Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Surge Energy Inc.

May 14, 2024, 18:51 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

Marion Burnyeat

23,061,928

21,545,685

98.60%

92.12%

327,196

1,843,439

1.40%

7.88%

Paul Colborne

Daryl Gilbert

Michelle Gramatke

22,748,346

23,057,913

22,965,971

97.26%

98.58%

98.19%

640,778

331,211

423,153

2.74%

1.42%

1.81%

Robert Leach

Allison Maher

22,908,411

22,958,498

97.94%

98.16%

480,713

430,626

2.06%

1.84%

P. Daniel O'Neil

23,004,128

98.35 %

384,996

1.65 %

Murray Smith

22,963,078

98.18 %

426,046

1.82 %

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Approval of Common Shares
Issuable Pursuant to
Unallocated Awards under
Plan

15,620,701

66.79 %

7,768,423

33.21%.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

