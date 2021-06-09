Survey finds Canadian companies outperformed on digital transformation, underperformed on workforce management through pandemic

"Investments in digital may have been a reactive trigger to the pandemic, but moving forward, executives are looking to drive opportunistic investments to create more flexible operating models and greater cost efficiencies," says Doug Jenkinson , Partner, Strategy and Transactions at EY Canada. "Optimism of a rapid return to pre-pandemic revenues, coupled with low interest rates, are motivating executives to capitalize on new opportunities for growth — predominantly through mergers and acquisitions. For many companies, this includes divesting non-core assets and redeploying capital in a buy vs. build approach to accelerate growth and compete on a global scale."

The EY survey finds 53% of Canadian companies plan to actively pursue M&A in the next 12 months. For 40% of Canadian executives, that includes looking at bolt-on acquisitions to increase market share. Another 27% say they have their eyes on transformative deals that could help them reimagine business models or penetrate new geographies.

While the M&A market may be experiencing a renewed bull run, the survey suggests companies are being prudent in decision-making, with 79% of Canadian executives indicating their company failed to complete or has cancelled a planned acquisition in the last 12 months.

"A wait-and-see attitude may have proven prudent in the short term, but could hamper growth in the longer term if companies choose to sit on the sideline," suggests Jenkinson. "Target assets with the right competencies and synergistic qualities are hard to find. Companies that actively pursue M&A to accelerate growth will increase their chances of outperforming their competitors as we look towards economic recovery."

Canadian companies surveyed believe they outperformed in many areas during the pandemic, but 32% of executives acknowledge they underperformed when it came to workforce management. Going forward, 78% confirmed the pandemic has increased their strategic focus and investment in their people.

"As Canadian executives examine lessons learned from the pandemic and prepare their path forward, they must put humans at the centre of their focus, apply technology with speed and innovate at scale in order to succeed," explains Jenkinson. "Canadian companies that do, can do more than prosper — they can make bold moves and create exponential value that lasts."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY Canada

For further information: For further information, please contact: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141; Chiara Battaglia, [email protected], 514 833 3337; Dina Elshurafa, [email protected], 416 941 1818