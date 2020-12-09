Survey Finds Changing Cannabis Consumer and Consumption Habits

Nearly Half of Adults, Including Parents, Are Swapping Alcohol for Cannabis Since Start of Pandemic

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds that 42% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have started or increased their consumption since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the survey by the independent pollster, conducted online in October 2020 among nearly 2,000 U.S. adults aged 21+, the main reasons many Americans have chosen to start or increase their cannabis consumption since the pandemic began include:

to reduce stress and anxiety (54%; women (64%) and men (47%))

to relax (50%; women (50%) and men (49%))

to help them sleep (48%; women (52%) and men (45%))

This shift in consumption habits extends to parents of children under 18 ("parents"). In fact, more than half (52%) of parents who have ever consumed cannabis say they have started or increased their cannabis consumption since the beginning of the pandemic, compared to 33% of those who are not parents of children under 18. These moms and dads of children under 18 are also more likely to consume cannabis primarily for medical use (58% vs. 44%).

The survey also found that more than half (57%) of parents with children under 18 who have ever consumed cannabis have reduced or replaced their alcohol consumption with cannabis since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, amongst all adult cannabis consumers aged 21+, 45% say they have reduced or replaced their alcohol consumption with cannabis, and one-third (33%) of those who consume cannabis for adult use say they prefer cannabis to alcohol.

"Educating consumers around cannabis consumption is so important," said Stacia Woodcock, PharmD and Dispensary Manager for Curaleaf in New York. "Curaleaf's pharmacists and committed dispensary associates make it a priority to educate our patients and consumers and help them find the right products to make cannabis a part of their lives."

The survey results come as the cannabis industry continues to become destigmatized and evolve into an increasingly mainstream role within society. Governors across the country designated the industry an "essential service" throughout the pandemic, acknowledging the important role cannabis plays serving the health and wellness needs of consumers. In November, voters in five states approved ballot measures expanding access to cannabis. Medicinal cannabis will be available in 36 states and adult-use in 15 states and Washington D.C.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in new consumers at our dispensaries with more people exploring cannabis," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "The liberalization of the plant — and the increasing diversity among consumers who enjoy it — will continue as the general public become more interested in incorporating cannabis into their health and wellness routines."

The survey also found similarities in cannabis consumption regardless of educational level or marital status, and across different regions of the country.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise, and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites, and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf from October 8–12, 2020, among 1,895 U.S. adults ages 21+, of whom n=772 have ever consumed cannabis. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas: building twenty first century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

