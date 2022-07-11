Supporting Ukrainians in time of dire need: New fundraising stamp now on sale at post offices across the country and online
Jul 11, 2022, 15:50 ET
Donations from sales of special fundraising stamp will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Recognizing the generosity of Canadians in times of need, Canada Post has issued a semi-postal fundraising stamp to provide customers and collectors with a way to support the people of Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis.
The Help for Ukraine stamp is now on sale at post offices across the country. As we expect products of this stamp issue to sell quickly at many post offices, Canadians can also order them for home delivery at canadapost.ca.
A donation of $1 from each booklet of 10 stamps (and 10 cents from the Official First Day Cover, a special collectible envelope) will provide essential aid – and hope – to those affected by the situation. Funds raised through the purchase of this stamp will be distributed through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. This is the first time that Canada Post has issued a stamp in support of a country in need of humanitarian assistance.
Today, nearly four per cent of Canadians can trace their roots to Ukraine. The sunflower is Ukraine's national flower and has now become a widely recognized symbol of peace and unity. The yellow sunflower and blue-sky background reflect the colours of Ukraine's flag. Sunflowers also adorn the vinok, Ukraine's traditional floral headdress.
The colourful stamp, originally issued in 2011, was designed and photographed by Isabelle Toussaint Design graphique, with the new booklet and first day of issue special envelope designed by Hélène L'Heureux. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Ottawa.
For images and more information on these and other products:
- External folder with high-resolution images (click here).
- Details magazine (click here and this external folder).
- Article on the Canada Post magazine (click here).
- Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation
Ce texte est aussi disponible en français
SOURCE Canada Post
For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]
Share this article