Survey: Nervous Diners Trusting Indie Restaurants Over Chains (and Missing Buffets)

Canadian App Expands with 'Dining Defender' to Curb (and Rate) COVID Exposure When Eating Out

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Andie.work, Canada's leading, free AI online and mobile app designed to empower consumers to avoid COVID-19 exposure, is expanding its functionality to keep Canadians safe when they dine-in at a restaurant or bar or visit a patio.

As part of their plan to further protect consumers, Andie.work recently conducted a survey of 1000 Canadians to uncover and address their greatest concerns while dining out.

Key findings of the Survey (National:)

Canadians feel significantly safer eating at independent restaurants (35.5%) vs. fast food (23.0%) or chain restaurants (11.1%.)

vs. fast food or chain restaurants Canadians feel safer on patios (21.7%) than indoor dining rooms (10.2%)

than indoor dining rooms Over half of Canadians (56.8%) are still 'only eating at home.'

are still 'only eating at home.' Men really want buffets back! A whopping 73.4% of respondents who said they felt the safest eating at a buffet during COVID were men vs. only 26.6% of women.

of respondents who said they felt the safest eating at a buffet during COVID were men vs. only of women. Women are a considerably more concerned about lineups (56.1%) and utensils (55.8%) as touch points when eating out than men are at 43.9% (lineups) and 44.2% (utensils.)

and utensils as touch points when eating out than men are at (lineups) and (utensils.) Men are the most concerned about 'exposure to other patrons' at 58.3% vs. 41.7% (women)

Canadians have real reservations about restaurants

Asked to identify their biggest barriers to eating out right now, nearly half (45.7%) said 'potentially catching COVID.' Exposure to other patrons (21.7%), 'unable to afford eating out now' (16.5%), and long lineups with other patrons (12.0%) were their top additional concerns.

Canadians are worried about touchpoints

Asked what touchpoints while dining out concern them the most, 32.2% said exposure to other patrons, followed by bathrooms (22.0%), lineups (12.6%), exposure to wait staff (10.4%,) the food itself (9.6%) and utensils (9.3%.)

Andie.work is now live with a unique Critical COVID ratings system to Keep Canadians safe while dining out:

The app which has been helping Canadians stay safe during COVID-19 by predicting the shortest wait times at liquor, grocery store, pharmacy, clinic, gas stations, and big box stores has added a comprehensive 8 category ratings protection system to keep Canadians safe at re-opened restaurants.



Through Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' update, Canadians that use the app will be able to review ratings from other diners and rate their own experiences in real time. Diners will rate the critical COVID touchpoints of utensils, bathrooms, staff cleanliness, food preparation, physical distancing, safety rules enforcement, guest PPE and availability of hand sanitizers and share those ratings in the app.



"We see this active ecosystem of diners on the app during COVID as a big step forward in protecting Canadians who choose to eat out," said Dan Snow, CMO of Andie.work. "For the sake of restaurants and patrons alike, we've expanded the Andie.work app to make eating out safer for Canadians and with the ratings system, they can dine with confidence."

Key Findings of the survey (Ontario):

Ontario men seem to really be missing buffets: 70.2% of the Ontario respondents that picked buffet as the safest place to eat during COVID were men vs. only 28.2% of women.

men seem to really be missing buffets: of the respondents that picked buffet as the safest place to eat during COVID were men vs. only of women. Ontario men (65.2%) and women (34.8%) are greatly divided on eating in at a restaurant dining room.

men and women are greatly divided on eating in at a restaurant dining room. Ontario men (49.7%) and women (50.3%) are surprisingly equal in their choice to 'only eat at home.'

men and women are surprisingly equal in their choice to 'only eat at home.' Men 60.4% are much more in favour of patio dining than women 39.6%.

With restaurant density and wait times refreshed every five seconds, the Andie.work app gives Canadians a clear view of how busy prime restaurant and patio destinations are from coast to coast, enabling them to avoid both the busiest customer times and close quarters waiting in line.

The Andie.work app curates an ever-updating list of 1,100 restaurants, patios and bars across the country. Canadians can simply input a postal code to search any popular restaurant/patio area in the country and get an AI, not crowdsourced, real-time density and line update.

Best times to dine, based on Andie.work's 'Dining Defender' app (in major Canadian entertainment districts):

City Ent. Region Worst Times

(Average 11-14 people + in lineup) Second

Worst Times

(Average 8 people in

lineup) Best Times to

Arrive (Least busy)



















Calgary 17th Street SW Saturday 4pm – 1am Sunday 2pm – 8.30pm TBD Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm









Edmonton ICE District Saturday 5pm – 12am Sunday 1.30pm – 9.30pm TBD Saturday 3pm - 4.30pm Sunday 12pm – 1pm









Halifax Downtown Saturday (3pm – 1am) Sunday 1pm – 8pm TBD Saturday 1.45pm – 2.30pm Sunday 12pm









Ottawa Byward Market Friday 3pm – 1am

Saturday 2pm – 1am Sunday 1pm – 8pm Thursday 5 –

10pm Friday 2.30pm – 2.45pm Saturday 12pm - 1pm Sunday 11am – 12.15pm









Toronto Queen West Friday 4pm – 11pm Saturday 11am - 3pm, 4.30pm – 1am Sunday 11am – 9pm Thursday 4 –

11pm Friday 2.45pm – 3.45pm Saturday & Sunday 11am – 11.30am









Toronto King West Saturday 10am – 2.15pm, 6pm – 12am Sunday 11am – 9pm Thursday &

Friday 4 – 11pm Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm Sunday 10am – 10.45am









Vancouver Robson Street Saturday 11am – 2pm, 4pm – 12am Sunday 12pm – 10pm TBD Saturday 3pm - 3.30pm









Winnipeg Exchange District Saturday 2pm – 5pm,

7pm - 1am Sunday 3pm – 10pm TBD Saturday 3pm - 3.45pm Sunday 1pm – 1.15pm

Andie is now available free as an IOS app in the Apple Store, an android app on Google Play or, Canadians can sign-up on the Andie website at app.andie.work.





SOURCE Andie.work

For further information: Patrick McCaully: Pointman News Creation, [email protected], www.pointmannc.com