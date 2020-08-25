Survey: Nervous Diners Trusting Indie Restaurants Over Chains (and Missing Buffets)

News provided by

Andie.work

Aug 25, 2020, 09:16 ET

Canadian App Expands with 'Dining Defender' to Curb (and Rate) COVID Exposure When Eating Out

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Andie.work, Canada's leading, free AI online and mobile app designed to empower consumers to avoid COVID-19 exposure, is expanding its functionality to keep Canadians safe when they dine-in at a restaurant or bar or visit a patio.

As part of their plan to further protect consumers, Andie.work recently conducted a survey of 1000 Canadians to uncover and address their greatest concerns while dining out.

Key findings of the Survey (National:)

  • Canadians feel significantly safer eating at independent restaurants (35.5%) vs. fast food (23.0%) or chain restaurants (11.1%.)
  • Canadians feel safer on patios (21.7%) than indoor dining rooms (10.2%)
  • Over half of Canadians (56.8%) are still 'only eating at home.'
  • Men really want buffets back! A whopping 73.4% of respondents who said they felt the safest eating at a buffet during COVID were men vs. only 26.6% of women.
  • Women are a considerably more concerned about lineups (56.1%) and utensils (55.8%) as touch points when eating out than men are at 43.9% (lineups) and 44.2% (utensils.)
  • Men are the most concerned about 'exposure to other patrons' at 58.3% vs. 41.7% (women)

Canadians have real reservations about restaurants

  • Asked to identify their biggest barriers to eating out right now, nearly half (45.7%) said 'potentially catching COVID.' Exposure to other patrons (21.7%), 'unable to afford eating out now' (16.5%), and long lineups with other patrons (12.0%) were their top additional concerns.

Canadians are worried about touchpoints

  • Asked what touchpoints while dining out concern them the most, 32.2% said exposure to other patrons, followed by bathrooms (22.0%), lineups (12.6%), exposure to wait staff (10.4%,) the food itself (9.6%) and utensils (9.3%.)

Andie.work is now live with a unique Critical COVID ratings system to Keep Canadians safe while dining out:

The app which has been helping Canadians stay safe during COVID-19 by predicting the shortest wait times at liquor, grocery store, pharmacy, clinic, gas stations, and big box stores has added a comprehensive 8 category ratings protection system to keep Canadians safe at re-opened restaurants.

Through Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' update, Canadians that use the app will be able to review ratings from other diners and rate their own experiences in real time. Diners will rate the critical COVID touchpoints of utensils, bathrooms, staff cleanliness, food preparation, physical distancing, safety rules enforcement, guest PPE and availability of hand sanitizers and share those ratings in the app.

"We see this active ecosystem of diners on the app during COVID as a big step forward in protecting Canadians who choose to eat out," said Dan Snow, CMO of Andie.work. "For the sake of restaurants and patrons alike, we've expanded the Andie.work app to make eating out safer for Canadians and with the ratings system, they can dine with confidence."

Key Findings of the survey (Ontario):

  • Ontario men seem to really be missing buffets: 70.2% of the Ontario respondents that picked buffet as the safest place to eat during COVID were men vs. only 28.2% of women.
  • Ontario men (65.2%) and women (34.8%) are greatly divided on eating in at a restaurant dining room.
  • Ontario men (49.7%) and women (50.3%) are surprisingly equal in their choice to 'only eat at home.'
  • Men 60.4% are much more in favour of patio dining than women 39.6%.

With restaurant density and wait times refreshed every five seconds, the Andie.work app gives Canadians a clear view of how busy prime restaurant and patio destinations are from coast to coast, enabling them to avoid both the busiest customer times and close quarters waiting in line.

The Andie.work app curates an ever-updating list of 1,100 restaurants, patios and bars across the country. Canadians can simply input a postal code to search any popular restaurant/patio area in the country and get an AI, not crowdsourced, real-time density and line update.

Best times to dine, based on Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' app (in major Canadian entertainment districts):

City

Ent. Region

Worst Times
(Average 11-14

people + in lineup)

Second
Worst Times
(Average 8 people in
lineup)

Best Times to
Arrive

(Least busy)










Calgary

17th Street SW

Saturday 4pm – 1am

Sunday 2pm – 8.30pm

TBD

Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm

Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm





Edmonton

ICE District

Saturday 5pm – 12am

Sunday 1.30pm – 9.30pm

TBD

Saturday 3pm - 4.30pm

Sunday 12pm – 1pm





Halifax

Downtown

Saturday (3pm – 1am)

Sunday 1pm – 8pm

TBD

Saturday 1.45pm – 2.30pm

Sunday 12pm





Ottawa

Byward Market

Friday 3pm – 1am
Saturday 2pm – 1am

Sunday 1pm – 8pm

Thursday 5 –
10pm

Friday 2.30pm – 2.45pm

Saturday 12pm - 1pm

Sunday 11am – 12.15pm





Toronto

Queen West

Friday 4pm – 11pm

Saturday 11am - 3pm, 4.30pm – 1am

Sunday 11am – 9pm

Thursday 4 –
11pm

Friday 2.45pm – 3.45pm

Saturday & Sunday 11am – 11.30am





Toronto

King West

Saturday 10am – 2.15pm, 6pm – 12am

Sunday 11am – 9pm

Thursday &
Friday 4 – 11pm

Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm

Sunday 10am – 10.45am





Vancouver

Robson Street

Saturday 11am – 2pm, 4pm – 12am

Sunday 12pm – 10pm

TBD

Saturday 3pm - 3.30pm





Winnipeg

Exchange District

Saturday 2pm – 5pm,
7pm - 1am

Sunday 3pm – 10pm

TBD

Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm

Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm

Andie is now available free as an IOS app in the Apple Store, an android app on Google Play or, Canadians can sign-up on the Andie website at app.andie.work.

SOURCE Andie.work

For further information: Patrick McCaully: Pointman News Creation, [email protected], www.pointmannc.com

Organization Profile

Andie.work