Susan Uthayakumar named one of Women's Executive Network 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner

Schneider Electric Canada Country President joins esteemed community of Canada's most influential women leaders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce Susan Uthayakumar, country president, Schneider Electric, has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner, presented by KPMG.

The list of Top 100 Winners was released today, paying tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"I am honoured to be recognized among this list of incredible women as a Top 100 Award winner this year," says Susan Uthayakumar, country president, Schneider Electric. "Being considered one of Canada's most influential women leaders reinforces my commitment to myself, my colleagues and my peers to continue leading with purpose and passion to inspire change for the betterment of society."

Schneider Electric has a strong and longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, recognized through awards and accolades globally and in the diverse markets where it operates. The company's commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that its employees—no matter who they are, or where in the world they live—feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best, leading to greater engagement, performance and innovation.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN's Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2019 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN's 2018-2019 Diversity Champions.

"We are celebrating 110 of Canada's highest achieving women in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to sports and science," said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN. "The Top 100 winners and 10 Hall of Fame Inductees exemplify power not through their standing or abilities, but rather through how they inspire, champion and empower others – which is why it's very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements."

Past Award Winners includes Canada's most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author, Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut, Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications, Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada, Michaëlle Jean, former governor general of Canada, Heather Reisman, founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music, and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

To mark this year's awards, WXN is hosting an Awards Gala on November 21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners/.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About the Women's Executive Network (WXN)

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, exists for the advancement, development and recognition of professional women in Canada. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. At WXN, equity, inclusion and the advancement of professional women make industry stronger and society better. Their passion is 100% centered on empowering women and creating positive social change. WXN currently operates in Canada and Ireland.

