."

Corporate Knights' annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list highlights Canadian companies that are top sustainability performers. The results are based on 24 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering the environmental, social and governance performance of a company's operations. This year, Alectra was selected ranked 16th place in the top quartile.

In 2022, Alectra reduced its emissions by 23 per cent – continuing its shorter-term GHG reduction plan to cut emissions below 2016 baseline levels by 2025. Additionally, Alectra generated over 25 GWh of solar energy (enough to power 2,800 homes for one year), while investing $296 million in capital projects to help modernize the grid. Alectra has invested more than $5 million in community well-being since it started operations in 2017, and is designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada, and one of the Top Employers in the Greater Toronto Region.

The information that makes up the Best 50 Corporate Citizens is collected from public companies that disclose their environmental, social and governance data.

For information on Alectra's commitment to sustainability visit Alectra's 2022 ESG Report here alectra.com/sites/default/files/assets/pdf/alectra-2022-annual-esg-report.pdf.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

