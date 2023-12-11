Survey Links Gen Z and Millennial Job Satisfaction to Employer's Ability to Champion Courage

Nestlé Canada is building and fostering a workplace culture to meet evolving needs of employees



TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - As Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping societal and workplace norms, new research from Nestlé Canada sheds light on the unique needs of these professionals, exploring what they seek from employers and the new standard they are setting, revealing insights that provide a roadmap for cultivating a dynamic and innovative work environment.

Nestlé's research found that to build and maintain satisfied teams, Canadian workplaces need a foundation of agility, courage, and trust.

According to Nestlé's survey of over 1,100 Canadian professionals between 20 and 35, an overwhelming majority of them (93%) want to work for an organization that is agile, meaning it supports quick and flexible decision making. Most Gen Z and Millennials also feel they can do a better job when they are trusted at work.

An even larger number – 96% – say the best organizations to work for are those that reward courage and allow employees to share new and bold ideas. Courage is one of the key attributes employees want but are not finding at work, with only 55% feeling their current employer embraces these principles.

"Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping workplace norms, compelling leaders to adjust to workplace cultural shifts," said John Carmichael, President & CEO of Nestlé Canada. "At Nestlé Canada, our commitment to continuous learning and growth fuels us to adapt and respond to the ever-evolving demands of today's diverse workforce. This requires going beyond our organization, actively exploring external viewpoints, and applying these meaningful insights to shape our culture at Nestlé."

While agility, courage and trust are trending high on Canadian workers' wish lists, these expectations might not be fully realized yet, uncovering an opportunity to redefine Canadian workplaces of the future, and an unmet need to build cultures rooted in these factors.

Additionally, Gen Z and Millennial Canadians are more satisfied and willing to stay in their job when agility, courage, and trust are central to their working environment.

Among the professionals who are contemplating leaving their current positions, over three quarters (77%) say their employer is not agile. Similarly, 78% of those say their current workplace falls short in promoting courage, and 72% say they're not given the level of trust that they need.

"In this constantly changing marketplace, the need for agility and courageous action is greater than ever. These attributes aren't just aspirations for employees; they're what they expect from their employers and the culture they want to immerse themselves in. Leaders must invest and proactively shape the culture within their companies, or they will not be able to attract and retain the top talent of today and tomorrow," said Carmichael. "The results of our surveys affirm that our approach – founded on agility, courage, and trust – resonates with our employees and aligns with the evolving expectations of Gen Z and Millennials who seek empowering and inclusive workplace cultures."

Nestlé Canada's recent internal pulse survey revealed that 86% of the company's employees believe Nestlé is a great place to work.

Through its ACT framework, Nestlé is fostering an environment where 85% of the workforce say they feel empowered to make decisions, 80% find the work environment conducive to agility, and a similar percentage feel comfortable taking calculated risks.

Among other Angus Reid survey highlights:

Of Canadian Gen Z and Millennial professionals who are unsatisfied with their jobs and work culture:

78% say, they do not feel their employer empowers them



81% say, their employer is not agile



84% say, their employer doesn't want them to share new and bold ideas



69% say, they are not given the level of trust they need by their employer

Overall, 65% are very or extremely likely to continue working with employer

77% among those say their employer is agile



80% among those say their employer rewards courage



77% among those get the level of trust they need

About the survey:

These are the findings of the survey conducted by Nestlé Canada from October 24 to October 30, 2023, among a representative sample of 1,113 online working Canadians, 20 to 35 years of age, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

About the Angus Reid Forum:

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

About Nestlé:

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

For more information, or to request an interview with a spokesperson, please contact:

Dan LeBaron

236-991-4832

Dan.LeBaron@zenogroup.com

Nestlé Media Line:

416-218-2688

[email protected].com

SOURCE Nestlé Canada