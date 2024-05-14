Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % James Pasieka Marion Burnyeat 23,061,928 21,545,685 98.60% 92.12% 327,196 1,843,439 1.40% 7.88% Paul Colborne Daryl Gilbert Michelle Gramatke 22,748,346 23,057,913 22,965,971 97.26% 98.58% 98.19% 640,778 331,211 423,153 2.74% 1.42% 1.81% Robert Leach Allison Maher 22,908,411 22,958,498 97.94% 98.16% 480,713 430,626 2.06% 1.84% P. Daniel O'Neil 23,004,128 98.35 % 384,996 1.65 % Murray Smith 22,963,078 98.18 % 426,046 1.82 %

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.



Votes For Votes Against

# % # % Approval of Common Shares

Issuable Pursuant to

Unallocated Awards under

Plan 15,620,701 66.79 % 7,768,423 33.21%.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

