Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

May 12, 2021, 20:45 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

Marion Burnyeat

83,900,344

83,817,897

98.29%

98.20%

1,457,797

1,540,244

1.71%

1.80%

Paul Colborne

Daryl Gilbert

Michelle Gramatke

83,343,340

83,542,034

83,574,874

97.64%

97.87%

97.91%

2,014,801

1,816,107

1,783,267

2.36%

2.13%

2.09%

Robert Leach

Allison Maher

83,967,424

83,869,642

98.37%

98.26%

1,390,717

1,488,499

1.63%

1.74%

P. Daniel O'Neil

83,878,529

98.27%

1,479,612

1.73%

Murray Smith

81,179,341

95.10%

4,178,800

4.90%

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Approval of Amendment to Stock Incentive Plan and Unallocated Awards under Plan

74,152,478

86.67%

11,205,663

13.13%






The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]

