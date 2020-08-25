Survey: Nervous Diners Trusting Indie Restaurants Over Chains (and Missing Buffets)
Aug 25, 2020, 09:16 ET
Canadian App Expands with 'Dining Defender' to Curb (and Rate) COVID Exposure When Eating Out
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Andie.work, Canada's leading, free AI online and mobile app designed to empower consumers to avoid COVID-19 exposure, is expanding its functionality to keep Canadians safe when they dine-in at a restaurant or bar or visit a patio.
As part of their plan to further protect consumers, Andie.work recently conducted a survey of 1000 Canadians to uncover and address their greatest concerns while dining out.
Key findings of the Survey (National:)
- Canadians feel significantly safer eating at independent restaurants (35.5%) vs. fast food (23.0%) or chain restaurants (11.1%.)
- Canadians feel safer on patios (21.7%) than indoor dining rooms (10.2%)
- Over half of Canadians (56.8%) are still 'only eating at home.'
- Men really want buffets back! A whopping 73.4% of respondents who said they felt the safest eating at a buffet during COVID were men vs. only 26.6% of women.
- Women are a considerably more concerned about lineups (56.1%) and utensils (55.8%) as touch points when eating out than men are at 43.9% (lineups) and 44.2% (utensils.)
- Men are the most concerned about 'exposure to other patrons' at 58.3% vs. 41.7% (women)
Canadians have real reservations about restaurants
- Asked to identify their biggest barriers to eating out right now, nearly half (45.7%) said 'potentially catching COVID.' Exposure to other patrons (21.7%), 'unable to afford eating out now' (16.5%), and long lineups with other patrons (12.0%) were their top additional concerns.
Canadians are worried about touchpoints
- Asked what touchpoints while dining out concern them the most, 32.2% said exposure to other patrons, followed by bathrooms (22.0%), lineups (12.6%), exposure to wait staff (10.4%,) the food itself (9.6%) and utensils (9.3%.)
Andie.work is now live with a unique Critical COVID ratings system to Keep Canadians safe while dining out:
The app which has been helping Canadians stay safe during COVID-19 by predicting the shortest wait times at liquor, grocery store, pharmacy, clinic, gas stations, and big box stores has added a comprehensive 8 category ratings protection system to keep Canadians safe at re-opened restaurants.
Through Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' update, Canadians that use the app will be able to review ratings from other diners and rate their own experiences in real time. Diners will rate the critical COVID touchpoints of utensils, bathrooms, staff cleanliness, food preparation, physical distancing, safety rules enforcement, guest PPE and availability of hand sanitizers and share those ratings in the app.
"We see this active ecosystem of diners on the app during COVID as a big step forward in protecting Canadians who choose to eat out," said Dan Snow, CMO of Andie.work. "For the sake of restaurants and patrons alike, we've expanded the Andie.work app to make eating out safer for Canadians and with the ratings system, they can dine with confidence."
Key Findings of the survey (Ontario):
- Ontario men seem to really be missing buffets: 70.2% of the Ontario respondents that picked buffet as the safest place to eat during COVID were men vs. only 28.2% of women.
- Ontario men (65.2%) and women (34.8%) are greatly divided on eating in at a restaurant dining room.
- Ontario men (49.7%) and women (50.3%) are surprisingly equal in their choice to 'only eat at home.'
- Men 60.4% are much more in favour of patio dining than women 39.6%.
With restaurant density and wait times refreshed every five seconds, the Andie.work app gives Canadians a clear view of how busy prime restaurant and patio destinations are from coast to coast, enabling them to avoid both the busiest customer times and close quarters waiting in line.
The Andie.work app curates an ever-updating list of 1,100 restaurants, patios and bars across the country. Canadians can simply input a postal code to search any popular restaurant/patio area in the country and get an AI, not crowdsourced, real-time density and line update.
Best times to dine, based on Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' app (in major Canadian entertainment districts):
|
City
|
Ent. Region
|
Worst Times
people + in lineup)
|
Second
|
Best Times to
(Least busy)
|
Calgary
|
17th Street SW
|
Saturday 4pm – 1am
Sunday 2pm – 8.30pm
|
TBD
|
Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm
Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm
|
Edmonton
|
ICE District
|
Saturday 5pm – 12am
Sunday 1.30pm – 9.30pm
|
TBD
|
Saturday 3pm - 4.30pm
Sunday 12pm – 1pm
|
Halifax
|
Downtown
|
Saturday (3pm – 1am)
Sunday 1pm – 8pm
|
TBD
|
Saturday 1.45pm – 2.30pm
Sunday 12pm
|
Ottawa
|
Byward Market
|
Friday 3pm – 1am
Sunday 1pm – 8pm
|
Thursday 5 –
|
Friday 2.30pm – 2.45pm
Saturday 12pm - 1pm
Sunday 11am – 12.15pm
|
Toronto
|
Queen West
|
Friday 4pm – 11pm
Saturday 11am - 3pm, 4.30pm – 1am
Sunday 11am – 9pm
|
Thursday 4 –
|
Friday 2.45pm – 3.45pm
Saturday & Sunday 11am – 11.30am
|
Toronto
|
King West
|
Saturday 10am – 2.15pm, 6pm – 12am
Sunday 11am – 9pm
|
Thursday &
|
Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm
Sunday 10am – 10.45am
|
Vancouver
|
Robson Street
|
Saturday 11am – 2pm, 4pm – 12am
Sunday 12pm – 10pm
|
TBD
|
Saturday 3pm - 3.30pm
|
Winnipeg
|
Exchange District
|
Saturday 2pm – 5pm,
Sunday 3pm – 10pm
|
TBD
|
Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm
Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm
Andie is now available free as an IOS app in the Apple Store, an android app on Google Play or, Canadians can sign-up on the Andie website at app.andie.work.
SOURCE Andie.work
For further information: Patrick McCaully: Pointman News Creation, [email protected], www.pointmannc.com