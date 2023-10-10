Survey by the FPPE-CSQ and its English-speaking unions

Professional staff shortage severely impacts student services

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The shortage of education professionals in English-language schools and centres is having an impact on student services, as prevention becomes difficult and staff can only intervene in the most urgent cases.

These are the key findings of the survey conducted by the Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE-CSQ), the Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels du milieu de l'Éducation de Montréal (SPPMEM-CSQ) and the Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels de l'Ouest de Québec anglophone (SPPOQA-CSQ) among members in their departments.

At a press conference this morning, Sophie Massé, Vice-President of the FPPE-CSQ, Susan Wait, Vice-President of the SPPMEM-CSQ, and Sylvana Di Medio, President of the SPPOQA-CSQ, revealed a worrying picture of the working and practice conditions for education professionals.

A worsening shortage

"The survey shows that almost 49%1 of respondents to the English Montreal survey are thinking of leaving their jobs for reasons other than retirement," explains Susan Wait, Vice-President of the SPPMEM-CSQ.

Among them, 76% are looking for better pay and 67% for more recognition.

"Several professional positions are currently vacant in our departments. Main reason school service centres have difficulty recruiting and retaining professionals is the unattractive working conditions in education. The shortage is likely to get worse if the Conseil du trésor doesn't take action in the current negotiations," says Sylvana Di Medio, president of the SPPOQA.

More than half (52%) of Montérégie's professional staff say they are overworked, mainly because of an assignment overload. Clearly, the shortage of professional staff has an impact on the remaining staff. "La roue tourne (The wheel is turning)", says Sylvana Di Medio.

Insufficient services to meet student needs

"The survey reveals that a worrying 77% of education professionals in the region claims that students are not receiving the professional services to which they are entitled under the Public Education Act. It's alarming," explains Ms. Di Medio.

Of these, 89% believe it's because there aren't enough professionals to meet the needs of students, especially the increased needs brought on by the pandemic (59%).

Similar situation across Quebec

According to the president of the FPPE-CSQ, the difficult situation in English-speaking service centers is similar to the situation experienced by professional staff throughout Quebec. "Our survey, which received over 4,000 responses, shows that 41% of professionals[2] are thinking of leaving their jobs. The given reasons are, in order of importance, low pay (50%), the workload (47%), and lack of recognition (45%). I would describe the situation as alarming," comments Jacques Landry.

Other highlights from the survey of all FPPE-CSQ members in Quebec include the following:

80% of those who surveyed feel that students are not receiving the professional services provided for under the Education Act due to staff shortages.

60% feel that professional material and administrative services are insufficient to ensure a successful learning environment.

The majority (61%) of respondents stated that they are overworked.

Professionals have solutions to suggest

Education professionals are not giving up and are pinning their hopes on the current negotiations for the renewal of their collective agreement.

Nearly 70% think that introducing mandatory thresholds of diversified and comprehensive professional services in every school and centre would enable staff to work more preventively and meet the needs of students.

A similar proportion believes that raising salaries, improving work conditions and scheduling flexibility, along with allowing more time off to facilitate work-life balance would help attract and retain more staff to work with students.

A looming strike

"Currently, discussions at the negotiating tables are at a standstill. The government offers no concrete proposals to improve the current situation, which keeps deteriorating. We hope that the government will take the opportunity of the back-to-school period to send us the message that the needs of Quebec students are among its priorities, which is why our members across Quebec voted 92,8% until now in favour of a strike mandate that could go as far as an unlimited general strike," says FPPE-CSQ President.[3]

SPPMEM-CSQ profile

The Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels du milieu de l'Éducation de Montréal (SPPMEM-CSQ) represents education professionals in the Pointe-de-l'île, Montreal and English Montreal school boards.

SPPOQA-CSQ profile

The Syndicat du personnel professionnel de l'éducation du Nunavik et de l'Ouest de Montréal (SPPÉNOM-CSQ) represents education professionals from the Riverside, Sir- Wilfrid-Laurier, Lester B.-Pearson, New Frontiers, and Western Québec school boards.

FPPE-CSQ profile

The Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE-CSQ) represents 19 unions with 12,500 members in virtually all of Quebec's school service centres and school boards - French, English, Cree and Kativik. Its members include various categories of staff in the administrative (engineers, analysts, development officers, etc.) pedagogical ( educational consultants , librarians, etc.) and direct student services (psychologists, psycho-educators, speech therapists, guidance counsellors, remedial teacher, etc.) sectors.

1 After distribution of undecided individuals 2 After distribution of undecided individuals 3 FPPE-CSQ is part of the Front commun. The results unveiled today are part of a major strike movement which is unprecedented in the last 50 years, involving over 420,000 workers in the public health and social services, education and higher education networks.Faced with the Quebec government's closure after almost a year of negotiations, all the unions making up the Front commun started a general assembly tour to adopt a strike mandate that could go as far as an unlimited general strike. The mandate also specifies that the triggering of the unlimited general strike will be preceded by strike sequences.The CSN, CSQ, FTQ and APTS members concerned are called upon to vote democratically, by secret ballot. The general assembly tour will run until October 13, 2023, and the Front commun will assess the situation after that date.

SOURCE Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE-CSQ)

