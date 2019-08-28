Supreme Group Responds to Market Conditions

One of Canada's largest privately owned steel construction companies restructures in response to changing landscape.

ACHESON, AB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Supreme Group, a market-leading privately owned steel construction company in Canada, announced measures last week to consolidate and restructure in response to ongoing tariff uncertainty and a prolonged economic downturn that has significantly reduced major capital investments in Canada's energy and industrial sectors. The restructuring includes a realignment of the management team, the closure of two fabrication plants, and a reduction in the workforce across all locations. Supreme Group's Winnipeg, Manitoba fabrication facility will close effective September 30, 2019 and the Delta, British Columbia plant will close in September, 2020.

Although this restructuring includes plant closures and job losses, Supreme remains committed to Western Canada and Pacific Northwest markets. Operations will continue under the direction of the management team in the Edmonton area office with no impact to customers. Future fabrication work will continue from the well-established facilities in Portland, Oregon, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and two plants in Edmonton, Alberta. Additionally, the Delta sales office will relocate within the Vancouver, British Columbia region in 2020.

"Supreme has taken unprecedented steps to respond to current market conditions", says Kevin Guile, President of Supreme Group. "We did not make these decisions lightly. We recognize the impact that plant closures and lay-offs have on our people and we are doing all we can to assist them with the transition. Over its nearly 50-year history, Supreme has responded to many challenges. These recent changes will allow Supreme to operate more efficiently and drive better value to our clients across all of our markets."

Supreme Group includes Supreme Steel, Supreme Construction Management, Canron Western Constructors and Midwest Constructors.

