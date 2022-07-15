SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS AUGUST 2022 DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on August 15, 2022 in respect of July 2022 production, for the shareholders of record on July 31, 2022 will be $0.035 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).