CLYDE RIVER, NU, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $2 million for critical improvements to drinking water treatment facilities in Nunavut.

This was announced by Minister Dan Vandal and Nunavut's Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie.

The funding will be used to develop proposals for upgrading the drinking water treatment facilities in Clyde River, Coral Harbour, and Igloolik. Part of this will be studies on design options, cost estimates, and technical aspects.

Additionally, the design and construction phases for upgrades to drinking water treatment facilities in Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord, Pond Inlet, Rankin Inlet, and Sanikiluaq can now begin, following the completion of an additional planning phase project. This project received a joint investment from the federal and territorial governments.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure is key to improving northerners' quality of life and positioning Nunavut communities for growth. These crucial planning projects will lay the groundwork for improving the quality and accessibility of drinking water for Nunavummiut. We will continue to support projects that ensure the health and well-being of Nunavummiut for generations to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment into critical planning projects contributes greatly to our goal of enhancing the drinking water infrastructure in Northern communities, and is a key step towards ensuring that Nunavummiut have access to safe and reliable community water sources. This is a significant contribution in our efforts towards creating a stronger and healthier Nunavut."

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Community and Government Services, Government of Nunavut

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the drinking water treatment improvement planning project in Clyde River , Coral Harbour , and Igloolik .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program for the drinking water treatment improvement planning project in , , and . The federal government also invested $1.8 million for the now-completed drinking water treatment facility upgrade planning project in Arctic Bay , Grise Fiord , Pond Inlet , Rankin Inlet , and Sanikiluaq , while the Government of Nunavut contributed $600,000 .

for the now-completed drinking water treatment facility upgrade planning project in , , , , and , while the Government of contributed . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 12 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nunavut , with a total federal contribution of more than $137 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $33.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nunavut

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nu-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cyrone Cabatu, Community and Government Services Communications, Government of Nunavut, 867-222-0954, [email protected]