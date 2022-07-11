Supporting Ukrainians in time of dire need: New fundraising stamp now on sale at post offices across the country and online

A donation of $1 from each booklet of 10 stamps (and 10 cents from the Official First Day Cover, a special collectible envelope) will provide essential aid – and hope – to those affected by the situation. Funds raised through the purchase of this stamp will be distributed through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. This is the first time that Canada Post has issued a stamp in support of a country in need of humanitarian assistance.

Today, nearly four per cent of Canadians can trace their roots to Ukraine. The sunflower is Ukraine's national flower and has now become a widely recognized symbol of peace and unity. The yellow sunflower and blue-sky background reflect the colours of Ukraine's flag. Sunflowers also adorn the vinok, Ukraine's traditional floral headdress.

About the stamp issue

The colourful stamp, originally issued in 2011, was designed and photographed by Isabelle Toussaint Design graphique, with the new booklet and first day of issue special envelope designed by Hélène L'Heureux. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Ottawa.

For images and more information on these and other products:

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation

Ce texte est aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]