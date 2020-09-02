Supporting the safe reopening of Ontario schools with new remote learning platform, classroom.cloud

NetSupport's new cloud-based, classroom management and teaching platform enables teachers and students to move between conventional in-person learning and synchronous remote schooling – ensuring a high quality and consistent learning experience in any scenario.

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - As the government's new Policy/Program Memorandum (PPM) comes into force, NetSupport has accelerated the development of its new, easy-to-use, cloud-based, teaching and classroom management platform, classroom.cloud, to be ready in time to support this new initiative.

Whether in a school classroom, remote, or a hybrid of both, classroom.cloud enables teachers to lead learning in any location with ease, and most importantly, deliver a sense of continuity. This not only helps to minimize disruption for students (which can have a negative impact on learning outcomes) but also supports teachers' wellbeing by removing the extra stress in having to switch platforms.

Using a simple dashboard, teachers can select the class they wish to teach and are automatically connected to the relevant student devices. Within minutes, teachers can run 'live' synchronous lessons that are high quality, engaging, interactive, and will keep students immersed and on target for success. Combined with its classroom management tools, such as screen monitoring and website and application metering, teachers can also manage student behavior online, ensuring they are safe and on task – while supporting social distancing, as everything can be viewed and managed from afar.

As schools prepare to implement the PPM for the new school year, from today NetSupport is offering the chance to try classroom.cloud free for 30 days, to help schools ensure it is the right fit for them.

Al Kingsley, MD of NetSupport Canada, explains:

"During times of extended interruption, educators now have the added challenge of facilitating learning environments that produce positive student outcomes, while keeping all stakeholders safe and healthy. Meeting these needs will inevitably impact on instructional delivery models, leading to the adoption of new technologies. Drawing on the experience of teachers around the world, as well as our own 30-year tenure as a leading educational solution provider, we have built a platform to specifically support instructional staff in delivering quality learning experiences, no matter where they or their students are located. Having one platform to seamlessly switch between in-person and online learning provides valuable continuity without disruption, while offering tools that capture feedback, monitor and manage online behavior, and ensure students remain on-task and engaged."

Features of classroom.cloud include:

Connect to students' devices quickly and easily by a range of methods

Interact with students in real time via chat, messages and help requests

Assess progress and topic understanding with class surveys

Monitor students' screens, web and app use to ensure they are on task

Stay safe with 'allowed' and 'restricted' website and application lists

Gain attention by locking or blanking students' screens

Designed for use with Microsoft SDS or Google Classroom platforms for maximum flexibility when creating classes

Multi-platform support for use with a mix of devices

Easy to set up, configure, manage, and use, classroom.cloud integrates directly with a school's existing infrastructure, with the ability to easily manage teacher and student devices centrally.

Kingsley concludes, "To address common barriers to IT adoption and for technicians dealing with the technical challenges of remote learning models, classroom.cloud is extremely easy to integrate and can be deployed in minutes. With clear, central configuration and management, its scalability is ideal for individual schools to the largest districts. Once set up, the IT team's involvement is minimal – plus, for teachers, using its intuitive interface is a breeze. As schools embark on a new academic year, we are keen to support teachers and IT teams to embrace technology that enables great teacher-led learning, without the burden of onerous admin."

About NetSupport

NetSupport is an award-winning developer of classroom instruction, IT management, and eSafety solutions for schools worldwide. For over 30 years, it has been producing tried and trusted products that have an installation base of more than 18 million users in over 120 countries.

For more information, visit www.netsupport-canada.com

SOURCE NetSupport Canada Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.netsupport-inc.com

