SUPREMEX INC. SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - George Christopoulos today announced that he beneficially owns, or exercises control and direction over, 2,642,882 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Supremex Inc. ("Supremex"), representing approximately 10.01% of Supremex's Common Shares.

Mr. Christopoulos acquired beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 2,642,882 Common Shares on or prior to January 25, 2022, and 10,000 of these Common Shares were acquired on January 25, 2022 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $2.9029 per Common Share.

The Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control and direction is exercised, by Mr. Christopoulos were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Christopoulos may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership, control and direction over Common Shares of Supremex.

In addition to having recent and separate discussions with Supremex's CEO and its Chairman for the purpose of sharing his views, on December 30, 2021 Mr. Christopoulos delivered two Shareholder Proposals addressing certain of Supremex's strategic alternatives, for inclusion in Supremex's next Information Circular.

Supremex's head office is located at 7213 Rue Cordner, Lasalle Quebec. For a copy of the report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact: George Christopoulos, 1075 Bay Street, Suite 505, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2B1, Telephone: 647 291 0354.

