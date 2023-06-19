MONTREAL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - This is one of the data from a recent survey on homeopathy, its perception and usage in Canada, conducted by Harris Interactive1 and presented by the Coalition pour l'homéopathie au Québec (CPHQ) and the Canadian Coalition for Homeopathy (CCFH).

"This is data that we have been waiting for and that speaks loud and clear! Why did more than a quarter of Canadians choose homeopathy in 2022? Because probably, for these 10 million people, it is an option that suits them." says Mr. Paul Labrèche, homeopath, president of the Coalition pour l'homéopathie au Québec (CPHQ) and vice-president of the Syndicat professionnel des homéopathes du Québec (SPHQ).

Canadians and Homeopathy

The purpose of this December 2022 survey1 of a nationally representative sample of Canadians was to measure Canadians' behaviour and perceptions of homeopathy and to assess how homeopathy is perceived and should be proposed in the future.

Other data from the survey1 include:

68% of Canadians are familiar with homeopathy.

83% of Canadians who have used homeopathy in their lifetime were satisfied.

Canadians have used homeopathy:

To care for a child (35%).



In the context of a chronic disease (30%).



As a result of ineffective treatment (23%).

"The results of this survey validate the conviction of professional homeopaths and their satisfied patients which is that homeopathy has been embraced by many Canadians as a means to improve their health", adds Dr.Shahram Ayoubsadeh, ND, Hom, spokesperson for the Canadian Coalition for Homeopathy (CCFH), Clinic Director, Integral Health Clinic, Dean of the Canadian College of Homeopathic Medicine and Homeopath.

In addition:

86% of Canadians think that homeopathy should be offered as often or more often by their healthcare professional.

80% of Canadians believe that conventional medicine and alternative medicine are complementary. "Alternative medicines" meaning non-conventional care practices (naturopathy, phytotherapy, homeopathy, chiropractic, osteopathy, acupuncture, hypnosis, etc...), sometimes called "natural medicines" or "alternative medicines".

Homeopathy well present in the world

Homeopathy is rich with more than 200 years of history, experiences and studies. It always had an important place in healthcare systems and is considered one of the essential complementary approaches to integrative medicine. In 2014, the World Health Organization called on its member countries to better integrate non-conventional and traditional medicines,2 reflecting a diversity of visions and approaches to health.

Indeed, let us recall some data:

According to the World Health Organization, 200 million people worldwide use homeopathic medicines. 3

Homeopathy is a therapeutic approach that is integrated into the health systems of many countries such as Brazil , Chile , India , Mexico , Pakistan as well as Switzerland . 4

, , , , as well as . In Europe homeopathy is used by more than 100 million people and is practiced in 40 out of 42 European countries. 4

homeopathy is used by more than 100 million people and is practiced in 40 out of 42 European countries. In India , there are over 200,000 certified doctors in homeopathy with an addition of approximately 12,000 each year.4

About the Coalition for Homeopathy in Quebec (CPHQ) and the Canadian Coalition for Homeopathy (CCFH)

Bringing together in Quebec, practitioners of the Syndicat professionnel des homéopathes du Québec (SPHQ), manufacturers and users of homeopathy; and in Canada, regulated homeopaths in Ontario and practitioners in other provinces, as well as manufacturers, homeopathic schools and consumers in Canada, the two Coalitions are two partners working closely with the Homeopathy Research Institute (HRI), based in the United Kingdom. Both have the mission to promote homeopathy and defend it, among other things, by correcting its misinformation.

For information: www.cphq.ca/en/home

www.homeopathycoalition.ca

