Suspro Foods Launches Allergen Friendly Seeds Protein Bars

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Suspro Foods wants to raise the nutrition standards in the protein industry by packing in selected natural seeds that contain all essential amino acids. Focusing on customers demand on more nutrition per gram, the BC-based startup combines the benefits of nutrition bar and protein bar to create a great tasting, plant based and allergen friendly product.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive feedback from fitness communities, vegan festivals, and wellness enthusiasts," said Richard Chen, founder of Suspro Foods. "Most protein bars are high in sugar or contain too much empty calories where the top ingredients are sugar or protein source".

Suspro, which stands for sustainable protein, believes that taking care of the environment and one's health is everyone's responsibility. Starting with 2 categories, snack protein and high protein, and 4 flavors, including apple pie cinnamon, dark chocolate sea salt, mint chocolate, and pineapple. All the bars are low in sugar (under 4 grams), rich in healthy fats, and packed with seeds, including sunflower, pumpkin, quinoa, and chia seeds. In fact, the combination of seeds are the #1 ingredient in Suspro bars. The launch sparks an exciting introduction to the fitness and healthy snacks industry.

With millions of people suffering from food allergies or diet restrictions in Canada, there are no cure for food allergies as avoidance is the only method to prevent any uncomfortable incidents. Over 90% of all allergic reactions are affected by the top 8 most common allergens, including milk ,eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, fish, soy, and wheat. Suspro protein bars utilize the power of superseeds to create an allergen friendly product that is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, peanut-free, and GMO-free.

The inspiration came before a skiing trip where Richard, the founder, had trouble finding protein bars which were low in sugar and high in nutrition. The frustration with the current options on the market prompted him to utilize his background in nutrition and health. After partnering with a prestige allergen friendly food manufacturer, Suspro Foods was created.

Snack Protein Bar Apple Pie Cinnamon: 10g protein, 7g fiber, 4g sugar

Snack Protein Bar Dark Chocolate Sea Salt: 9g protein, 6g fiber, 4g sugar.

High Protein Bar Pineapple: 18g protein, 12g fiber, 3g sugar

High Protein Bar Mint Chocolate: 17g protein, 12g fiber, 2g sugar

