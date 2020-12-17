Supporting Our Eastern Ontario Communities: Ontario Medical Supply (OMS) Fills 19.7 Fridges for the Ottawa Food Bank and Opens Retail Location in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Medical Supply (OMS), a leading distributor of medical equipment, supplies and services for health care organizations and home health care clients, is proud to announce its donation of 940 non-perishable food items weighing in at 1,138 lbs., in addition to raising $1,552 in donations to fill 19.7 family-sized fridges, almost doubling its goal for the 2020 OMS Holiday Food Drive – 10-Fridge Challenge for the Ottawa Food Bank.

Last year in Ottawa, more than 39,000 people visited an emergency food bank program each month. This number has likely increased exponentially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising unemployment and need for social assistance.

For over 40 years OMS remains dedicated to its Eastern Ontario communities and is a stalwart supporter of community needs. In the past year alone, OMS redistributed vital personal protective equipment (PPE) from provincial resources; produced and distributed face shields to retirement and group home frontline workers at the height of the pandemic; and donated boxes of assorted PPE to two of the worst-hit long-term care homes in Ottawa.

In addition, on December 21, 2020, Ontario Medical Supply is opening a new retail location at 631 Fortune Crescent, Unit 8, in Kingston. With the pandemic forcing many individuals in Kingston and outlying areas to stay home and limit travel, the OMS retail store will be a one-stop shop for clients needing medical supplies, equipment and services that reinforce independence, comfort and dignity in their homes.

The store will feature a comprehensive selection of seating and mobility equipment, safety products, wound care, incontinence and skin care, PPE and a variety of home health care supplies.

"It's been a tough year for everyone. I am so proud of how the Ontario Medical Supply team has stepped up, time and time again, to meet the needs of our local communities," said Yves Portelance, SVP/GM Homecare, Specialty and Retail for Medical Pharmacies Group Limited. "With the success of the OMS Holiday Food Drive and the addition of our new retail location in Kingston, we hope to help the people of Eastern Ontario who need it most."

More than medical products, Ontario Medical Supply is proud to support the health and welfare of its communities in the Ottawa and Kingston areas, now and for years to come.

About Ontario Medical Supply:

Ontario Medical Supply (OMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Pharmacies Group Limited (MPGL), is a leading distributor of medical equipment, supplies and services for health care organizations and home health care clients across Ontario. OMS is the only Canadian distributor that offers medical equipment, supplies, and is a licensed wholesaler of pharmaceutical products. OMS is certified ISO 9001:2015, the international standard for a quality management system, used to develop efficient processes in providing support to our customers. For more information, please visit www.oms.ca

About Medical Pharmacies:

Medical Pharmacies Group Limited (MPGL) is Canada's leading continuing care pharmacy, providing services and support to complex continuing care residents and clients across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. MPGL also provides specialty pharmacy services and support to physician and specialist clinics, hospitals and other care institutions. Through its subsidiary Ontario Medical Supply (www.oms.ca), MPGL also offers a comprehensive and complementary suite of medical products. MPGL is a respected innovator of medication management systems that enhance medication accuracy, safety and cost efficiency. For more information, please visit www.medicalpharmacies.com

