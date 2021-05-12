Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.



Votes For Votes Against

# % # % Approval of Amendment to Stock Incentive Plan and Unallocated Awards under Plan 74,152,478 86.67% 11,205,663 13.13%













The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

