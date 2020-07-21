Surgere: AutoSphere Gains Altitude - Faster Than Ever

CLEVELAND and TOKYO and ANTWERP, Belgium and AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Surgere Automotive Supply Chain Community has reached record numbers. The community's amazing growth includes 136 sites in the North America and 64 sites in Asia Pacific since January 2020. AutoSphere is a large community of OEMs and suppliers, who have come together to use a common set of processes and data transactions to manage their packaging and parts supply chain transactions more effectively. It is the automotive industry's most effective supply chain management process – delivered through massive collaboration. Community members experience more efficiencies and cost savings by having the right container and rack assets, at the right place, at the right time.

"Our members benefit with the impressive growth of the AutoSphere community, by becoming better supply chain practitioners. This in turn increases productivity while decreasing operating costs. True visibility and trusted data are the only supply chain foundations which allow for sustainable and resilient supply chain. AutoSphere members are leading the way" said William Wappler, President & CEO Surgere. The growth of the community provides the members with a very large and active sandbox to test new and improving technologies. Additionally, they benefit in three primary areas. First, their field of vision is expanded, allowing every member to have a much wider view of where their assets are located. The opportunity to monitor "real time" and recover containers, racks, and parts is greatly enhanced and expanded, resulting in cost reduction statistics that are extremely positive and improving. Second, the increase in data provides members the ability to better understand best practices across the community. The billions of additional data points provide a strong reference for AutoSphere members to judge where productivity and cost can be improved. They compare themselves to many companies, all sharing insights into supply chain performance metrics. And, lastly, Surgere Research and Development is greatly enhanced by deploying multiple types of sensor technologies into a broader base of applications. It takes experience and effort to move from supply chain theory using IoT to creating trusted supply chain visibility.

"Year over year, Surgere's customer base has surged – adding OEM, Tier 1, and Tier 2 suppliers all who rely on our hardware, software and category-leading consulting services" added Wappler. "Our clients see a dramatic reduction in cost, an increase in productivity, and experience a clear ROI in as little as six months with our solution as a service module."

As many industries turn their thoughts to post-Covid operations, more efficient systems, processes, and AI solutions are going to be paramount. Surgere is well positioned to serve them all, delivering the right parts and the right packaging at the right place at the right time. "Going forward, decision-makers will need easy deployments, reduced risk and quick ROI" said Wappler. Surgere provides high quality, digital technology with experienced resources and a community of practitioners that are second to none.

Surgere, a leading technology company specializing in sensor-based science providing never before seen accuracy and visibility throughout the supply chain. Surgere's patented technology & proprietary software empowers the world's leading brands with unparalleled end-to-end supply chain analytics, high-fidelity data, and sensor-based solutions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices in Canada, Mexico and Japan delivering solutions that bring together multiple forms of sensor-based science to "see" inventory with an unmatched 99.9% accuracy, thereby mapping the entire supply chain and identifying weaknesses and opportunities for improvement in real time. Visit us at www.surgere.com.

