Jun 11, 2020, 14:58 ET
QUÉBEC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Quebec has received $495.7 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in Gatineau, the GTF was used to modernize Hull's drinking water system to provide reliable access to drinking water to over 86,000 residents. Laval resorted to GTF funding to add a new line of electric buses which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sherbrooke replaced 10 bus shelters to offer better facilities to public transit users.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quote
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Quebec, this will put $495.7 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, and community centres."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
Backgrounder
Quebec's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada has provided a total of $495.7 million under the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) to Quebec for the 2020‒21 fiscal year. The funding will be distributed by the provincial government to the 1125 communities listed below, through the Quebec gas tax and contribution program (TECQ) for 2019-2023. The GTF can also serve to fund public transit projects under the Quebec capital assistance program.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020-21 ($)[1]
|
Abercorn
|
101,368
|
Abitibi
|
93,215
|
Abitibi-Ouest
|
91,358
|
Acton Vale
|
411,920
|
Adstock
|
201,182
|
Aguanish
|
97,332
|
Akulivik
|
114,082
|
Albanel
|
178,378
|
Albertville
|
96,323
|
Alleyn-et-Cawood
|
94,103
|
Alma
|
1,653,679
|
Amherst
|
147,986
|
Amos
|
692,104
|
Amqui
|
335,505
|
Ange-Gardien
|
201,061
|
Armagh
|
147,663
|
Arundel
|
109,925
|
Asbestos
|
365,687
|
Ascot Corner
|
216,964
|
Aston-Jonction
|
104,153
|
Auclair
|
105,889
|
Audet
|
118,562
|
Aumond
|
117,997
|
Aupaluk
|
96,040
|
Austin
|
148,954
|
Authier
|
98,785
|
Authier-Nord
|
99,552
|
Ayer's Cliff
|
132,810
|
Baie-Comeau
|
1,138,953
|
Baie-des-Sables
|
112,185
|
Baie-du-Febvre
|
126,150
|
Baie-D'Urfé
|
245,095
|
Baie-Johan-Beetz
|
90,834
|
Baie-Sainte-Catherine
|
95,677
|
Baie-Saint-Paul
|
386,098
|
Baie-Trinité
|
102,942
|
Barkmere
|
89,986
|
Barnston-Ouest
|
110,369
|
Barraute
|
168,368
|
Batiscan
|
124,616
|
Beaconsfield
|
1,049,380
|
Béarn
|
116,221
|
Beauceville
|
343,214
|
Beauharnois
|
709,623
|
Beaulac-Garthby
|
126,190
|
Beaumont
|
207,680
|
Beaupré
|
243,158
|
Bécancour
|
709,033
|
Bedford (town)
|
192,101
|
Bedford (township)
|
115,696
|
Bégin
|
120,419
|
Belcourt
|
96,484
|
Belleterre
|
100,036
|
Beloeil
|
1,252,260
|
Berry
|
109,561
|
Berthier-sur-Mer
|
153,192
|
Berthierville
|
262,451
|
Béthanie
|
101,045
|
Biencourt
|
105,767
|
Blainville
|
3,192,445
|
Blanc-Sablon
|
131,558
|
Blue Sea
|
113,275
|
Boileau
|
101,207
|
Boisbriand
|
1,427,763
|
Boischatel
|
426,438
|
Bois-des-Filion
|
528,976
|
Bois-Franc
|
104,234
|
Bolton-Est
|
127,966
|
Bolton-Ouest
|
112,185
|
Bonaventure
|
197,550
|
Bonne-Espérance
|
115,212
|
Bonsecours
|
113,598
|
Boucherville
|
2,269,764
|
Bouchette
|
114,808
|
Bowman
|
114,243
|
Brébeuf
|
129,621
|
Brigham
|
181,728
|
Bristol
|
129,096
|
Brome
|
99,592
|
Bromont
|
525,922
|
Brossard
|
4,734,210
|
Brownsburg-Chatham
|
390,598
|
Bryson
|
115,858
|
Bury
|
134,101
|
Cacouna
|
161,063
|
Calixa-Lavallée
|
108,714
|
Campbell's Bay
|
117,553
|
Candiac
|
1,178,061
|
Cantley
|
596,049
|
Cap-Chat
|
184,957
|
Caplan
|
169,418
|
Cap-Saint-Ignace
|
213 654
|
Cap-Santé
|
228 466
|
Carignan
|
564,548
|
Carleton-sur-Mer
|
250,302
|
Cascapédia–Saint-Jules
|
116,867
|
Causapscal
|
181,365
|
Cayamant
|
120,701
|
Chambly
|
1,653,090
|
Chambord
|
158,439
|
Champlain
|
159,448
|
Champneuf
|
92,690
|
Chandler
|
400,616
|
Chapais
|
150,286
|
Charette
|
126,554
|
Charlemagne
|
333,810
|
Chartierville
|
98,664
|
Châteauguay
|
2,647,236
|
Château-Richer
|
257,648
|
Chazel
|
99,027
|
Chelsea
|
375,651
|
Chénéville
|
118,158
|
Chertsey
|
280,452
|
Chesterville
|
125,746
|
Chibougamau
|
400,616
|
Chichester
|
101,408
|
Chute-aux-Outardes
|
148,631
|
Chute-Saint-Philippe
|
125,464
|
Clarendon
|
138,824
|
Clermont (town)
|
212,645
|
Clermont (township)
|
107,503
|
Clerval
|
102,740
|
Cleveland
|
150,690
|
Cloridorme
|
114,042
|
Coaticook
|
478,028
|
Colombier
|
115,051
|
Compton
|
213,371
|
Contrecoeur
|
462,867
|
Cookshire-Eaton
|
306,162
|
Coteau-du-Lac
|
385,294
|
Côte-Nord-du-Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent
|
122,840
|
Côte-Saint-Luc
|
1,802,396
|
Courcelles
|
119,571
|
Cowansville
|
768,981
|
Crabtree
|
250,221
|
Danville
|
241,705
|
Daveluyville
|
268,162
|
Dégelis
|
204,532
|
Déléage
|
162,879
|
Delson
|
423,331
|
Denholm
|
108,189
|
Desbiens
|
129,904
|
Deschaillons-sur-Saint-Laurent
|
122,921
|
Deschambault-Grondines
|
177,772
|
Deux-Montagnes
|
953,324
|
Disraeli
|
182,333
|
Disraeli
|
133,213
|
Dixville
|
116,100
|
Dolbeau-Mistassini
|
761,213
|
Dollard-Des Ormeaux
|
2,647,772
|
Donnacona
|
391,187
|
Dorval
|
1,046,541
|
Dosquet
|
127,199
|
Drummondville
|
4,165,055
|
Dudswell
|
158,924
|
Duhamel
|
104,799
|
Duhamel-Ouest
|
123,405
|
Dundee
|
102,337
|
Dunham
|
229,677
|
Duparquet
|
115,414
|
Dupuy
|
124,536
|
Durham-Sud
|
130,630
|
East Angus
|
241,907
|
East Broughton
|
175,795
|
East Farnham
|
109,965
|
East Hereford
|
98,502
|
Eastman
|
168,610
|
Egan-Sud
|
107,826
|
Elgin
|
104,193
|
Entrelacs
|
124,616
|
Escuminac
|
109,360
|
Esprit-Saint
|
101,045
|
Estérel
|
95,394
|
Farnham
|
501,493
|
Fassett
|
105,566
|
Ferland-et-Boilleau
|
109,561
|
Ferme-Neuve
|
197,630
|
Fermont
|
184,957
|
Forestville
|
208,165
|
Fort-Coulonge
|
144,918
|
Fortierville
|
114,486
|
Fossambault-sur-le-Lac
|
172,889
|
Frampton
|
140,559
|
Franklin
|
156,098
|
Franquelin
|
99,673
|
Frelighsburg
|
135,030
|
Frontenac
|
158,157
|
Fugèreville
|
101,651
|
Gallichan
|
107,099
|
Gaspé
|
792,499
|
Gatineau
|
15,212,528
|
Girardville
|
129,056
|
Godbout
|
97,776
|
Godmanchester
|
144,716
|
Gore
|
166,592
|
Gouvernement régional d'Eeyou Istchee Baie-James
|
129,863
|
Gracefield
|
185,764
|
Granby
|
3,645,347
|
Grande-Rivière
|
226,408
|
Grandes-Piles
|
105,445
|
Grande-Vallée
|
131,074
|
Grand-Métis
|
95,960
|
Grand-Remous
|
135,030
|
Grand-Saint-Esprit
|
106,131
|
Grenville
|
160,013
|
Grenville-sur-la-Rouge
|
202,030
|
Gros-Mécatina
|
104,920
|
Grosse-Île
|
106,171
|
Grosses-Roches
|
103,063
|
Guérin
|
101,086
|
Ham-Nord
|
124,011
|
Hampden
|
94,426
|
Hampstead
|
382,669
|
Ham-Sud
|
97,090
|
Harrington
|
121,993
|
Hatley (municipality)
|
114,849
|
Hatley (township)
|
177,450
|
Havelock
|
117,270
|
Havre-Saint-Pierre
|
225,318
|
Hébertville
|
191,213
|
Hébertville-Station
|
140,721
|
Hemmingford (village)
|
118,643
|
Hemmingford (township)
|
165,987
|
Henryville
|
145,766
|
Hérouxville
|
140,115
|
Hinchinbrooke
|
174,301
|
Honfleur
|
123,042
|
Hope
|
110,813
|
Hope Town
|
101,933
|
Howick
|
120,096
|
Huberdeau
|
123,163
|
Hudson
|
301,763
|
Huntingdon
|
187,822
|
Inukjuak
|
161,103
|
Inverness
|
124,858
|
Irlande
|
123,849
|
Ivry-sur-le-Lac
|
102,700
|
Ivujivik
|
105,889
|
Joliette
|
1,115,917
|
Kamouraska
|
111,943
|
Kangiqsualujjuaq
|
127,442
|
Kangiqsujuaq
|
118,845
|
Kangirsuk
|
110,692
|
Kazabazua
|
126,796
|
Kiamika
|
119,087
|
Kingsbury
|
93,134
|
Kingsey Falls
|
165,220
|
Kinnear's Mills
|
101,247
|
Kipawa
|
107,786
|
Kirkland
|
1,068,827
|
Kuujjuaq
|
199,810
|
Kuujjuarapik
|
115,858
|
La Bostonnais
|
112,911
|
La Conception
|
140,559
|
La Corne
|
117,593
|
La Doré
|
143,465
|
La Durantaye
|
119,450
|
La Guadeloupe
|
159,610
|
La Haute-Gaspésie
|
94,870
|
La Macaza
|
132,124
|
La Malbaie
|
437,206
|
La Martre
|
96,727
|
La Matapédia
|
88,129
|
La Minerve
|
137,290
|
La Morandière
|
95,516
|
La Motte
|
105,606
|
La Patrie
|
119,894
|
La Pêche
|
432,599
|
La Pocatière
|
252,804
|
La Prairie
|
1,371,673
|
La Présentation
|
190,244
|
La Rédemption
|
105,485
|
La Reine
|
102,216
|
La Sarre
|
393,705
|
La Trinité-des-Monts
|
96,565
|
La Tuque
|
591,066
|
La Visitation-de-l'Île-Dupas
|
112,629
|
La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|
100,238
|
Labelle
|
186,046
|
Labrecque
|
141,568
|
Lac-au-Saumon
|
144,151
|
Lac-aux-Sables
|
139,429
|
Lac-Beauport
|
425,045
|
Lac-Bouchette
|
134,464
|
Lac-Brome
|
314,356
|
Lac-Delage
|
114,607
|
Lac-des-Aigles
|
108,351
|
Lac-des-Écorces
|
200,052
|
Lac-des-Plages
|
105,525
|
Lac-des-Seize-Îles
|
93,901
|
Lac-Drolet
|
128,935
|
Lac-du-Cerf
|
105,646
|
Lac-Édouard
|
95,314
|
Lac-Etchemin
|
244,248
|
Lac-Frontière
|
94,547
|
Lachute
|
706,033
|
Lac-Mégantic
|
314,719
|
Lacolle
|
196,097
|
Lac-Poulin
|
93,578
|
Lac-Saguay
|
105,646
|
Lac-Sainte-Marie
|
111,902
|
Lac-Saint-Joseph
|
97,937
|
Lac-Saint-Paul
|
107,059
|
Lac-Sergent
|
108,875
|
Lac-Simon
|
126,190
|
Lac-Supérieur
|
163,767
|
Lac-Tremblant-Nord
|
89,098
|
Laforce
|
101,489
|
Lamarche
|
106,898
|
Lambton
|
153,031
|
L'Ancienne-Lorette
|
888,394
|
Landrienne
|
126,190
|
L'Ange-Gardien (Capitale-Nationale)
|
242,714
|
L'Ange-Gardien (Outaouais)
|
318,231
|
Lanoraie
|
292,036
|
L'Anse-Saint-Jean
|
136,604
|
Lantier
|
122,477
|
Larouche
|
149,398
|
L'Ascension
|
120,540
|
L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur
|
168,610
|
L'Ascension-de-Patapédia
|
93,820
|
L'Assomption
|
1,241,866
|
Latulipe-et-Gaboury
|
99,713
|
Launay
|
96,444
|
Laurier-Station
|
192,424
|
Laurierville
|
140,963
|
Laval
|
23,303,973
|
Lavaltrie
|
751,784
|
L'Avenir
|
143,183
|
Laverlochère-Angliers
|
214,401
|
Lawrenceville
|
113,234
|
Lebel-sur-Quévillon
|
175,916
|
Leclercville
|
107,665
|
Lefebvre
|
124,858
|
Lejeune
|
98,301
|
Lemieux
|
100,520
|
L'Épiphanie
|
530,996
|
Léry
|
181,889
|
Les Bergeronnes
|
114,687
|
Les Cèdres
|
377,151
|
Les Coteaux
|
306,808
|
Les Éboulements
|
142,012
|
Les Escoumins
|
162,758
|
Les Hauteurs
|
107,301
|
Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|
662,532
|
Les Méchins
|
126,836
|
Lévis
|
7,864,136
|
L'Île-Cadieux
|
93,013
|
L'Île-d'Anticosti
|
95,758
|
L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet
|
114,243
|
L'Île-Perrot
|
605,263
|
Lingwick
|
106,454
|
L'Isle-aux-Allumettes
|
141,447
|
L'Isle-aux-Coudres
|
132,245
|
L'Islet
|
242,714
|
L'Isle-Verte
|
139,389
|
Litchfield
|
105,727
|
Lochaber
|
105,122
|
Lochaber-Partie-Ouest
|
123,405
|
Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan
|
105,767
|
Longue-Rive
|
126,876
|
Longueuil
|
13,200,609
|
Lorraine
|
506,904
|
Lorrainville
|
138,259
|
Lotbinière
|
119,652
|
Louiseville
|
386,794
|
Low
|
128,854
|
Lyster
|
152,102
|
Macamic
|
198,801
|
Maddington
|
105,041
|
Magog
|
1,457,443
|
Malartic
|
218,739
|
Mandeville
|
176,683
|
Maniwaki
|
242,553
|
Manseau
|
120,459
|
Mansfield-et-Pontefract
|
181,445
|
Maria
|
194,926
|
Maria-Chapdelaine
|
96,727
|
Maricourt
|
104,395
|
Marieville
|
592,299
|
Marsoui
|
99,067
|
Marston
|
116,423
|
Martinville
|
105,202
|
Mascouche
|
2,594,146
|
Maskinongé
|
181,526
|
Massueville
|
109,561
|
Matagami
|
144,837
|
Matane
|
762,017
|
Matapédia
|
113,113
|
Matawinie
|
91,641
|
Mayo
|
112,911
|
McMasterville
|
325,011
|
Melbourne
|
130,307
|
Mercier
|
744,659
|
Messines
|
152,224
|
Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix
|
245,943
|
Métis-sur-Mer
|
109,239
|
Milan
|
99,632
|
Mille-Isles
|
153,757
|
Mirabel
|
2,947,564
|
Moffet
|
95,475
|
Montcalm
|
113,275
|
Mont-Carmel
|
134,828
|
Montcerf-Lytton
|
113,073
|
Montebello
|
126,513
|
Mont-Joli
|
338,976
|
Mont-Laurier
|
762,445
|
Montmagny
|
603,602
|
Montpellier
|
128,531
|
Montréal
|
94,146,662
|
Montréal-Est
|
243,764
|
Montréal-Ouest
|
296,597
|
Mont-Royal
|
1,132,846
|
Mont-Saint-Grégoire
|
215,147
|
Mont-Saint-Hilaire
|
1,016,540
|
Mont-Saint-Michel
|
112,104
|
Mont-Saint-Pierre
|
93,861
|
Mont-Tremblant
|
536,262
|
Morin-Heights
|
259,787
|
Mulgrave-et-Derry
|
102,216
|
Murdochville
|
113,033
|
Namur
|
110,732
|
Nantes
|
144,959
|
Napierville
|
251,230
|
Natashquan
|
98,301
|
Nédélec
|
101,207
|
Neuville
|
268,465
|
New Carlisle
|
144,071
|
New Richmond
|
238,557
|
Newport
|
118,764
|
Nicolet
|
453,385
|
Nominingue
|
171,799
|
Normandin
|
211,071
|
Normétal
|
119,692
|
North,Hatley
|
114,284
|
Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland
|
119,208
|
Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours
|
99,834
|
Notre-Dame-de-Ham
|
103,628
|
Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci
|
124,778
|
Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix
|
114,526
|
Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette
|
118,158
|
Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot
|
595,459
|
Notre-Dame-de-Lorette
|
94,870
|
Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
|
116,786
|
Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
|
203,765
|
Notre-Dame-de-Montauban
|
117,513
|
Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain
|
119,531
|
Notre-Dame-des-Bois
|
125,867
|
Notre-Dame-des-Monts
|
119,733
|
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges
|
130,388
|
Notre-Dame-des-Pins
|
155,049
|
Notre-Dame-des-Prairies
|
507,761
|
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
|
88,856
|
Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge
|
114,364
|
Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (village)
|
151,537
|
Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (parish)
|
126,836
|
Notre-Dame-du-Laus
|
151,578
|
Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel
|
326,343
|
Notre-Dame-du-Nord
|
129,096
|
Notre-Dame-du-Portage
|
133,375
|
Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire
|
104,153
|
Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur-d'Issoudun
|
124,213
|
Nouvelle
|
155,210
|
Noyan
|
145,806
|
Ogden
|
118,885
|
Oka
|
319,684
|
Orford
|
272,380
|
Ormstown
|
234,803,
|
Otter Lake
|
125,060
|
Otterburn Park
|
446,635
|
Packington
|
113,557
|
Padoue
|
97,049
|
Palmarolle
|
144,999
|
Papineauville
|
172,283
|
Parisville
|
110,086
|
Paspébiac
|
214,824
|
Percé
|
210,142
|
Péribonka
|
107,261
|
Petite-Rivière-Saint-François
|
122,275
|
Petite-Vallée
|
94,063
|
Petit-Saguenay
|
112,952
|
Piedmont
|
213,331
|
Pierreville
|
177,046
|
Pike River
|
108,512
|
Pincourt
|
807,553
|
Piopolis
|
102,700
|
Plaisance
|
132,204
|
Plessisville (town)
|
351,811
|
Plessisville (parish)
|
193,352
|
Pohénégamook
|
190,284
|
Pointe-à-la-Croix
|
143,102
|
Pointe-aux-Outardes
|
140,721
|
Pointe-Calumet
|
349,511
|
Pointe-Claire
|
1,716,734
|
Pointe-des-Cascades
|
155,775
|
Pointe-Fortune
|
110,651
|
Pointe-Lebel
|
163,242
|
Pontiac
|
326,464
|
Pont-Rouge
|
525,119
|
Portage-du-Fort
|
96,000
|
Port-Cartier
|
359,419
|
Port-Daniel–Gascons
|
177,974
|
Portneuf
|
220,919
|
Portneuf-sur-Mer
|
112,387
|
Potton
|
163,202
|
Poularies
|
115,696
|
Preissac
|
122,840
|
Prévost
|
711,980
|
Price
|
157,955
|
Princeville
|
337,685
|
Puvirnituq
|
162,395
|
Quaqtaq
|
104,637
|
Québec
|
29,126,564
|
Racine
|
142,819
|
Ragueneau
|
141,649
|
Rapide-Danseur
|
101,207
|
Rapides-des-Joachims
|
93,498
|
Rawdon
|
611,478
|
Rémigny
|
98,260
|
Repentigny
|
4,571,564
|
Richelieu
|
308,302
|
Richmond
|
219,062
|
Rigaud
|
424,188
|
Rimouski
|
2,645,576
|
Ripon
|
152,789
|
Ristigouche-Partie-Sud-Est
|
94,224
|
Rivière-à-Claude
|
92,489
|
Rivière-à-Pierre
|
110,934
|
Rivière-au-Tonnerre
|
98,301
|
Rivière-Beaudette
|
178,055
|
Rivière-Bleue
|
138,016
|
Rivière-du-Loup
|
1,070,059
|
Rivière-Éternité
|
104,758
|
Rivière-Héva
|
146,452
|
Rivière-Ouelle
|
126,715
|
Rivière-Rouge
|
266,003
|
Rivière-Saint-Jean
|
97,534
|
Roberval
|
532,833
|
Rochebaucourt
|
93,094
|
Roquemaure
|
103,830
|
Rosemère
|
749,266
|
Rougemont
|
204,774
|
Rouyn-Noranda
|
2,303,943
|
Roxton
|
131,518
|
Roxton,Falls
|
139,833
|
Roxton,Pond
|
249,535
|
Sacré-Coeur
|
160,619
|
Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus
|
108,956
|
Saguenay
|
7,853,368
|
Saint-Adalbert
|
107,543
|
Saint-Adelme
|
108,310
|
Saint-Adelphe
|
125,787
|
Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard
|
230,888
|
Saint-Adrien
|
108,754
|
Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande
|
103,911
|
Saint-Agapit
|
265,841
|
Saint-Aimé
|
106,292
|
Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs
|
131,760
|
Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles
|
117,714
|
Saint-Alban
|
137,169
|
Saint-Albert
|
154,282
|
Saint-Alexandre
|
189,316
|
Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska
|
174,503
|
Saint-Alexandre-des-Lacs
|
98,866
|
Saint-Alexis
|
143,344
|
Saint-Alexis-de-Matapédia
|
108,028
|
Saint-Alexis-des-Monts
|
207,438
|
Saint-Alfred
|
107,826
|
Saint-Alphonse
|
115,051
|
Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby
|
218,013
|
Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez
|
218,376
|
Saint-Amable
|
684,979
|
Saint-Ambroise
|
243,360
|
Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare
|
248,001
|
Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard
|
211,918
|
Saint-André
|
114,929
|
Saint-André-Avellin
|
236,781
|
Saint-André-d'Argenteuil
|
209,456
|
Saint-André-de-Restigouche
|
93,861
|
Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean
|
106,332
|
Saint-Anicet
|
195,128
|
Saint-Anselme
|
250,908
|
Saint-Antoine-de-l'Isle-aux-Grues
|
93,659
|
Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly
|
152,950
|
Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu
|
157,430
|
Saint-Antonin
|
257,365
|
Saint-Apollinaire
|
370,669
|
Saint-Armand
|
136,725
|
Saint-Arsène
|
138,016
|
Saint-Athanase
|
99,673
|
Saint-Aubert
|
146,815
|
Saint-Augustin
|
101,933
|
Saint-Augustin
|
114,808
|
Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures
|
1,026,076
|
Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn
|
115,858
|
Saint-Barnabé
|
136,240
|
Saint-Barnabé-Sud
|
121,912
|
Saint-Barthélemy
|
167,682
|
Saint-Basile
|
194,522
|
Saint-Basile-le-Grand
|
923,592
|
Saint-Benjamin
|
128,370
|
Saint-Benoît-du-Lac
|
88,614
|
Saint-Benoît-Labre
|
152,506
|
Saint-Bernard
|
186,612
|
Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle
|
150,004
|
Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville
|
111,458
|
Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu
|
170,951
|
Saint-Bonaventure
|
130,348
|
Saint-Boniface
|
287,636
|
Saint-Bruno
|
205,904
|
Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues
|
133,657
|
Saint-Bruno-de-Kamouraska
|
109,077
|
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
|
1,431,835
|
Saint-Calixte
|
339,824
|
Saint-Camille
|
109,683
|
Saint-Camille-de-Lellis
|
117,795
|
Saint-Casimir
|
144,555
|
Saint-Célestin (village)
|
122,437
|
Saint-Célestin (municipality)
|
111,620
|
Saint-Césaire
|
327,635
|
Saint-Charles-Borromée
|
762,767
|
Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse
|
187,782
|
Saint-Charles-de-Bourget
|
118,078
|
Saint-Charles-Garnier
|
96,969
|
Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu
|
158,681
|
Saint-Christophe-d'Arthabaska
|
211,636
|
Saint-Chrysostome
|
196,541
|
Saint-Claude
|
135,474
|
Saint-Clément
|
106,292
|
Saint-Cléophas
|
101,933
|
Saint-Cléophas-de-Brandon
|
96,484
|
Saint-Clet
|
160,619
|
Saint-Colomban
|
901,145
|
Saint-Côme
|
176,642
|
Saint-Côme–Linière
|
219,264
|
Saint-Constant
|
1,532,873
|
Saint-Cuthbert
|
162,879
|
Saint-Cyprien (municipality)
|
130,348
|
Saint-Cyprien (parish)
|
107,503
|
Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville
|
168,086
|
Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard
|
116,342
|
Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover
|
281,300
|
Saint-Damase (parish)
|
100,843
|
Saint-Damase (municipality)
|
190,083
|
Saint-Damase-de-L'Islet
|
109,723
|
Saint-Damien
|
174,019
|
Saint-Damien-de-Buckland
|
164,413
|
Saint-David
|
121,993
|
Saint-David-de-Falardeau
|
202,393
|
Saint-Denis-De,La,Bouteillerie,
|
108,552
|
Saint-Denis-de-Brompton
|
261,159
|
Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu
|
181,687
|
Saint-Didace
|
114,849
|
Saint-Dominique
|
191,939
|
Saint-Dominique-du-Rosaire
|
105,162
|
Saint-Donat
|
121,791
|
Saint-Donat
|
246,427
|
Sainte-Adèle
|
720,552
|
Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière
|
134,626
|
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
|
570,387
|
Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici
|
125,625
|
Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir
|
160,498
|
Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont
|
112,508
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré
|
204,007
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|
296,556
|
Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade
|
169,458
|
Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière
|
153,838
|
Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle
|
112,145
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois
|
171,436
|
Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs
|
234,884
|
Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
|
347,210
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel
|
199,366
|
Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines
|
806,375
|
Sainte-Anne-du-Lac
|
109,521
|
Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton
|
108,431
|
Sainte-Aurélie
|
121,145
|
Sainte-Barbe
|
141,972
|
Sainte-Béatrix
|
170,507
|
Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville
|
145,362
|
Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval
|
423,706
|
Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults
|
117,634
|
Sainte-Catherine
|
925,681
|
Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley
|
190,930
|
Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier
|
427,616
|
Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard
|
102,498
|
Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton
|
178,580
|
Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton
|
121,428
|
Sainte-Christine
|
116,181
|
Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne
|
111,660
|
Sainte-Claire
|
227,175
|
Sainte-Clotilde
|
178,459
|
Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce
|
110,288
|
Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton
|
152,385
|
Sainte-Croix
|
188,670
|
Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham
|
118,441
|
Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines
|
102,579
|
Saint-Édouard
|
142,496
|
Saint-Édouard-de-Fabre
|
112,710
|
Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière
|
135,554
|
Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé
|
116,907
|
Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton
|
108,310
|
Sainte-Élisabeth
|
147,380
|
Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick
|
103,305
|
Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie
|
152,547
|
Sainte-Eulalie
|
126,755
|
Sainte-Euphémie-sur-Rivière-du-Sud
|
100,561
|
Sainte-Famille
|
126,312
|
Sainte-Félicité (Bas-Saint-Laurent)
|
131,720
|
Sainte-Félicité (Chaudière-Appalaches)
|
102,942
|
Sainte-Flavie
|
123,567
|
Sainte-Florence
|
102,619
|
Sainte-Françoise, (parish)
|
103,507
|
Sainte-Françoise (municipality)
|
105,485
|
Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan
|
128,047
|
Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier
|
182,293
|
Sainte-Germaine-Boulé
|
127,361
|
Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville
|
119,248
|
Sainte-Hedwidge
|
122,679
|
Sainte-Hélène
|
123,971
|
Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot
|
155,654
|
Sainte-Hélène-de-Chester
|
103,063
|
Sainte-Hélène-de-Mancebourg
|
103,588
|
Sainte-Hénédine
|
141,003
|
Sainte-Irène
|
100,399
|
Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (parish)
|
98,946
|
Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (village)
|
130,025
|
Sainte-Julie
|
1,601,767
|
Sainte-Julienne
|
556,137
|
Sainte-Justine
|
162,758
|
Sainte-Justine-de-Newton
|
126,594
|
Saint-Élie-de-Caxton
|
162,839
|
Saint-Éloi
|
98,946
|
Sainte-Louise
|
115,696
|
Saint-Elphège
|
99,027
|
Sainte-Luce
|
200,900
|
Sainte-Lucie-de-Beauregard
|
98,381
|
Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides
|
143,465
|
Saint-Elzéar (Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine)
|
105,929
|
Saint-Elzéar (Chaudière-Appalaches)
|
187,903
|
Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata
|
100,843
|
Sainte-Madeleine
|
180,033
|
Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine
|
99,310
|
Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare
|
152,789
|
Sainte-Marguerite
|
133,254
|
Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson
|
208,003
|
Sainte-Marguerite-Marie
|
94,587
|
Sainte-Marie
|
742,891
|
Sainte-Marie-de-Blandford
|
106,010
|
Sainte-Marie-Madeleine
|
208,367
|
Sainte-Marie-Salomé
|
136,362
|
Sainte-Marthe
|
128,975
|
Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac
|
1,029,451
|
Sainte-Martine
|
312,862
|
Sainte-Mélanie
|
212,887
|
Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk
|
107,180
|
Sainte-Monique (Centre-du-Québec)
|
108,795
|
Sainte-Monique (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)
|
123,002
|
Sainte-Paule
|
97,291
|
Sainte-Perpétue (municipality)
|
152,869
|
Sainte-Perpétue (parish)
|
127,321
|
Sainte-Pétronille
|
131,478
|
Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce
|
183,988
|
Saint-Épiphane
|
120,943
|
Sainte-Praxède
|
100,480
|
Sainte-Rita
|
99,834
|
Sainte-Rose-de-Watford
|
117,714
|
Sainte-Rose-du-Nord
|
105,162
|
Sainte-Sabine (parish)
|
102,377
|
Sainte-Sabine, (municipality)
|
133,052
|
Sainte-Séraphine
|
102,135
|
Sainte-Sophie
|
897,287
|
Sainte-Sophie-de-Lévrard
|
116,342
|
Sainte-Sophie-d'Halifax
|
113,234
|
Saint-Esprit
|
168,933
|
Sainte-Thècle
|
185,320
|
Sainte-Thérèse
|
1,412,334
|
Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé
|
128,249
|
Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau
|
109,521
|
Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois
|
125,060
|
Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton
|
116,181
|
Saint-Étienne-des-Grès
|
274,479
|
Saint-Eugène
|
133,698
|
Saint-Eugène-D'Argentenay
|
106,898
|
Saint-Eugène-de-Guigues
|
107,665
|
Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière
|
102,942
|
Sainte-Ursule
|
141,528
|
Saint-Eusèbe
|
110,772
|
Saint-Eustache
|
2,403,856
|
Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth
|
109,521
|
Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel
|
187,257
|
Saint-Fabien
|
160,296
|
Saint-Fabien-de-Panet
|
126,634
|
Saint-Faustin–Lac-Carré
|
230,929
|
Saint-Félicien
|
547,351
|
Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier
|
125,302
|
Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey
|
147,017
|
Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
351,490
|
Saint-Félix-d'Otis
|
127,361
|
Saint-Ferdinand
|
171,274
|
Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges
|
224,067
|
Saint-Flavien
|
152,990
|
Saint-Fortunat
|
98,058
|
Saint-François-d'Assise
|
114,526
|
Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud
|
154,080
|
Saint-François-de-l'Île-d'Orléans
|
110,853
|
Saint-François-de-Sales
|
113,436
|
Saint-François-du-Lac
|
167,319
|
Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton
|
182,495
|
Saint-François-Xavier-de-Viger
|
97,453
|
Saint-Frédéric
|
131,881
|
Saint-Fulgence
|
173,090
|
Saint-Gabriel
|
195,128
|
Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon
|
195,612
|
Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski
|
133,415
|
Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier
|
227,942
|
Saint-Gabriel-Lalemant
|
116,423
|
Saint-Gédéon
|
174,584
|
Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce
|
175,189
|
Saint-Georges
|
1,786,914
|
Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville
|
134,303
|
Saint-Georges-de-Windsor
|
127,563
|
Saint-Gérard-Majella
|
96,969
|
Saint-Germain
|
99,431
|
Saint-Germain-de-Grantham
|
288,484
|
Saint-Gervais
|
176,602
|
Saint-Gilbert
|
100,641
|
Saint-Gilles
|
194,845
|
Saint-Godefroi
|
101,408
|
Saint-Guillaume
|
147,622
|
Saint-Guy
|
89,744
|
Saint-Henri
|
316,212
|
Saint-Henri-de-Taillon
|
122,437
|
Saint-Herménégilde
|
116,786
|
Saint-Hilaire-de-Dorset
|
92,004
|
Saint-Hilarion
|
132,164
|
Saint-Hippolyte
|
516,493
|
Saint-Honoré
|
328,805
|
Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley
|
149,640
|
Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata
|
117,714
|
Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup
|
141,286
|
Saint-Hugues
|
140,599
|
Saint-Hyacinthe
|
3,018,709
|
Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola
|
170,548
|
Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge
|
114,808
|
Saint-Irénée
|
114,929
|
Saint-Isidore (municipality)
|
211,111
|
Saint-Isidore (parish)
|
198,034
|
Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton
|
114,970
|
Saint-Jacques
|
250,181
|
Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds
|
115,293
|
Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur-de-Wolfestown
|
95,516
|
Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur
|
160,740
|
Saint-Janvier-de-Joly
|
129,137
|
Saint-Jean-Baptiste
|
215,349
|
Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf
|
102,095
|
Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg
|
94,063
|
Saint-Jean-de-Dieu
|
152,708
|
Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande
|
97,130
|
Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans
|
136,442
|
Saint-Jean-de-Matha
|
268,868
|
Saint-Jean-Port-Joli
|
224,632
|
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|
5,201,203
|
Saint-Jérôme
|
4,169,448
|
Saint-Joachim
|
146,008
|
Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford
|
142,779
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce
|
285,820
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Coleraine
|
158,601
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Kamouraska
|
103,104
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Lepage
|
109,561
|
Saint-Joseph-des-Érables
|
104,113
|
Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel
|
152,506
|
Saint-Joseph-du-Lac
|
368,901
|
Saint-Jude
|
140,761
|
Saint-Jules
|
109,117
|
Saint-Julien
|
103,305
|
Saint-Just-de-Bretenières
|
114,163
|
Saint-Juste-du-Lac
|
111,015
|
Saint-Justin
|
126,715
|
Saint-Lambert (town)
|
1,205,812
|
Saint-Lambert (parish)
|
95,031
|
Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon
|
359,901
|
Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans
|
161,547
|
Saint-Lazare
|
1,118,917
|
Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse
|
140,115
|
Saint-Léandre
|
102,740
|
Saint-Léonard-d'Aston
|
188,266
|
Saint-Léonard-de-Portneuf
|
133,334
|
Saint-Léon-de-Standon
|
131,841
|
Saint-Léon-le-Grand
|
127,684
|
Saint-Léon-le-Grand
|
126,312
|
Saint-Liboire
|
210,021
|
Saint-Liguori
|
168,570
|
Saint-Lin–Laurentides
|
1,187,758
|
Saint-Louis
|
116,544
|
Saint-Louis-de-Blandford
|
131,599
|
Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague
|
102,054
|
Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague
|
152,062
|
Saint-Louis-du-Ha!,Ha!
|
138,380
|
Saint-Luc-de-Bellechasse
|
106,332
|
Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes
|
109,360
|
Saint-Lucien
|
157,067
|
Saint-Ludger
|
130,872
|
Saint-Ludger-de-Milot
|
113,598
|
Saint-Magloire
|
113,355
|
Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham
|
143,183
|
Saint-Malachie
|
148,873
|
Saint-Malo
|
106,454
|
Saint-Marc-de-Figuery
|
121,629
|
Saint-Marc-des-Carrières
|
207,317
|
Saint-Marc-du-Lac-Long
|
103,346
|
Saint-Marcel
|
105,525
|
Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu
|
107,866
|
Saint-Marcellin
|
101,126
|
Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu
|
176,562
|
Saint-Martin
|
189,356
|
Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu
|
272,622
|
Saint-Mathieu
|
180,759
|
Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil
|
197,550
|
Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux
|
114,001
|
Saint-Mathieu-d'Harricana
|
118,320
|
Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc
|
141,487
|
Saint-Maurice
|
226,933
|
Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis
|
132,890
|
Saint-Médard
|
96,202
|
Saint-Michel
|
226,852
|
Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse
|
160,982
|
Saint-Michel-des-Saints
|
182,051
|
Saint-Michel-du-Squatec
|
131,034
|
Saint-Modeste
|
134,424
|
Saint-Moïse
|
109,683
|
Saint-Narcisse
|
161,830
|
Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage
|
132,083
|
Saint-Narcisse-de-Rimouski
|
127,361
|
Saint-Nazaire
|
169,983
|
Saint-Nazaire-d'Acton
|
122,437
|
Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester
|
101,812
|
Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse
|
117,472
|
Saint-Noël
|
104,032
|
Saint-Norbert
|
131,195
|
Saint-Norbert-d'Arthabaska
|
136,523
|
Saint-Octave-de-Métis
|
108,189
|
Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne
|
144,111
|
Saint-Omer
|
98,785
|
Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth
|
110,005
|
Saint-Ours
|
156,906
|
Saint-Pacôme
|
150,044
|
Saint-Pamphile
|
183,907
|
Saint-Pascal
|
228,386
|
Saint-Patrice-de-Beaurivage
|
130,711
|
Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington
|
183,060
|
Saint-Paul
|
340,672
|
Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford
|
212,443
|
Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix
|
100,117
|
Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix
|
171,557
|
Saint-Paul-de-Montminy
|
120,540
|
Saint-Paulin
|
148,712
|
Saint-Philémon
|
115,858
|
Saint-Philibert
|
102,740
|
Saint-Philippe
|
368,901
|
Saint-Philippe-de-Néri
|
121,105
|
Saint-Pie
|
318,069
|
Saint-Pie-de-Guire
|
106,171
|
Saint-Pierre
|
99,471
|
Saint-Pierre-Baptiste
|
108,149
|
Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton
|
123,607
|
Saint-Pierre-de-Lamy
|
92,771
|
Saint-Pierre-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud
|
124,132
|
Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans
|
168,328
|
Saint-Pierre-les-Becquets
|
133,496
|
Saint-Placide
|
157,390
|
Saint-Polycarpe
|
180,880
|
Saint-Prime
|
195,814
|
Saint-Prosper
|
229,839
|
Saint-Prosper-de-Champlain
|
109,683
|
Saint-Raphaël
|
184,311
|
Saint-Raymond
|
569,905
|
Saint-Rémi
|
463,939
|
Saint-Rémi-de-Tingwick
|
105,202
|
Saint-René
|
119,006
|
Saint-René-de-Matane
|
126,433
|
Saint-Robert
|
159,448
|
Saint-Robert-Bellarmin
|
110,369
|
Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan
|
302,167
|
Saint-Roch-de-Mékinac
|
99,794
|
Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu
|
178,337
|
Saint-Roch-des-Aulnaies
|
124,616
|
Saint-Roch-Ouest
|
98,462
|
Saint-Romain
|
116,100
|
Saint-Rosaire
|
123,204
|
Saint-Samuel
|
118,724
|
Saints-Anges
|
134,787
|
Saint-Sauveur
|
569,637
|
Saint-Sébastien (Estrie)
|
114,163
|
Saint-Sébastien (Montérégie)
|
116,948
|
Saint-Sévère
|
100,399
|
Saint-Séverin (Chaudière-Appalaches)
|
98,946
|
Saint-Séverin (Mauricie)
|
122,235
|
Saint-Siméon (parish)
|
133,778
|
Saint-Siméon (municipality)
|
135,716
|
Saint-Simon (parish)
|
104,718
|
Saint-Simon (municipality)
|
145,322
|
Saint-Simon-les-Mines
|
111,015
|
Saint-Sixte
|
106,736
|
Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens
|
99,067
|
Saint-Stanislas (Mauricie)
|
129,742
|
Saint-Stanislas (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean)
|
101,893
|
Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka
|
156,704
|
Saint-Sulpice
|
225,480
|
Saint-Sylvère
|
118,602
|
Saint-Sylvestre
|
128,168
|
Saint-Télesphore
|
118,522
|
Saint-Tharcisius
|
104,637
|
Saint-Théodore-d'Acton
|
150,044
|
Saint-Théophile
|
117,028
|
Saint-Thomas
|
226,691
|
Saint-Thomas-Didyme
|
115,535
|
Saint-Thuribe
|
98,785
|
Saint-Tite
|
238,073
|
Saint-Tite-des-Caps
|
146,533
|
Saint-Ubalde
|
143,627
|
Saint-Ulric
|
150,528
|
Saint-Urbain
|
144,434
|
Saint-Urbain-Premier
|
138,945
|
Saint-Valentin
|
105,566
|
Saint-Valère
|
137,976
|
Saint-Valérien
|
120,984
|
Saint-Valérien-de-Milton
|
160,578
|
Saint-Vallier
|
130,913
|
Saint-Venant-de-Paquette
|
91,439
|
Saint-Vianney
|
104,395
|
Saint-Victor
|
186,894
|
Saint-Wenceslas
|
135,393
|
Saint-Zacharie
|
153,999
|
Saint-Zénon
|
134,586
|
Saint-Zénon-du-Lac-Humqui
|
101,852
|
Saint-Zéphirin-de-Courval
|
115,495
|
Saint-Zotique
|
461,957
|
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
|
2,234,031
|
Salluit
|
150,851
|
Sayabec
|
159,771
|
Schefferville
|
93,619
|
Scotstown
|
105,646
|
Scott
|
188,307
|
Senneterre (town)
|
200,536
|
Senneterre (parish)
|
136,119
|
Senneville
|
125,827
|
Sept-Îles
|
1,363,423
|
Shannon
|
340,591
|
Shawinigan
|
2,654,576
|
Shawville
|
151,497
|
Sheenboro
|
92,206
|
Shefford
|
380,848
|
Sherbrooke
|
8,889,676
|
Shigawake
|
98,623
|
Sorel-Tracy
|
1,878,041
|
Stanbridge,East
|
123,244
|
Stanbridge,Station
|
98,623
|
Stanstead (town)
|
200,819
|
Stanstead (township)
|
125,666
|
Stanstead-Est
|
112,548
|
Stoke
|
207,559
|
Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury
|
478,403
|
Stornoway
|
108,956
|
Stratford
|
125,787
|
Stukely-Sud
|
131,680
|
Sutton
|
252,522
|
Tadoussac
|
119,127
|
Taschereau
|
125,746
|
Tasiujaq
|
102,740
|
Témiscaming
|
184,594
|
Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac
|
284,650
|
Terrasse-Vaudreuil
|
167,440
|
Terrebonne
|
6,212,386
|
Thetford,Mines
|
1,383,405
|
Thorne
|
106,494
|
Thurso
|
203,362
|
Tingwick
|
145,564
|
Tourville
|
110,974
|
Trécesson
|
138,380
|
Très-Saint-Rédempteur
|
126,433
|
Très-Saint-Sacrement
|
137,007
|
Tring-Jonction
|
144,393
|
Trois-Pistoles
|
217,004
|
Trois-Rives
|
103,709
|
Trois-Rivières
|
7,331,249
|
Ulverton
|
105,001
|
Umiujaq
|
106,696
|
Upton
|
176,521
|
Val-Alain
|
126,957
|
Val-Brillant
|
124,253
|
Valcourt
|
174,826
|
Valcourt
|
129,581
|
Val-David
|
297,646
|
Val-des-Bois
|
122,962
|
Val-des-Lacs
|
116,867
|
Val-des-Monts
|
647,746
|
Val-d'Or
|
1,762,646
|
Val-Joli
|
154,161
|
Vallée-Jonction
|
162,839
|
Val-Morin
|
206,026
|
Val-Racine
|
95,273
|
Val-Saint-Gilles
|
94,668
|
Varennes
|
1,151,222
|
Vaudreuil-Dorion
|
2,156,136
|
Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac
|
142,860
|
Venise-en-Québec
|
156,179
|
Verchères
|
321,419
|
Victoriaville
|
2,534,037
|
Ville-Marie
|
191,213
|
Villeroy
|
106,615
|
Waltham
|
103,225
|
Warden
|
102,377
|
Warwick
|
275,165
|
Waterloo
|
271,855
|
Waterville
|
175,230
|
Weedon
|
195,370
|
Wentworth
|
111,015
|
Wentworth-Nord
|
144,918
|
Westbury
|
129,984
|
Westmount
|
1,121,703
|
Wickham
|
192,303
|
Windsor
|
305,799
|
Wotton
|
144,918
|
Yamachiche
|
204,613
|
Yamaska
|
156,219
[1] Amounts provided to the municipalities listed above (a total of approximately $512 million) are estimates based on the division of total federal payments that communities receive over the course of five years. These estimates also include a portion of the $504 million GTF top-up that was provided to Quebec last year, and flows annually through the TECQ.
Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and
Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus
The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html
Programme d'aide au transport collectif des personnes et aux immobilisations en transport en commun [FRENCH ONLY]:
https://www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/aide-finan/transport-collectif/Pages/transport-collectif-personnes-SOFIL.aspx#:~:text=Le%20Programme%20d'aide%20aux,la%20taxe%20sur%20l'essence.
Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html
