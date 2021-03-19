Survey: Half of Canadians aren't confident public spaces are being properly disinfected

Half (51%) say they wish they were able to disinfect surfaces outside their homes, especially women, and those with younger children. Six-in-ten (62%) of those surveyed agree they would be more confident going out if they knew they had a disinfecting wipe or spray with them while on-the-go.

"Canadians are patiently waiting to get back to some semblance of normalcy," says Melanie Plaz Casado, Vice President of Marketing for Clorox Canada. "While there are no guarantees about how the world will look in the months ahead, the survey has shown the key to being confident is being cautious – and Clorox On-The-Go Disinfecting Wipes allow Canadians to disinfect the surfaces they come in contact with."

The disinfecting wipes are bleach-free and kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. Built for on-the-go, the wipes can support with a number of hard, non-porous surfaces such as cell phones*, door handles, credit or debit machines, elevator buttons, laptops*, gym equipment, light switches and certain children's toys.

"A lot of Canadians rely on public transportation, ridesharing and cabs, they need to drop their kids off at school and daycare, they're out running errands and grocery shopping," says Casado. "This gives them an option to carry disinfecting wipes in their cars, purses and bags so they can feel reassured as they re-engage."

The survey of over 1,500 Canadians was completed between February 19-21, 2021, using Leger's online panel and offers fresh insights on Canadians attitudes towards disinfecting while on-the-go.

Highlights include:

Six-in-ten say they disinfect at least one surface when they are outside their homes, with the average being nearly three surfaces, especially shopping cart handles (42%) and cell phones (33%).

Women are significantly more likely to disinfect most items when outside the home, and those with children under 18-years-old in the home more likely to disinfect many surfaces compared to those with no children.

Three-quarters keep disinfecting wipes in one or more locations outside the home; half keep some in two or more areas.

Clorox On-The-Go Disinfecting Wipes launched in January 2021.

Suggested Retail Price

15 count- $1.99-$2.49

30 count - $2.99 - $3.29

Available at Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Save On Foods, London Drugs, Dollarama and Canadian Tire.

* For electronics check manufacturer guide for cleaning instructions

Note on Survey;

No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1,524 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90%.

