Supreme Cannabis' John Fowler Launches New Podcast, Session Garden

"Session Garden began as a way to show our appreciation to the dedicated cannabis enthusiasts who share our respect for the plant. We noticed a lack of hard-hitting and insightful content focused on all aspects of the cannabis community. With Session Garden, I want to fill that void," said John Fowler, Chief Advocacy Officer at Supreme Cannabis.

"Our new platform will embrace our passion, fostering the type of conversations we as a community need to have. Our first season features interviews and conversations with famed activists, industry entrepreneurs, cannabis reviewers and compliance professionals. We are really excited to hear what the community thinks and invite them to meet us in the garden."

From activist to entrepreneur and brand builder, few people know the cannabis plant or community better than John Fowler. Episodes will be released bi-weekly and can be found on Spotify and YouTube as well as on the Session Garden blog: http://session.garden.

Season one guests include Farrel Miller and Jack Lloyd from NORML, Akwasi Owusu Bempah from Cannabis Amnesty, Abi Roach from Hotbox Holdings, Tim Pellerin from PAX Labs, Shane 'VapeTheBud' Sparkes, Brad 'Pancake Nap' Martin, Kayla Rochkin from TREC Brands, Dr. and Bridgette Simons from Pasha Brands.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

