Sustainability the new "it" factor in modern, luxury homes in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - What defines a well-appointed modern, luxury home? It extends beyond spacious, well-designed and elegant interiors. It's more than bespoke finishes and attention to fine detail. And it requires more than a highly coveted address. It extends beyond "wired" or "smart" technology, integrated security, sound, lighting and entertainment systems or other trendy app-enabled options. It's more than custom, recreational features such as infinity pools, recording studios, theatres, ice rinks and basketball courts.

The definition of a modern, luxury home is evolving. Today's more savvy high-end homeowners and purchasers are influenced and inspired by the world around them. Thus, their wish lists include a few, newer musts-haves. They still want all the tony elements that have been perennially sought-after, but they also want to do it better than generations past. They want modern, luxury homes that are future-proofed, more sustainable, and that simultaneously address traditional form with cutting-edge function. In the same vein as "it" brands like Tesla that defy convention, the most progressive are also the most impressive— designed for the future in a way that considers the planet, particularly from a systems and operational perspective. Importantly, these modern, luxury homes sport a smaller operational footprint, while maximizing sophistication and lifestyle. They also integrate additional sustainable solutions, with passive or active features that contribute to occupant health and wellbeing.

Introducing: 33 Blyth Hill Rd.

33 Blyth Hill backs onto one of the city's most beautiful green spaces. With almost 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, its attention to detail in reference to its eco footprint is second to none among today's high-end homes.

Sustainability Features: Geothermal heating and cooling

Air purification including HEPA filter

Reverse osmosis drinking water system throughout the house

LED lighting; Extensive natural light

Savings: Energy savings ~ 30 % on heating/cooling costs

Fast Facts:

Home heating is one of the largest sources of residential greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Geothermal technology can now be found in five per cent of new condominiums in the province, up over 100 per cent in the past five years. *

The Ontario Geothermal Association is reporting a rapid uptake of GeoExchange systems for high rise residential, commercial/campus applications, and more recently single-family community developments. *

Some of the country's most recognized builders and developers, including Mattamy Homes, Minto Communities, Tridel Corporation and a variety of smaller developers are turning to geothermal networks to heat and cool their new housing developments.

The Canada Greener Homes Grant is providing great momentum for retrofit/replacement of existing fossil fuel furnaces in existing single-family homes as well.

Noting all of that, there is lots of room for growth for the Geothermal industry in Ontario/Canada , as policymakers notice that the technology will play a pivotal role in helping solve some of the challenges of broad scale electrification. *

, as policymakers notice that the technology will play a pivotal role in helping solve some of the challenges of broad scale electrification. * Buyers are shifting toward net-zero technologies, realizing that "the cheapest energy is that which you don't use."

