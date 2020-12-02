Surex Ranks on IBC's Top Insurance Workplaces of 2020!

MAGRATH, AB, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Surex is proud to announce they have scooped up some great recognition in the last few months. They made Canadian Business Magazines Growth 500, Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies, 50 Best Workplaces of the Year by the Silicon Review, and Insurance Business Canada's (IBC) Top Insurance Workplaces!

"This is an honour to have won such prestigious awards that speak for our tenacity for growth and investment in our employees. Our collective efforts have helped us grow from a small business in Western Canada back in 2012 with 13 employees to a leading online insurance brokerage in Canada." - Lance Miller, CEO/Co-founder of Surex

The Growth 500 and the Globe and Mail awards both recognize our efforts to grow the business and our revenue growth rate of 519% (over a 5-year period, from 2014-2019). The IBC Top Insurance Workplaces and the 50 Best Workplaces of the Year 2020 speak to our investment in our employees. We were nominated on metrics in line with our goal to make employees happy. These include benefits, incentives, employee development, culture, and more. With our competitive offerings and our commitment to keeping our people happy, we've seen tremendous results from both a business standpoint and in overall company morale.

"Because selling insurance online is such a specialized process we have also invested into building our own in-house development team. This allows us to experiment and be nimble in features we build for both our clients and staff." --Matt Alston, COO/Co-founder of Surex

We operate in 6 provinces and 2 territories, with over 45,000 active insurance policies and an aggressive plan to expand to over 500,000 policies in the next 10 years. Surex offers auto, home, condo/tenant, and business insurance through 10+ insurance partners. We offer our services in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, PEI, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Our best-in-class insurance advisors work with customers to come to the best deal for their insurance needs.

