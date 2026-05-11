The Government of Canada renews the Creative Export Strategy to champion Canadian creative industries worldwide

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's creative industries are known worldwide for their talent, expertise and creativity. They create jobs here, stimulate economic growth and make an impact internationally. By supporting their success, we are bolstering our economy and attracting more foreign investment.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the permanent renewal of Canada's Creative Export Strategy, which will continue supporting Canada's creative industries in expanding their international reach. He made the announcement at PHI in Montréal, accompanied by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament (Laurier–Sainte-Marie).

Starting in 2026-27, the Government of Canada will devote $95 million to the Strategy over five years, as well as $19 million annually afterward, to continue offering creative firms tailored support measures designed to enhance their export potential, through direct funding, trade missions, business programming and advisory services. This funding also includes increased support through the Creative Export Canada program to help more companies achieve their international goals.

Since being launched in 2018, the Creative Export Strategy has helped more than 3,200 businesses and organizations across Canada in reaching 120 international markets. This has generated $167.7 million in commercial deals, as part of trade missions. It has also led to the signing or advanced negotiations of 485 business deals at international trade events in Canada and abroad.

As part of this renewal, the Government of Canada is also launching the application period for Creative Export Canada's 2026–2027 Export-Ready Stream, which helps Canadian export-ready projects reach more people around the world. The deadline for submitting a funding application is June 10, 2026. The application period for the 2026–2027 Export Development Stream will also launch in the coming weeks.

In a world of constant change, we are investing in our strengths, diversifying our trade and establishing new strategic partnerships throughout the world, to build a strong Canada.

Quotes

"Canadian creative professionals and entrepreneurs have much to offer on the world stage. Over the past eight years, the Creative Export Strategy has allowed thousands of businesses and organizations to showcase their talent internationally. This investment will ensure that our creative industries continue to build economic connections, attract investment and achieve long-term growth, while sharing our stories with the world."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Canadian culture is more than just an economic engine. It's a way of letting the world know who we are. By giving our creative professionals, entrepreneurs and artists the means to reach new international audiences, we are investing in the ideas, stories and expertise that distinguish Canada throughout the world. This renewal of Canada's Creative Export Strategy allows more local talent to grow, innovate and showcase their creativity for years to come."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament (Laurier–Sainte-Marie)

"In recent years, the Creative Export Strategy has played a concrete role in allowing projects developed at PHI to reach international markets. At a time when Canadian creative industries hold a place of greater importance on the international scene, this type of initiative is essential in allowing Canadian creative professionals and companies to reach new audiences and develop international partnerships."

--Eric Albert, President and Executive Director, PHI

Quick Facts

In 2024, Canada's creative industries accounted for an estimated 668,367 jobs and contributed $65.3 billion to Canada's GDP. In that time, Canada's creative exports were valued at an estimated $26.07 billion.

Since the Creative Export Strategy's launch in 2018, creative exports have grown steadily, rising 8.2 percent per year on average, surpassing the previous annual growth rate of 5.5 percent between 2010 and 2018.

The Creative Export Strategy supports Canadian for-profit businesses and not-for-profit organizations operating in artistic craft, audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, publishing, performing arts, visual and applied arts, and design markets. The Strategy prioritizes support for Indigenous Peoples, women, racialized communities, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, official language minority communities and persons with disabilities.

The Creative Export Canada program has funded 388 export projects worth more than $466 million in export revenues. This has helped create more than 720 jobs through nearly $77 million in grants and contributions.

The Export-Ready Stream of the Creative Export Canada program invests in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. Since its launch in 2018, more than $64.6 million has been invested in 166 projects from more than 134 creative industry companies and organizations.

This February, Canadian Heritage partnered with Global Affairs Canada to lead the Team Canada Trade Mission in Mexico. The creative industries program facilitated almost 400 business-to-business meetings, resulting in 33 commercial agreements, either signed or under advanced negotiation, representing an estimated value of at least $6.5 million.

In June 2025, Canadian Heritage and Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service led a successful creative industries trade mission to South Korea and Japan. The mission resulted in 417 business-to-business meetings that led to commercial agreements either signed or under advanced negotiation, worth an estimated total of $3.2 million to $4.15 million.

Associated Links

Creative Export Strategy

Creative Export Canada

Export-Ready Stream -- Creative Export Canada

Trade missions and events

Global Affairs Canada – Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities for Export Development Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian [email protected]