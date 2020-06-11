Supporting communities across Quebec Français

Jun 11, 2020, 14:58 ET

QUÉBEC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Quebec has received $495.7 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in Gatineau, the GTF was used to modernize Hull's drinking water system to provide reliable access to drinking water to over 86,000 residents. Laval resorted to GTF funding to add a new line of electric buses which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sherbrooke replaced 10 bus shelters to offer better facilities to public transit users.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quote

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Quebec, this will put $495.7 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, and community centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Backgrounder

Quebec's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has provided a total of $495.7 million under the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) to Quebec for the 2020‒21 fiscal year. The funding will be distributed by the provincial government to the 1125 communities listed below, through the Quebec gas tax and contribution program (TECQ) for 2019-2023. The GTF can also serve to fund public transit projects under the Quebec capital assistance program.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020-21 ($)[1]

Abercorn

101,368

Abitibi

93,215

Abitibi-Ouest

91,358

Acton Vale

411,920

Adstock

201,182

Aguanish

97,332

Akulivik

114,082

Albanel

178,378

Albertville

96,323

Alleyn-et-Cawood

94,103

Alma

1,653,679

Amherst

147,986

Amos

692,104

Amqui

335,505

Ange-Gardien

201,061

Armagh

147,663

Arundel

109,925

Asbestos

365,687

Ascot Corner

216,964

Aston-Jonction

104,153

Auclair

105,889

Audet

118,562

Aumond

117,997

Aupaluk

96,040

Austin

148,954

Authier

98,785

Authier-Nord

99,552

Ayer's Cliff

132,810

Baie-Comeau

1,138,953

Baie-des-Sables

112,185

Baie-du-Febvre

126,150

Baie-D'Urfé

245,095

Baie-Johan-Beetz

90,834

Baie-Sainte-Catherine

95,677

Baie-Saint-Paul

386,098

Baie-Trinité

102,942

Barkmere

89,986

Barnston-Ouest

110,369

Barraute

168,368

Batiscan

124,616

Beaconsfield

1,049,380

Béarn

116,221

Beauceville

343,214

Beauharnois

709,623

Beaulac-Garthby

126,190

Beaumont

207,680

Beaupré

243,158

Bécancour

709,033

Bedford (town)

192,101

Bedford (township)

115,696

Bégin

120,419

Belcourt

96,484

Belleterre

100,036

Beloeil

1,252,260

Berry

109,561

Berthier-sur-Mer

153,192

Berthierville

262,451

Béthanie

101,045

Biencourt

105,767

Blainville

3,192,445

Blanc-Sablon

131,558

Blue Sea

113,275

Boileau

101,207

Boisbriand

1,427,763

Boischatel

426,438

Bois-des-Filion

528,976

Bois-Franc

104,234

Bolton-Est

127,966

Bolton-Ouest

112,185

Bonaventure

197,550

Bonne-Espérance

115,212

Bonsecours

113,598

Boucherville

2,269,764

Bouchette

114,808

Bowman

114,243

Brébeuf

129,621

Brigham

181,728

Bristol

129,096

Brome

99,592

Bromont

525,922

Brossard

4,734,210

Brownsburg-Chatham

390,598

Bryson

115,858

Bury

134,101

Cacouna

161,063

Calixa-Lavallée

108,714

Campbell's Bay

117,553

Candiac

1,178,061

Cantley

596,049

Cap-Chat

184,957

Caplan

169,418

Cap-Saint-Ignace

213 654

Cap-Santé

228 466

Carignan

564,548

Carleton-sur-Mer

250,302

Cascapédia–Saint-Jules

116,867

Causapscal

181,365

Cayamant

120,701

Chambly

1,653,090

Chambord

158,439

Champlain

159,448

Champneuf

92,690

Chandler

400,616

Chapais

150,286

Charette

126,554

Charlemagne

333,810

Chartierville

98,664

Châteauguay

2,647,236

Château-Richer

257,648

Chazel

99,027

Chelsea

375,651

Chénéville

118,158

Chertsey

280,452

Chesterville

125,746

Chibougamau

400,616

Chichester

101,408

Chute-aux-Outardes

148,631

Chute-Saint-Philippe

125,464

Clarendon

138,824

Clermont (town)

212,645

Clermont (township)

107,503

Clerval

102,740

Cleveland

150,690

Cloridorme

114,042

Coaticook

478,028

Colombier

115,051

Compton

213,371

Contrecoeur

462,867

Cookshire-Eaton

306,162

Coteau-du-Lac

385,294

Côte-Nord-du-Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent

122,840

Côte-Saint-Luc

1,802,396

Courcelles

119,571

Cowansville

768,981

Crabtree

250,221

Danville

241,705

Daveluyville

268,162

Dégelis

204,532

Déléage

162,879

Delson

423,331

Denholm

108,189

Desbiens

129,904

Deschaillons-sur-Saint-Laurent

122,921

Deschambault-Grondines

177,772

Deux-Montagnes

953,324

Disraeli

182,333

Disraeli

133,213

Dixville

116,100

Dolbeau-Mistassini

761,213

Dollard-Des Ormeaux

2,647,772

Donnacona

391,187

Dorval

1,046,541

Dosquet

127,199

Drummondville

4,165,055

Dudswell

158,924

Duhamel

104,799

Duhamel-Ouest

123,405

Dundee

102,337

Dunham

229,677

Duparquet

115,414

Dupuy

124,536

Durham-Sud

130,630

East Angus

241,907

East Broughton

175,795

East Farnham

109,965

East Hereford

98,502

Eastman

168,610

Egan-Sud

107,826

Elgin

104,193

Entrelacs

124,616

Escuminac

109,360

Esprit-Saint

101,045

Estérel

95,394

Farnham

501,493

Fassett

105,566

Ferland-et-Boilleau

109,561

Ferme-Neuve

197,630

Fermont

184,957

Forestville

208,165

Fort-Coulonge

144,918

Fortierville

114,486

Fossambault-sur-le-Lac

172,889

Frampton

140,559

Franklin

156,098

Franquelin

99,673

Frelighsburg

135,030

Frontenac

158,157

Fugèreville

101,651

Gallichan

107,099

Gaspé

792,499

Gatineau

15,212,528

Girardville

129,056

Godbout

97,776

Godmanchester

144,716

Gore

166,592

Gouvernement régional d'Eeyou Istchee Baie-James            

129,863

Gracefield

185,764

Granby

3,645,347

Grande-Rivière

226,408

Grandes-Piles

105,445

Grande-Vallée

131,074

Grand-Métis

95,960

Grand-Remous

135,030

Grand-Saint-Esprit

106,131

Grenville

160,013

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

202,030

Gros-Mécatina

104,920

Grosse-Île

106,171

Grosses-Roches

103,063

Guérin

101,086

Ham-Nord

124,011

Hampden

94,426

Hampstead

382,669

Ham-Sud

97,090

Harrington

121,993

Hatley (municipality)

114,849

Hatley (township)

177,450

Havelock

117,270

Havre-Saint-Pierre

225,318

Hébertville

191,213

Hébertville-Station

140,721

Hemmingford (village)

118,643

Hemmingford (township)

165,987

Henryville

145,766

Hérouxville

140,115

Hinchinbrooke

174,301

Honfleur

123,042

Hope

110,813

Hope Town

101,933

Howick

120,096

Huberdeau

123,163

Hudson

301,763

Huntingdon

187,822

Inukjuak

161,103

Inverness

124,858

Irlande

123,849

Ivry-sur-le-Lac

102,700

Ivujivik

105,889

Joliette

1,115,917

Kamouraska

111,943

Kangiqsualujjuaq

127,442

Kangiqsujuaq

118,845

Kangirsuk

110,692

Kazabazua

126,796

Kiamika

119,087

Kingsbury

93,134

Kingsey Falls

165,220

Kinnear's Mills

101,247

Kipawa

107,786

Kirkland

1,068,827

Kuujjuaq

199,810

Kuujjuarapik

115,858

La Bostonnais

112,911

La Conception

140,559

La Corne

117,593

La Doré

143,465

La Durantaye

119,450

La Guadeloupe

159,610

La Haute-Gaspésie

94,870

La Macaza

132,124

La Malbaie

437,206

La Martre

96,727

La  Matapédia

88,129

La Minerve

137,290

La Morandière

95,516

La Motte

105,606

La Patrie

119,894

La Pêche

432,599

La Pocatière

252,804

La Prairie

1,371,673

La Présentation

190,244

La Rédemption

105,485

La Reine

102,216

La Sarre

393,705

La Trinité-des-Monts

96,565

La Tuque

591,066

La Visitation-de-l'Île-Dupas

112,629

La Visitation-de-Yamaska

100,238

Labelle

186,046

Labrecque

141,568

Lac-au-Saumon

144,151

Lac-aux-Sables

139,429

Lac-Beauport

425,045

Lac-Bouchette

134,464

Lac-Brome

314,356

Lac-Delage

114,607

Lac-des-Aigles

108,351

Lac-des-Écorces

200,052

Lac-des-Plages

105,525

Lac-des-Seize-Îles

93,901

Lac-Drolet

128,935

Lac-du-Cerf

105,646

Lac-Édouard

95,314

Lac-Etchemin

244,248

Lac-Frontière

94,547

Lachute

706,033

Lac-Mégantic

314,719

Lacolle

196,097

Lac-Poulin

93,578

Lac-Saguay

105,646

Lac-Sainte-Marie

111,902

Lac-Saint-Joseph

97,937

Lac-Saint-Paul

107,059

Lac-Sergent

108,875

Lac-Simon

126,190

Lac-Supérieur

163,767

Lac-Tremblant-Nord

89,098

Laforce

101,489

Lamarche

106,898

Lambton

153,031

L'Ancienne-Lorette

888,394

Landrienne

126,190

L'Ange-Gardien (Capitale-Nationale)

242,714

L'Ange-Gardien (Outaouais)

318,231

Lanoraie

292,036

L'Anse-Saint-Jean

136,604

Lantier

122,477

Larouche

149,398

L'Ascension

120,540

L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur

168,610

L'Ascension-de-Patapédia

93,820

L'Assomption

1,241,866

Latulipe-et-Gaboury

99,713

Launay

96,444

Laurier-Station

192,424

Laurierville

140,963

Laval

23,303,973

Lavaltrie

751,784

L'Avenir

143,183

Laverlochère-Angliers

214,401

Lawrenceville

113,234

Lebel-sur-Quévillon

175,916

Leclercville

107,665

Lefebvre

124,858

Lejeune

98,301

Lemieux

100,520

L'Épiphanie

530,996

Léry

181,889

Les Bergeronnes

114,687

Les Cèdres

377,151

Les Coteaux

306,808

Les Éboulements

142,012

Les Escoumins

162,758

Les Hauteurs

107,301

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

662,532

Les Méchins

126,836

Lévis

7,864,136

L'Île-Cadieux

93,013

L'Île-d'Anticosti

95,758

L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet

114,243

L'Île-Perrot

605,263

Lingwick

106,454

L'Isle-aux-Allumettes

141,447

L'Isle-aux-Coudres

132,245

L'Islet

242,714

L'Isle-Verte

139,389

Litchfield

105,727

Lochaber

105,122

Lochaber-Partie-Ouest

123,405

Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan

105,767

Longue-Rive

126,876

Longueuil

13,200,609

Lorraine

506,904

Lorrainville

138,259

Lotbinière

119,652

Louiseville

386,794

Low

128,854

Lyster

152,102

Macamic

198,801

Maddington

105,041

Magog

1,457,443

Malartic

218,739

Mandeville

176,683

Maniwaki

242,553

Manseau

120,459

Mansfield-et-Pontefract

181,445

Maria

194,926

Maria-Chapdelaine

96,727

Maricourt

104,395

Marieville

592,299

Marsoui

99,067

Marston

116,423

Martinville

105,202

Mascouche

2,594,146

Maskinongé

181,526

Massueville

109,561

Matagami

144,837

Matane

762,017

Matapédia

113,113

Matawinie

91,641

Mayo

112,911

McMasterville

325,011

Melbourne

130,307

Mercier

744,659

Messines

152,224

Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix

245,943

Métis-sur-Mer

109,239

Milan

99,632

Mille-Isles

153,757

Mirabel

2,947,564

Moffet

95,475

Montcalm

113,275

Mont-Carmel

134,828

Montcerf-Lytton

113,073

Montebello

126,513

Mont-Joli

338,976

Mont-Laurier

762,445

Montmagny

603,602

Montpellier

128,531

Montréal

94,146,662

Montréal-Est

243,764

Montréal-Ouest

296,597

Mont-Royal

1,132,846

Mont-Saint-Grégoire

215,147

Mont-Saint-Hilaire

1,016,540

Mont-Saint-Michel

112,104

Mont-Saint-Pierre

93,861

Mont-Tremblant

536,262

Morin-Heights

259,787

Mulgrave-et-Derry

102,216

Murdochville

113,033

Namur

110,732

Nantes

144,959

Napierville

251,230

Natashquan

98,301

Nédélec

101,207

Neuville

268,465

New Carlisle

144,071

New Richmond

238,557

Newport

118,764

Nicolet

453,385

Nominingue

171,799

Normandin

211,071

Normétal

119,692

North,Hatley

114,284

Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland

119,208

Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours

99,834

Notre-Dame-de-Ham

103,628

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci

124,778

Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix

114,526

Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette

118,158

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot

595,459

Notre-Dame-de-Lorette

94,870

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

116,786

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

203,765

Notre-Dame-de-Montauban

117,513

Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain

119,531

Notre-Dame-des-Bois

125,867

Notre-Dame-des-Monts

119,733

Notre-Dame-des-Neiges

130,388

Notre-Dame-des-Pins

155,049

Notre-Dame-des-Prairies

507,761

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

88,856

Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge

114,364

Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (village)

151,537

Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (parish)

126,836

Notre-Dame-du-Laus

151,578

Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel

326,343

Notre-Dame-du-Nord

129,096

Notre-Dame-du-Portage

133,375

Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire

104,153

Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur-d'Issoudun

124,213

Nouvelle

155,210

Noyan

145,806

Ogden

118,885

Oka

319,684

Orford

272,380

Ormstown

234,803,

Otter Lake

125,060

Otterburn Park

446,635

Packington

113,557

Padoue

97,049

Palmarolle

144,999

Papineauville

172,283

Parisville

110,086

Paspébiac

214,824

Percé

210,142

Péribonka

107,261

Petite-Rivière-Saint-François

122,275

Petite-Vallée

94,063

Petit-Saguenay

112,952

Piedmont

213,331

Pierreville

177,046

Pike River

108,512

Pincourt

807,553

Piopolis

102,700

Plaisance

132,204

Plessisville (town)

351,811

Plessisville (parish)

193,352

Pohénégamook

190,284

Pointe-à-la-Croix

143,102

Pointe-aux-Outardes

140,721

Pointe-Calumet

349,511

Pointe-Claire

1,716,734

Pointe-des-Cascades

155,775

Pointe-Fortune

110,651

Pointe-Lebel

163,242

Pontiac

326,464

Pont-Rouge

525,119

Portage-du-Fort

96,000

Port-Cartier

359,419

Port-Daniel–Gascons

177,974

Portneuf

220,919

Portneuf-sur-Mer

112,387

Potton

163,202

Poularies

115,696

Preissac

122,840

Prévost

711,980

Price

157,955

Princeville

337,685

Puvirnituq

162,395

Quaqtaq

104,637

Québec

29,126,564

Racine

142,819

Ragueneau

141,649

Rapide-Danseur

101,207

Rapides-des-Joachims

93,498

Rawdon

611,478

Rémigny

98,260

Repentigny

4,571,564

Richelieu

308,302

Richmond

219,062

Rigaud

424,188

Rimouski

2,645,576

Ripon

152,789

Ristigouche-Partie-Sud-Est

94,224

Rivière-à-Claude

92,489

Rivière-à-Pierre

110,934

Rivière-au-Tonnerre

98,301

Rivière-Beaudette

178,055

Rivière-Bleue

138,016

Rivière-du-Loup

1,070,059

Rivière-Éternité

104,758

Rivière-Héva

146,452

Rivière-Ouelle

126,715

Rivière-Rouge

266,003

Rivière-Saint-Jean

97,534

Roberval

532,833

Rochebaucourt

93,094

Roquemaure

103,830

Rosemère

749,266

Rougemont

204,774

Rouyn-Noranda

2,303,943

Roxton

131,518

Roxton,Falls

139,833

Roxton,Pond

249,535

Sacré-Coeur

160,619

Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus

108,956

Saguenay

7,853,368

Saint-Adalbert

107,543

Saint-Adelme

108,310

Saint-Adelphe

125,787

Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

230,888

Saint-Adrien

108,754

Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande

103,911

Saint-Agapit

265,841

Saint-Aimé

106,292

Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs

131,760

Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles

117,714

Saint-Alban

137,169

Saint-Albert

154,282

Saint-Alexandre

189,316

Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska

174,503

Saint-Alexandre-des-Lacs

98,866

Saint-Alexis

143,344

Saint-Alexis-de-Matapédia

108,028

Saint-Alexis-des-Monts

207,438

Saint-Alfred

107,826

Saint-Alphonse

115,051

Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby

218,013

Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez

218,376

Saint-Amable

684,979

Saint-Ambroise

243,360

Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare

248,001

Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard

211,918

Saint-André

114,929

Saint-André-Avellin

236,781

Saint-André-d'Argenteuil

209,456

Saint-André-de-Restigouche

93,861

Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean

106,332

Saint-Anicet

195,128

Saint-Anselme

250,908

Saint-Antoine-de-l'Isle-aux-Grues

93,659

Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly

152,950

Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu

157,430

Saint-Antonin

257,365

Saint-Apollinaire

370,669

Saint-Armand

136,725

Saint-Arsène

138,016

Saint-Athanase

99,673

Saint-Aubert

146,815

Saint-Augustin

101,933

Saint-Augustin

114,808

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

1,026,076

Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn

115,858

Saint-Barnabé

136,240

Saint-Barnabé-Sud

121,912

Saint-Barthélemy

167,682

Saint-Basile

194,522

Saint-Basile-le-Grand

923,592

Saint-Benjamin

128,370

Saint-Benoît-du-Lac

88,614

Saint-Benoît-Labre

152,506

Saint-Bernard

186,612

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle

150,004

Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville

111,458

Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu

170,951

Saint-Bonaventure

130,348

Saint-Boniface

287,636

Saint-Bruno

205,904

Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues

133,657

Saint-Bruno-de-Kamouraska

109,077

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

1,431,835

Saint-Calixte

339,824

Saint-Camille

109,683

Saint-Camille-de-Lellis

117,795

Saint-Casimir

144,555

Saint-Célestin (village)

122,437

Saint-Célestin (municipality)

111,620

Saint-Césaire

327,635

Saint-Charles-Borromée

762,767

Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse

187,782

Saint-Charles-de-Bourget

118,078

Saint-Charles-Garnier

96,969

Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu

158,681

Saint-Christophe-d'Arthabaska

211,636

Saint-Chrysostome

196,541

Saint-Claude

135,474

Saint-Clément

106,292

Saint-Cléophas

101,933

Saint-Cléophas-de-Brandon

96,484

Saint-Clet

160,619

Saint-Colomban

901,145

Saint-Côme

176,642

Saint-Côme–Linière

219,264

Saint-Constant

1,532,873

Saint-Cuthbert

162,879

Saint-Cyprien (municipality)

130,348

Saint-Cyprien (parish)

107,503

Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville

168,086

Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard

116,342

Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover

281,300

Saint-Damase (parish)

100,843

Saint-Damase (municipality)

190,083

Saint-Damase-de-L'Islet

109,723

Saint-Damien

174,019

Saint-Damien-de-Buckland

164,413

Saint-David

121,993

Saint-David-de-Falardeau

202,393

Saint-Denis-De,La,Bouteillerie,

108,552

Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

261,159

Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu

181,687

Saint-Didace

114,849

Saint-Dominique

191,939

Saint-Dominique-du-Rosaire

105,162

Saint-Donat

121,791

Saint-Donat

246,427

Sainte-Adèle

720,552

Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière

134,626

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts

570,387

Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici

125,625

Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir

160,498

Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont

112,508

Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré

204,007

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

296,556

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

169,458

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière

153,838

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle

112,145

Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois

171,436

Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs

234,884

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

347,210

Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel

199,366

Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines

806,375

Sainte-Anne-du-Lac

109,521

Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton

108,431

Sainte-Aurélie

121,145

Sainte-Barbe

141,972

Sainte-Béatrix

170,507

Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville

145,362

Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval

423,706

Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults

117,634

Sainte-Catherine

925,681

Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley

190,930

Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier

427,616

Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard

102,498

Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton

178,580

Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton

121,428

Sainte-Christine

116,181

Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne

111,660

Sainte-Claire

227,175

Sainte-Clotilde

178,459

Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce

110,288

Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton

152,385

Sainte-Croix

188,670

Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham

118,441

Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines

102,579

Saint-Édouard

142,496

Saint-Édouard-de-Fabre

112,710

Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière

135,554

Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé

116,907

Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton

108,310

Sainte-Élisabeth

147,380

Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick

103,305

Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie

152,547

Sainte-Eulalie

126,755

Sainte-Euphémie-sur-Rivière-du-Sud

100,561

Sainte-Famille

126,312

Sainte-Félicité (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

131,720

Sainte-Félicité (Chaudière-Appalaches)

102,942

Sainte-Flavie

123,567

Sainte-Florence

102,619

Sainte-Françoise, (parish)

103,507

Sainte-Françoise (municipality)

105,485

Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

128,047

Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier

182,293

Sainte-Germaine-Boulé

127,361

Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville

119,248

Sainte-Hedwidge

122,679

Sainte-Hélène

123,971

Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot

155,654

Sainte-Hélène-de-Chester

103,063

Sainte-Hélène-de-Mancebourg

103,588

Sainte-Hénédine

141,003

Sainte-Irène

100,399

Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (parish)

98,946

Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (village)

130,025

Sainte-Julie

1,601,767

Sainte-Julienne

556,137

Sainte-Justine

162,758

Sainte-Justine-de-Newton

126,594

Saint-Élie-de-Caxton

162,839

Saint-Éloi

98,946

Sainte-Louise

115,696

Saint-Elphège

99,027

Sainte-Luce

200,900

Sainte-Lucie-de-Beauregard

98,381

Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides

143,465

Saint-Elzéar (Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

105,929

Saint-Elzéar (Chaudière-Appalaches)

187,903

Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata

100,843

Sainte-Madeleine

180,033

Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine

99,310

Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare

152,789

Sainte-Marguerite

133,254

Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson

208,003

Sainte-Marguerite-Marie

94,587

Sainte-Marie

742,891

Sainte-Marie-de-Blandford

106,010

Sainte-Marie-Madeleine

208,367

Sainte-Marie-Salomé

136,362

Sainte-Marthe

128,975

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

1,029,451

Sainte-Martine

312,862

Sainte-Mélanie

212,887

Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk

107,180

Sainte-Monique (Centre-du-Québec)

108,795

Sainte-Monique (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

123,002

Sainte-Paule

97,291

Sainte-Perpétue (municipality)

152,869

Sainte-Perpétue (parish)

127,321

Sainte-Pétronille

131,478

Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce

183,988

Saint-Épiphane

120,943

Sainte-Praxède

100,480

Sainte-Rita

99,834

Sainte-Rose-de-Watford

117,714

Sainte-Rose-du-Nord

105,162

Sainte-Sabine (parish)

102,377

Sainte-Sabine, (municipality)

133,052

Sainte-Séraphine

102,135

Sainte-Sophie

897,287

Sainte-Sophie-de-Lévrard

116,342

Sainte-Sophie-d'Halifax

113,234

Saint-Esprit

168,933

Sainte-Thècle

185,320

Sainte-Thérèse

1,412,334

Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé

128,249

Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau

109,521

Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois

125,060

Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton

116,181

Saint-Étienne-des-Grès

274,479

Saint-Eugène

133,698

Saint-Eugène-D'Argentenay

106,898

Saint-Eugène-de-Guigues

107,665

Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière

102,942

Sainte-Ursule

141,528

Saint-Eusèbe

110,772

Saint-Eustache

2,403,856

Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth

109,521

Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel

187,257

Saint-Fabien

160,296

Saint-Fabien-de-Panet

126,634

Saint-Faustin–Lac-Carré

230,929

Saint-Félicien

547,351

Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier

125,302

Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey

147,017

Saint-Félix-de-Valois

351,490

Saint-Félix-d'Otis

127,361

Saint-Ferdinand

171,274

Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges

224,067

Saint-Flavien

152,990

Saint-Fortunat

98,058

Saint-François-d'Assise

114,526

Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud

154,080

Saint-François-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

110,853

Saint-François-de-Sales

113,436

Saint-François-du-Lac

167,319

Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton

182,495

Saint-François-Xavier-de-Viger

97,453

Saint-Frédéric

131,881

Saint-Fulgence

173,090

Saint-Gabriel

195,128

Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

195,612

Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski

133,415

Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier

227,942

Saint-Gabriel-Lalemant

116,423

Saint-Gédéon

174,584

Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce

175,189

Saint-Georges

1,786,914

Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville

134,303

Saint-Georges-de-Windsor

127,563

Saint-Gérard-Majella

96,969

Saint-Germain

99,431

Saint-Germain-de-Grantham

288,484

Saint-Gervais

176,602

Saint-Gilbert

100,641

Saint-Gilles

194,845

Saint-Godefroi

101,408

Saint-Guillaume

147,622

Saint-Guy

89,744

Saint-Henri

316,212

Saint-Henri-de-Taillon

122,437

Saint-Herménégilde

116,786

Saint-Hilaire-de-Dorset

92,004

Saint-Hilarion

132,164

Saint-Hippolyte

516,493

Saint-Honoré

328,805

Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley

149,640

Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata

117,714

Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup

141,286

Saint-Hugues

140,599

Saint-Hyacinthe

3,018,709

Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola

170,548

Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge

114,808

Saint-Irénée

114,929

Saint-Isidore (municipality)

211,111

Saint-Isidore (parish)

198,034

Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton

114,970

Saint-Jacques

250,181

Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds

115,293

Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur-de-Wolfestown

95,516

Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur

160,740

Saint-Janvier-de-Joly

129,137

Saint-Jean-Baptiste

215,349

Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf

102,095

Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg

94,063

Saint-Jean-de-Dieu

152,708

Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande

97,130

Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

136,442

Saint-Jean-de-Matha

268,868

Saint-Jean-Port-Joli

224,632

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

5,201,203

Saint-Jérôme

4,169,448

Saint-Joachim

146,008

Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford

142,779

Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce

285,820

Saint-Joseph-de-Coleraine

158,601

Saint-Joseph-de-Kamouraska

103,104

Saint-Joseph-de-Lepage

109,561

Saint-Joseph-des-Érables

104,113

Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel

152,506

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

368,901

Saint-Jude

140,761

Saint-Jules

109,117

Saint-Julien

103,305

Saint-Just-de-Bretenières

114,163

Saint-Juste-du-Lac

111,015

Saint-Justin

126,715

Saint-Lambert (town)

1,205,812

Saint-Lambert (parish)

95,031

Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon

359,901

Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

161,547

Saint-Lazare

1,118,917

Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse

140,115

Saint-Léandre

102,740

Saint-Léonard-d'Aston

188,266

Saint-Léonard-de-Portneuf

133,334

Saint-Léon-de-Standon

131,841

Saint-Léon-le-Grand

127,684

Saint-Léon-le-Grand

126,312

Saint-Liboire

210,021

Saint-Liguori

168,570

Saint-Lin–Laurentides

1,187,758

Saint-Louis

116,544

Saint-Louis-de-Blandford

131,599

Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague

102,054

Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague

152,062

Saint-Louis-du-Ha!,Ha!

138,380

Saint-Luc-de-Bellechasse

106,332

Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes

109,360

Saint-Lucien

157,067

Saint-Ludger

130,872

Saint-Ludger-de-Milot

113,598

Saint-Magloire

113,355

Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham

143,183

Saint-Malachie

148,873

Saint-Malo

106,454

Saint-Marc-de-Figuery

121,629

Saint-Marc-des-Carrières

207,317

Saint-Marc-du-Lac-Long

103,346

Saint-Marcel

105,525

Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu

107,866

Saint-Marcellin

101,126

Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu

176,562

Saint-Martin

189,356

Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu

272,622

Saint-Mathieu

180,759

Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil

197,550

Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux

114,001

Saint-Mathieu-d'Harricana

118,320

Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc

141,487

Saint-Maurice

226,933

Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis

132,890

Saint-Médard

96,202

Saint-Michel

226,852

Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse

160,982

Saint-Michel-des-Saints

182,051

Saint-Michel-du-Squatec

131,034

Saint-Modeste

134,424

Saint-Moïse

109,683

Saint-Narcisse

161,830

Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage

132,083

Saint-Narcisse-de-Rimouski

127,361

Saint-Nazaire

169,983

Saint-Nazaire-d'Acton

122,437

Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester

101,812

Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse

117,472

Saint-Noël

104,032

Saint-Norbert

131,195

Saint-Norbert-d'Arthabaska

136,523

Saint-Octave-de-Métis

108,189

Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne

144,111

Saint-Omer

98,785

Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth

110,005

Saint-Ours

156,906

Saint-Pacôme

150,044

Saint-Pamphile

183,907

Saint-Pascal

228,386

Saint-Patrice-de-Beaurivage

130,711

Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington

183,060

Saint-Paul

340,672

Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford

212,443

Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix

100,117

Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix

171,557

Saint-Paul-de-Montminy

120,540

Saint-Paulin

148,712

Saint-Philémon

115,858

Saint-Philibert

102,740

Saint-Philippe

368,901

Saint-Philippe-de-Néri

121,105

Saint-Pie

318,069

Saint-Pie-de-Guire

106,171

Saint-Pierre

99,471

Saint-Pierre-Baptiste

108,149

Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton

123,607

Saint-Pierre-de-Lamy

92,771

Saint-Pierre-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud

124,132

Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

168,328

Saint-Pierre-les-Becquets

133,496

Saint-Placide

157,390

Saint-Polycarpe

180,880

Saint-Prime

195,814

Saint-Prosper

229,839

Saint-Prosper-de-Champlain

109,683

Saint-Raphaël

184,311

Saint-Raymond

569,905

Saint-Rémi

463,939

Saint-Rémi-de-Tingwick

105,202

Saint-René

119,006

Saint-René-de-Matane

126,433

Saint-Robert

159,448

Saint-Robert-Bellarmin

110,369

Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan

302,167

Saint-Roch-de-Mékinac

99,794

Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu

178,337

Saint-Roch-des-Aulnaies

124,616

Saint-Roch-Ouest

98,462

Saint-Romain

116,100

Saint-Rosaire

123,204

Saint-Samuel

118,724

Saints-Anges

134,787

Saint-Sauveur

569,637

Saint-Sébastien (Estrie)

114,163

Saint-Sébastien (Montérégie)

116,948

Saint-Sévère

100,399

Saint-Séverin (Chaudière-Appalaches)

98,946

Saint-Séverin (Mauricie)

122,235

Saint-Siméon (parish)

133,778

Saint-Siméon (municipality)

135,716

Saint-Simon (parish)

104,718

Saint-Simon (municipality)

145,322

Saint-Simon-les-Mines

111,015

Saint-Sixte

106,736

Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens

99,067

Saint-Stanislas (Mauricie)

129,742

Saint-Stanislas (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean)

101,893

Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka

156,704

Saint-Sulpice

225,480

Saint-Sylvère

118,602

Saint-Sylvestre

128,168

Saint-Télesphore

118,522

Saint-Tharcisius

104,637

Saint-Théodore-d'Acton

150,044

Saint-Théophile

117,028

Saint-Thomas

226,691

Saint-Thomas-Didyme

115,535

Saint-Thuribe

98,785

Saint-Tite

238,073

Saint-Tite-des-Caps

146,533

Saint-Ubalde

143,627

Saint-Ulric

150,528

Saint-Urbain

144,434

Saint-Urbain-Premier

138,945

Saint-Valentin

105,566

Saint-Valère

137,976

Saint-Valérien

120,984

Saint-Valérien-de-Milton

160,578

Saint-Vallier

130,913

Saint-Venant-de-Paquette

91,439

Saint-Vianney

104,395

Saint-Victor

186,894

Saint-Wenceslas

135,393

Saint-Zacharie

153,999

Saint-Zénon

134,586

Saint-Zénon-du-Lac-Humqui

101,852

Saint-Zéphirin-de-Courval

115,495

Saint-Zotique

461,957

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

2,234,031

Salluit

150,851

Sayabec

159,771

Schefferville

93,619

Scotstown

105,646

Scott

188,307

Senneterre (town)

200,536

Senneterre (parish)

136,119

Senneville

125,827

Sept-Îles

1,363,423

Shannon

340,591

Shawinigan

2,654,576

Shawville

151,497

Sheenboro

92,206

Shefford

380,848

Sherbrooke

8,889,676

Shigawake

98,623

Sorel-Tracy

1,878,041

Stanbridge,East

123,244

Stanbridge,Station

98,623

Stanstead (town)

200,819

Stanstead (township)

125,666

Stanstead-Est

112,548

Stoke

207,559

Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury

478,403

Stornoway

108,956

Stratford

125,787

Stukely-Sud

131,680

Sutton

252,522

Tadoussac

119,127

Taschereau

125,746

Tasiujaq

102,740

Témiscaming

184,594

Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

284,650

Terrasse-Vaudreuil

167,440

Terrebonne

6,212,386

Thetford,Mines

1,383,405

Thorne

106,494

Thurso

203,362

Tingwick

145,564

Tourville

110,974

Trécesson

138,380

Très-Saint-Rédempteur

126,433

Très-Saint-Sacrement

137,007

Tring-Jonction

144,393

Trois-Pistoles

217,004

Trois-Rives

103,709

Trois-Rivières

7,331,249

Ulverton

105,001

Umiujaq

106,696

Upton

176,521

Val-Alain

126,957

Val-Brillant

124,253

Valcourt

174,826

Valcourt

129,581

Val-David

297,646

Val-des-Bois

122,962

Val-des-Lacs

116,867

Val-des-Monts

647,746

Val-d'Or

1,762,646

Val-Joli

154,161

Vallée-Jonction

162,839

Val-Morin

206,026

Val-Racine

95,273

Val-Saint-Gilles

94,668

Varennes

1,151,222

Vaudreuil-Dorion

2,156,136

Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac

142,860

Venise-en-Québec

156,179

Verchères

321,419

Victoriaville

2,534,037

Ville-Marie

191,213

Villeroy

106,615

Waltham

103,225

Warden

102,377

Warwick

275,165

Waterloo

271,855

Waterville

175,230

Weedon

195,370

Wentworth

111,015

Wentworth-Nord

144,918

Westbury

129,984

Westmount

1,121,703

Wickham

192,303

Windsor

305,799

Wotton

144,918

Yamachiche

204,613

Yamaska

156,219

[1] Amounts provided to the municipalities listed above (a total of approximately $512 million) are estimates based on the division of total federal payments that communities receive over the course of five years. These estimates also include a portion of the $504 million GTF top-up that was provided to Quebec last year, and flows annually through the TECQ.

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Programme d'aide au transport collectif des personnes et aux immobilisations en transport en commun [FRENCH ONLY]:
https://www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/aide-finan/transport-collectif/Pages/transport-collectif-personnes-SOFIL.aspx#:~:text=Le%20Programme%20d'aide%20aux,la%20taxe%20sur%20l'essence.

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

