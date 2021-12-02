Surex Automates Insurance Process and Estimates to Save over $100k!

MAGRATH, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Surex, Canada's fastest growing Online Insurance Marketplace™ is very excited to announce the completion of their first Robotic Process Automation (RPA) project! RPA is an intelligent automation tool that uses software bots to automate manual, repetitive tasks such as data extraction, invoice processing, sales order entry and a whole lot more.

Surex realized there were a few tasks that really slowed down the workflow with regards to Power Broker and with their Compliance department so they sought out a better solution. Surex decided to work with a partner to help,and actually selected two, Automation Anywhere RPA and Pyramid Solutions .

Building a BOT from scratch was a new undertaking so Surex built a team internally to create and run it and leveraged the onboarding talent of Pyramid Solutions, a leading Intelligent Automation solutions provider. In just a few weeks the team built the BOT and had it up and running and started working on 2 others to help automate EDI downloads and payment processing.

"At Surex we are focused on building tools that will increase the efficiency for all of our departments, and although this BOT project was a big undertaking it turned out to be a huge success, so we are very excited.. -Sheila Baxter - VP, Product Development

About Surex

Surex is Canada's fastest growing online insurance marketplace. Quote, compare & buy online, with access to instant proof of insurance. Surex provides auto, home, and business insurance to customers across Canada. The company was named on the Canadian Business' Growth 500 list the last three years, as well as on IBC's Top 10 Insurance Brokerages in Canada for 2021.

About Pyramid Solutions:

For over 30 years, Pyramid has helped customers achieve better business outcomes utilizing intelligent document processing, process mining, business process automation, content services and robotic process automation. With a focus on solutions to customers' specific business problems, Pyramid has applied the right technology to deliver exceptional results.

