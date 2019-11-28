Supreme Cannabis Welcomes New General Manager to 7ACRES

Dan Sippel joins Supreme Cannabis as General Manager of 7ACRES;

joins Supreme Cannabis as General Manager of 7ACRES; Dan Sippel brings over 30 years of experience in diverse, high-volume production environments.

brings over 30 years of experience in diverse, high-volume production environments. Ram Davloor transitions full time to Senior Vice President, Quality and Operations Improvements.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced today that Dan Sippel has joined Supreme Cannabis as the General Manager of 7ACRES. Mr. Sippel will be responsible for leading the long-term, sustainable growth of 7ACRES, with a focus on maintaining a high-performance culture, exceptional safety standards and robust compliance protocols. Current General Manager, Ram Davloor, will transition full time to Senior Vice President, Quality and Operations Improvements at Supreme Cannabis.

"I want to congratulate Ram and thank him for the fundamental contributions he made to 7ACRES over the last 2 years. Ram was influential in developing 7ACRES' best-in-class infrastructure, operating procedures and safety standards," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "I am excited to welcome Dan to the Supreme Cannabis team as we evolve 7ACRES from a cannabis cultivator to a CPG business. He has over 30 years of experience operating in high-volume production environments, including Natra Chocolate America, Sofina Foods and Maple Leaf Foods. Dan's expertise will be an important asset as we transition our focus from ramp-up and construction to dialing in on scaled production efficiencies and ensuring long-term, sustainable growth of our operating facility."

"I am very proud of how far 7ACRES has come over the last 2 years. The team has worked diligently to create a state-of-the-art facility that is uniquely capable of cultivating high end cannabis at scale," said Ram Davloor, Senior Vice President, Quality and Operations Improvements. "I look forward to supporting Supreme Cannabis' operating assets at a strategic level and transformational projects. I am pleased to be leaving 7ACRES day-to-day operations in the best possible hands. Dan is an experienced operating lead who will ensure the 7ACRES facility and people are taken care of."

Prior to Supreme Cannabis, Mr. Sippel was Plant Manager at Natra Chocolate America, where he brought new products to market, increased throughput by 93% in one year and responded to unprecedented growth in the US market. Before Natra Chocolate America, Mr. Sippel was Plant Manager at Export Packers Seafood Limited. While there, he oversaw the expansion of the facility and introduced new high-speed production equipment and advanced processes to allow for new product designs. Mr. Sippel was also Plant Manager for Sofina Foods, Operations Manager for Conestoga Meat Packers and Production Manager for Maple Leaf Foods. Throughout his career, Mr. Sippel has managed multiple priorities, developed employee potential and delivered consistent, profitable results. He has demonstrated the ability to motivate staff to maximize productivity and control costs through the most effective use of resources. Mr. Sippel has a history of performance driven manufacturing, working in industries where extracting yield is critical to margins and technical expertise is mandatory with complex equipment environments.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; MG Health Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the responsibilities of Mr. Sippel at the Company; the impact of Mr. Sippel on the business and operations of the Company; the Company's evolution from a cannabis cultivator to a CPG business; the transition of the Company's focus from ramp-up and construction to dialing in on scaled production efficiencies and ensuring long-term, sustainable growth of 7ACRES; and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

For further information: Madelin Daviau, Investor Relations, Email: ir@supreme.ca, Phone: 416-466-6265, supreme.ca

Related Links

https://www.supreme.ca/

