Supreme Announces Business Model and Name Change

One of North America's leading steel solution providers returns to its roots

ACHESON, AB, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Supreme is proud to announce a major change to our business model and to simultaneously unveil an exciting refresh of our operating name and brand.

Since 1972, we have been transforming landscapes across western Canada and the United States with major projects like the Rainier Tower in Seattle, the Port Mann Bridge in Vancouver and the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories, to name a few.

Today we honour our history, returning to the roots set down by company founders John and Sally Leder.

Our company is rolling together the brands Supreme Group, Canron, Midwest Constructors and Supreme Industrial.

Going forward we will be known as Supreme Steel LP.

Along with our brand and name change, our services have been refined.

Supreme Steel will no longer offer large scope general contracting or multi-disciplinary module construction services. Structural steel and bridges have built the company's foundation as a focused leading steel solution provider, and we are recommitting to these offerings.

Over the past 50 years, our family-run company has developed expertise in fabricating and constructing extraordinary steel projects. From bridges to skyscrapers, maintenance work to plant modifications, and potash headframes to barges Supreme is your complex steel solution provider. Our large facilities and strong geographical diversity allows us to provide these services from coast-to-coast.

Please visit our new website www.supremesteel.com to view our brand story and to read more about our offerings.

Exceptional people. Enduring relationships. Extraordinary solutions.

