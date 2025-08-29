OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $2.9 million in funding through the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program (YSUPP). The program helps communities across Canada create tailored approaches to substance use prevention based on their specific needs.

This announcement is in addition to an initial funding of $3.1 million in June 2024 to support the Canadian implementation and adaptation of the Icelandic Prevention Model (IPM). The IPM is an internationally recognized, collaborative approach to preventing youth substance use, built around 10 key steps focused on strengthening communities and promoting healthy environments.

This second round of funding will support four projects in Alberta and Ontario. Each project will receive up to $750,000 over three years, helping communities that have already begun implementing the IPM to identify, test, and evaluate substance use prevention interventions for youth.

Quotes

"Funding from the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program enables communities to take action to prevent substance use and support young people in ways that meet their unique needs. Through these tailored, community-based approaches, young people will receive the support, safety and opportunities they deserve."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Together we are making a difference in the lives of young people like me. I am confident that we can continue to create positive change in our communities."

Ramneek Singh Basra

Calgary Youth

"Adoption of the IPM has already provided new insight into the lives of Lanark County youth. YSUPP funding strengthens our ability, as a community, to engage youth and families in developing, implementing and evaluating action plans that prevent substance-related harms among Lanark County youth."

David Somppi

Chair, Planet Youth Lanark County

"This funding will allow us to implement our action plans and capitalize on the community engagement and support we've garnered over the last year. It's an exciting time for youth in Timiskaming and our communities. The benefits will extend beyond the intended audience to improve health and well-being for residents of all ages."

Johanna Paradis

Community Services Coordinator, Town of Englehart

Co-chair, Planet Youth Timiskaming Steering Committee

"Planet Youth will help improve the lives of countless young people for decades to come – and shape the future of the City and neighbouring areas for the better."

Karen Young

CEO, United Way Calgary and Area

"Planet Youth emphasizes the importance of building a strong coalition to lead primary prevention work. This funding will help Planet Youth Nipissing to increase awareness and engagement around addressing risk and protective factors for youth wellbeing, and to develop effective local strategies for building supportive environments."

Dr. Carol Zimbalatti

Medical Officer of Health, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Quick Facts

The Youth Substance Use Prevention Program (YSUPP) is a key element of the renewed Canadian Drugs and Substance Strategy (CDSS), supported by a $ 20.2 million investment over five years. This funding is part of the more than $359 million committed through Budget 2023, which also includes $144 million for the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) to advance community-based initiatives and other evidence-based health interventions.

investment over five years. This funding is part of the more than committed through Budget 2023, which also includes for the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) to advance community-based initiatives and other evidence-based health interventions. As part of the Government of Canada's ongoing comprehensive approach to mental health and substance use, Budget 2024 further committed $500 million to the Youth Mental Health Fund to improve the mental health of youth and their families.

ongoing comprehensive approach to mental health and substance use, Budget 2024 further committed to the Youth Mental Health Fund to improve the mental health of youth and their families. In addition, Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Health Canada for an Emergency Treatment Fund, available to municipalities and Indigenous communities to help provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the opioid crisis.

Related Products

Associated Links

