MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - While 47% of young people in school say that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their perception of the future, a strong majority (77%) are still optimistic about their prospects. Such is the finding of a new Leger survey commissioned by the RQRÉ (Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative) for Hooked on School Days (HSD), which will take place from February 14 to 18, 2022. The survey, aimed primarily at understanding what motivates young people and how confident they are in the future, was conducted online with 500 Quebec students aged 15 to 22.

Survey results show that nearly one in three young people (32%) has considered dropping out of school due to the magnitude of the health crisis. However, the respondents appear to remain confident and resilient. A full 81% indicated that they felt competent and able to succeed in their academic goals, and 78% were satisfied with their academic performance.

There appears to be a consistent factor in that perseverance. When asked about what motivates them, 89% of respondents said they were surrounded by at least one person who had a positive influence on their academic progress. "The overall picture the survey paints is encouraging. Young people in school seem to be resilient and confident about their future, but we need to remain vigilant because we know that the situation is difficult right now for young people, especially those in the older range," said Audrey McKinnon, Executive Director of the RQRÉ. "What the data confirms, however, is the importance of encouraging and supporting young people with whom we are involved directly or indirectly. All the actions of their immediate and extended circle can make a difference and have a real impact on them staying in school."

Impact of the young person's environment

A young person's support system can take many forms. More than half of the respondents (57%) in the survey cited a parent as a positive influence on their school retention; 37% cited a teacher; 33% cited their circle of friends; and 29% cited an adult other than their parents within their family circle.

"The pandemic has been hard on students' motivation and commitment on many levels. I'm very impressed by their ability to adapt and the continued presence of their friends and family," said Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge. "Hooked on School Days is an opportunity for all Quebecers to recognize all the efforts that young people make. Thank you to all those who support them, day after day, and help them succeed."

"Each and every day, a tremendous number of people strive to help our students reach graduation. Teachers, professional and support staff, family and friends, each contributing in their own essential way to keeping kids in school. We need graduates of Quebec's colleges and universities in order to foster an innovative, creative and prosperous society. Let's aim high and continue to support each and every young person so they can reach their full potential," said Danielle McCann, Minister of Higher Education.

Though these results are positive, it should be noted that one in ten young people (11%) do not have a friend or family member with a positive influence on their academic progress, a proportion that increases among young people who are not motivated at school (17%).

Societal commitment to keeping young people in school: a call to action

Half of the respondents (50%) feel that society is not doing enough to encourage them to stay in school. Among this 50%, those who said that they do not feel motivated to continue going to school gave a higher proportion of negative responses (64%).

"Some of the results are concerning and remind us that we need to persevere in what we're already doing collectively, and that there is definitely more we should do," said Annie Grand-Mourcel, President of the RQRÉ. "As a society, we need to encourage and celebrate our youth, the adults who support them and the successes they achieve. We have a duty to mobilize so that no young person is left behind."

2022 Hooked on School Days events

From February 14 to 18, various events will be held across Quebec with the cooperation and support of local and regional organizations. Regional consulting authorities will also be providing materials and webinars to parents, service providers and schools. Additionally, at 1 p.m. on February 16, Hooked on School Days will be offering students aged 11 to 14 all across Quebec a discussion forum with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and his guests through a virtual gathering. Young people aged 15 to 17 will get their turn at 2:15 to hear the HSD spokesperson and his guests talk about self-esteem, engagement and motivation.

For more information, go to: journeesperseverancescolaire.com/english

To learn more about HSD activities organized by regional consulting authorities, see the In your region section.

About Hooked on School Days (HSD)

For a fourth consecutive year, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the spokesperson for Hooked on School Days. Celebrated each year in the third week of February and supported by the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative and the regional consulting authorities, Hooked on School Days is an opportunity to remind us that a simple act of encouragement can have a major positive impact. It also reminds students, parents, school staff, employers and regional and national players that they're all key to keeping our youth in school.

About the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative (RQRÉ)

The Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative (RQRÉ) is the result of its members' desire to work in a concerted and collective manner and develop an efficient network that meets their needs. The regional consulting authorities within the RQRÉ have been acting collectively and interregionally since 2005, leveraging a wealth of knowledge and expertise and a proven ability to mobilize the vital forces within a community to promote student retention and educational success.

SOURCE Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative

For further information: Adrienne York, CASACOM, 514-581-0355, [email protected]