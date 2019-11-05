Survey: More Than One-Third of Workers in Canada Say Their Commute Is Stressful

36% of workers in Canada feel their commute is too long

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Are Canadian employees stressed out before they even arrive to the office? In a new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half, more than one-third of professionals (35 per cent) said travelling to and from work is stressful.

In addition, 36 per cent of respondents lamented that their trip to the office is too long, up from 28 per cent in a similar 2017 survey. Professionals said they spend an average of 53 minutes commuting each day, and more than one-quarter (26 per cent) stated their travel time exceeds one hour.

In a separate survey, senior managers said their company offers flexible scheduling to avoid peak traffic times (37 per cent) and telecommuting (30 per cent) to help alleviate employees' stressful trips.

"A professional's commute often sets the tone for their day. Dealing with a lengthy or frustrating trip to the office can have long-term effects on employee morale, performance and retention," said David King, senior district president for Robert Half. "As workforces become more dispersed, organizations need to proactively offer solutions to help address and alleviate commuter stress, while keeping business priorities on track."

King added, "Perks like flexible schedules, telecommuting options, transit reimbursement or carpooling resources are attractive to current and potential employees because they save them time and money. Ultimately, companies that provide support to help workers get more out of their lives, both at and outside the office, cultivate better focused, motivated and more loyal teams."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in Canada and more than 600 senior managers at Canadian companies with 20 or more employees.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Natasha Ferraro, 647-956-5575, natasha.ferraro@roberthalf.com

Related Links

http://www.rhii.com

