Survey highlights trends in economic assumptions in accounting for the costs of defined benefit pension plans

Actuarial Standards Board provides update on pension commuted value standards – The Actuarial Standards Board (ASB) of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries has announced that it will not move forward with an updated mortality improvement scale in the upcoming revised pension Commuted Value Standards. It has also stated that the revised pension Commuted Value Standards will be released in the early fall of 2019 and will not come into effect before the end of this year.

