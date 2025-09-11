EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making Canada an energy superpower by investing in a skilled, inclusive workforce and ensuring energy is affordable in Indigenous and northern communities.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $3.2 million in federal funding through the Toward Net-Zero (TNZ) Homes and Communities Program to support five clean energy projects across Western and Northern Canada that will:

Equip trades workers and Alberta's Indigenous population with the skills to build affordable, energy-efficient homes; and,

Indigenous population with the skills to build affordable, energy-efficient homes; and, Increase residential energy efficiency and support Inuit communities working to move away from fossil fuels.

Together, these initiatives reinforce the government's commitment to becoming the strongest economy in the G7, powered by Canada workers, affordable energy and solutions that deliver long-term prosperity.

"Canada's energy and economic future depend on the people with the skills to build the projects we need. This announcement demonstrates how the new federal government is investing in new economic opportunities for Indigenous and other Canadians that will get construction projects built, growing the economy while cutting pollution."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As the world shifts toward clean energy, Canada is moving with purpose to grow a competitive, sustainable economy and build on our record as a global leader in energy efficiency. That means accelerating solutions — like greener buildings — that lower emissions and improve affordability at the same time."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Over 45 percent of the TNZ Program's total funding has been dedicated to Indigenous organizations that are working to reduce residential greenhouse gas emissions in their communities.

Buildings, including homes, represent Canada's third-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Greening our buildings is key to lowering emissions and achieving our country's net-zero commitments by 2050.

