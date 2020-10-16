SUSTAIN Magazine, a new independent publication for a responsible Canadian foodservice industry

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SUSTAIN Magazine is the first publication of its kind focused exclusively on Sustainability in the Canadian foodservice industry. For the last six months, we've been providing digital content at Sustainmag.ca and biweekly newsletters to subscribers across Canada. Today, we are both humbled and proud to present the inaugural print issue of SUSTAIN Magazine.

do better. be better. eat better.

Fast Facts

SUSTAIN is the only Canadian publication dedicated to improving the Canadian foodservice footprint.

is the only Canadian publication dedicated to improving the Canadian foodservice footprint. SUSTAIN provides restaurant owners and operators with the insights needed to make decisions in the food industry while protecting their businesses, our communities and the planet.

provides restaurant owners and operators with the insights needed to make decisions in the food industry while protecting their businesses, our communities and the planet. SUSTAIN offers a distribution of over 15,000 copies across all Canadian foodservice sectors on all matters 'Sustainability.'

offers a distribution of over 15,000 copies across all Canadian foodservice sectors on all matters 'Sustainability.' Our articles are made up of transparent information mainly for food professionals (but also appealing to curious consumers).

We believe in big 'S' Sustainability. This means we care first and foremost about food businesses doing well and being successful. We care about contributing to a cohesive industry and a healthy planet, as well as promoting the best human resources practices, diversity and inclusion, food justice and literacy for all.

Publication Schedule

Newsletters are published and emailed to subscribers biweekly.

Digital content is published weekly at Sustainmag.ca .

. Print issues are published quarterly–Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter

Quote

"We're HUMBLED by the generosity you've shown us by sharing your stories, your expertise and your ideas for a better future in and around food, and beyond. We're PROUD to bring you this first print issue filled with independent and original content that is compelling, in-depth, honest and powerful." – Stacey Newman, Managing Editor

About Pursuit Publishing Group Inc.

Pursuit Publishing Group is an independent Canadian publisher and design firm that believes food connects us all. After working with design clients in the foodservice industry, we saw a need for a resource that celebrates sustainable food and food operations. We pride ourselves on the look and feel of how our content is produced and consumed.

SOURCE Pursuit Publishing Group Inc.

For further information: General Inquiries: [email protected]; Advertise: [email protected]; Contribute: [email protected]; SUSTAIN Magazine - Digital: https://www.sustainmag.ca/