Supreme Cannabis Welcomes New CBD Legislation in South Africa

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) comments on the recent changes to South Africa's Medicines and Related Substances Act.

This past week, South Africa's Department of Health removed Cannabidiol ("CBD") from the country's Schedule 7 list of highly controlled drugs, allowing for legal sale of CBD products made in accordance with the government's specified preparations.

Supreme Cannabis' international medical cannabis oil partner, Medigrow Lesotho ("Medigrow"), is licensed by the Lesotho Ministry of Health to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis and cannabis oil products in the Kingdom of Lesotho, a jurisdiction located within Southern Africa. Supreme Cannabis will explore opportunities to serve South Africa's commercial CBD market through its preferential global distribution agreement with Medigrow.

"This meaningful change to South Africa's legislation creates immense opportunity for Medigrow to manufacture and supply high-quality CBD oil to a neighbouring jurisdiction," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "We are pleased to see countries like South Africa adopting thoughtful changes to policy and implementing well-regulated systems with the potential to improve public health and wellness."

Medigrow's advanced commercial operations include a rapidly-scaling cultivation facility being built to EU GMP standards and an industrial-grade oil extractor. In anticipation of its first international exports, Medigrow is currently building an inventory of oils.

Supreme Cannabis and Medigrow look forward to productively working with regulators in South Africa while continuing to explore additional international export opportunities.

About The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, a cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated October 2, 2018 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

For further information: The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., Scott Davidson, Investor Relations, Email: ir@supreme.ca, Phone: 1-416-466-6265, supreme.ca