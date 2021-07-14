Survey Finds Majority of In-House Lawyers Overworked and Highly Stressed

COVID-19 continues to present many challenges to Canadian in-house counsel, leading to significant wellbeing challenges. Tweet this

The biggest concerns revolved around staff-related matters stemming from the pandemic: remote working, the deterioration of mental health, health & safety issues, employee stress levels and staff burnout.

71% of in-house counsel have seen an increase in their work-related stress and anxiety levels in the last year.

Increased levels of in-house accountability (with 60% of in-house counsel taking on additional responsibilities including compliance, ethics, investigations and ESG) as well as the heightened demand for in-house legal services (including 55% of participants expecting an increase in demand for data privacy; 46% increase in demand for risk & compliance; 39% increase in demand for supporting operational delivery) are contributors to the increased levels of work-related stress and anxiety.

The survey results provide a clear a call to action for legal department leaders to put in place programs which support employee wellbeing and retention.

ABOUT THE CCCA

The CCCA is the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel. Founded in 1988 as a forum of the Canadian Bar Association, we represent over 5,000 in-house counsel from every province and territory, and sector and industry, making us the most inclusive and representative professional association for in-house counsel in Canada. For more information, visit www.ccca-accje.org.

ABOUT MONDAQ

Mondaq is the global standard in AI-enabled content marketing and analytics solutions for professional services firms and helps its over 22 million readers worldwide to find answers to legal, tax and compliance questions. Mondaq has over 2 million readers in Canada, including the majority of Canadian in-house counsel and executives from thousands of Canadian organizations. For more information, visit www.mondaq.com.

SOURCE Canadian Corporate Counsel Association

For further information: For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Lynne Yryku, Canadian Corporate Counsel Association, [email protected]