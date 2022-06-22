SAINT-FELICIEN, QC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in green infrastructure projects help to build sustainable and resilient communities in healthy and environmentally responsible living environments. They also make it possible to find adapted solutions to tackle climate change, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and create jobs while expanding opportunities for a green economy which will help drive the transition to a green economy that will help communities prosper.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, Nancy Guillemette, on behalf of the Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, Jonatan Julien, announced $2,853,000 in joint funding for a project to recover waste heat from the forest biomass cogeneration plant located in Saint-Félicien in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

The project involves building a municipal pipeline system that will connect the plant to nearby municipal agrothermal and industrial thermal parks. The thermal pipeline system will also serve four industrial buildings and other facilities that will be built on land served by the system later on. The annual GHG reduction made possible by this initiative is estimated at more than 13,500 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent, which is equal to the removal of over 3,400 light-duty vehicles off the road.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,556,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Quebec is contributing $1,297,000 through the Electrification and Climate Change Fund, from the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. The municipality of Saint-Félicien is providing $1,037,000 for the project.

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. The project we are announcing today is about concrete investments for our municipalities and their citizens, taking one more step in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. The project announced is innovative and promising for Saint-Félicien and the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Bravo to all the partners who continue to work together on such an important project for our environment and our future. We will continue to deliver for our communities."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The recovery of waste heat is one of many measures that our government is focusing on in its Energy Transition, Innovation and Efficiency Master Plan. The project announced here will not only make it possible to reduce the need for fossil fuels, but it will also clearly contribute to the development of this sector, which is currently emerging in the province. When completed, all of Quebec will benefit. I salute the vision for the future that animates those responsible for this promising circular economy model for the province."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region

"Technologies for recovering and reusing waste heat represent interesting prospects for energy-saving and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Quebec has every advantage in developing this sector. That's why our 2030 Plan for a Green Economy proposes means and investments to support this sector. We are proud to contribute to projects such as the one in the City of Saint-Félicien, which will certainly pave the way for other organizations or municipalities wishing to launch similar fruitful initiatives."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"The implementation of the heating network is highly anticipated since it represents the first link in a network that will allow for the realization of many other projects, as they are all part of the same strategy. With today's announcement, the government of Quebec confirms its important contribution to this meaningful and innovative project, and I am very pleased! The positive impacts, both economic and environmental, will be significant for the region. The initial idea for this project has been evolving for several years and I want to take this occasion to salute everyone who participated for all the work done so far, especially the former municipal council members for the city of Saint-Félicien for their vision for the future. I'm convinced that this initiative will become a model of circular economy for all of Quebec."

Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. Since 2016, the Green Infrastructure stream of the ICIP has funded 1,138 projects for a total of $4,418,645,180 in Canada ; in Quebec , that translates into 281 projects for a total of $1,217,519,750 .

in ; in , that translates into 281 projects for a total of . The Integrated Bilateral Agreement is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Saint-Félicien project contributes globally to the government of Quebec's objective to reduce its GHG emissions by 37.5% from 1990 levels by 2030. It is in line with measure 1.6.1 "Maximize efficient energy use" from the implementation plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, as well as measure 73 "Accelerate funding for projects using waste heat recovery and implement a mandatory register for important heat waste" for the Energy Transition, Innovation and Efficiency Master Plan.

objective to reduce its GHG emissions by 37.5% from 1990 levels by 2030. It is in line with measure 1.6.1 "Maximize efficient energy use" from the implementation plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, as well as measure 73 "Accelerate funding for projects using waste heat recovery and implement a mandatory register for important heat waste" for the Energy Transition, Innovation and Efficiency Master Plan. The public request for proposals currently ongoing to finance the implementation of waste heat recovery projects in Quebec was increased in May 2022 . It now has an overall envelope of $362 million and the eligible beneficiaries have been expanded.

