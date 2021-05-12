Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
May 12, 2021, 20:45 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 the following nine director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
|
83,900,344
83,817,897
|
98.29%
98.20%
|
1,457,797
1,540,244
|
1.71%
1.80%
|
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
|
83,343,340
83,542,034
83,574,874
|
97.64%
97.87%
97.91%
|
2,014,801
1,816,107
1,783,267
|
2.36%
2.13%
2.09%
|
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
|
83,967,424
83,869,642
|
98.37%
98.26%
|
1,390,717
1,488,499
|
1.63%
1.74%
|
P. Daniel O'Neil
|
83,878,529
|
98.27%
|
1,479,612
|
1.73%
|
Murray Smith
|
81,179,341
|
95.10%
|
4,178,800
|
4.90%
In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Approval of Amendment to Stock Incentive Plan and Unallocated Awards under Plan
|
74,152,478
|
86.67%
|
11,205,663
|
13.13%
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.
For further information: Paul Colborne, President & CEO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1507, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]; Jared Ducs, CFO, Surge Energy Inc., Phone: (403) 930-1046, Fax: (403) 930-1011, Email: [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
Surge Energy Inc.
Surge Energy Inc. has the highest standards of honesty, business ethics and integrity. Managements' stated goal is to be the best positioned junior/intermediate oil and gas company in Canada. Surge has a high quality crude oil reserve, production and cash flow base, focused...
Share this article