SURVEY FINDS IN-HOUSE LAWYERS TAKING ON MORE WORK AND MORE STRESS
Jan 24, 2023, 12:00 ET
New research urges organizational legal leaders to prioritize employee wellbeing
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association (CCCA), the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel, and Mondaq, a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms, conducted an expansive survey of Canadian in-house counsel lawyers in late 2022. Designed in partnership with an advisory board of eminent in-house counsel from across Canada, the survey provides up-to-date insights into current hot button issues and future outlooks for the Canadian in-house counsel profession.
Based on over 670 responses, it is evident that Canadian in-house counsel continue to take on more business responsibility and receive more demand for their services, leading to continued employee wellbeing challenges:
- The aftermath of Covid-19 continues to present challenges to Canadian in-house legal departments, most notably in terms of new working arrangements, with 87% of legal departments working on a hybrid basis and 27% of these not mandating staff to spend any time in the office.
- 46% of in-house counsel have seen an increase in their work-related stress and anxiety levels in the last year (with just 13% seeing a decline).
- Increased levels of in-house accountability, with the majority taking on additional responsibilities, including compliance (45%), ethics (27%), investigations (25%), government relations (20%) and ESG (11%).
- Heightened demand for in-house legal services, with 50% of participants expecting an increase in demand for data privacy, 50% for risk and compliance, and 44% for contract management.
There is a clear call to action for legal department leaders and managers to put in place more programs that support employee wellbeing.
The CCCA is the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel. Founded in 1988 as a forum of the Canadian Bar Association, it represents over 5,000 in-house counsel from every province and territory, and sector and industry, making it the most inclusive and representative professional association for in-house counsel in Canada. For more information, visit www.ccca-accje.org.
Mondaq is a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms, helping its over 20 million readers worldwide find answers to legal, tax and compliance questions. Mondaq has over 2 million readers in Canada, including the majority of Canadian in-house counsel and executives from thousands of Canadian organizations. For more information, visit www.mondaq.com.
SOURCE Canadian Corporate Counsel Association
For further information: Lynne Yryku, [email protected]
Share this article