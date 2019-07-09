Survey: Canadians Confident in Protecting Their Data, But Feel Cybersecurity Education Is Lacking

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- A new online survey from Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and YouGov reveals that two-thirds of Canadians (66%) apply the same management of security across all of their personal devices (e.g., PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets), and more than half of respondents (56%) feel they're doing all they can to prevent the loss of their information.

(PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

Palo Alto Networks partnered with YouGov and Dr. Jessica Barker , an expert in the human nature of cybersecurity, to poll over 1,000 Canadian adults to examine individuals' perceived views of cyberthreats and their level of cybersecurity preparedness in their digital lives.

"As more of our time is spent on smart devices, it's becoming increasingly important to protect our personal information from cybercriminals," said Rob Lunney, country manager of Canada, Palo Alto Networks. "As this study shows, Canadians understand that they are responsible for protecting their data and are confident in their ability to do so."

The study also identified other factors that would make Canadians feel more secure online, including:

Knowing what they can do to protect themselves and their families (56%).

Knowing that more cybercriminals are being caught and punished (32%).

Knowing there is a government official or agency responsible for cybersecurity (26%).

More transparency from companies about their cybersecurity best practices, such as the type of software they use or the number of employees working on their cybersecurity (26%).

Learning about the risks of being online in simpler terms (24%).

"Trust is so important in cybersecurity. People want to be actively engaged in better protecting themselves online, and they embrace technology that supports them in this. The knowledge acquired can then be transferred to other areas of their lives, most importantly, the workplace," said Dr. Jessica Barker.

While Canadians feel that understanding security best practices is the best way to protect their data against today's cyberthreats, only 28% of respondents agree that the government and schools are doing enough to educate the public around managing cybersecurity. For respondents ages 18-24, this drops to 16%.

"Providing the public with foundational cybersecurity knowledge and skills is critical in today's data-driven society," added Lunney. "At Palo Alto Networks, we are a committed partner to governments and schools across Canada to drive innovation and STEM education to people of all ages. Earlier this year, we partnered with British Columbia's Ministry of Education and IBM Canada to launch the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy to provide high school students with hands-on training to protect themselves and their data in the digital age."

YouGov Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,012 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken from May 7-15, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Canadian adults (aged 18+).

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

For further information: Eddy Rivera, Senior Public Relations Manager, Palo Alto Networks, Office: 408-837-7773 Ext. 202850, erivera@paloaltonetworks.com, http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

