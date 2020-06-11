QUÉBEC, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Quebec has received $495.7 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, in Gatineau, the GTF was used to modernize Hull's drinking water system to provide reliable access to drinking water to over 86,000 residents. Laval resorted to GTF funding to add a new line of electric buses which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sherbrooke replaced 10 bus shelters to offer better facilities to public transit users.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quote

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Quebec, this will put $495.7 million in the hands of communities to improve local infrastructure like drinking water systems, public transit, and community centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

Backgrounder

Quebec's 2020‒21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has provided a total of $495.7 million under the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) to Quebec for the 2020‒21 fiscal year. The funding will be distributed by the provincial government to the 1125 communities listed below, through the Quebec gas tax and contribution program (TECQ) for 2019-2023. The GTF can also serve to fund public transit projects under the Quebec capital assistance program.



Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020-21 ($)[1] Abercorn 101,368 Abitibi 93,215 Abitibi-Ouest 91,358 Acton Vale 411,920 Adstock 201,182 Aguanish 97,332 Akulivik 114,082 Albanel 178,378 Albertville 96,323 Alleyn-et-Cawood 94,103 Alma 1,653,679 Amherst 147,986 Amos 692,104 Amqui 335,505 Ange-Gardien 201,061 Armagh 147,663 Arundel 109,925 Asbestos 365,687 Ascot Corner 216,964 Aston-Jonction 104,153 Auclair 105,889 Audet 118,562 Aumond 117,997 Aupaluk 96,040 Austin 148,954 Authier 98,785 Authier-Nord 99,552 Ayer's Cliff 132,810 Baie-Comeau 1,138,953 Baie-des-Sables 112,185 Baie-du-Febvre 126,150 Baie-D'Urfé 245,095 Baie-Johan-Beetz 90,834 Baie-Sainte-Catherine 95,677 Baie-Saint-Paul 386,098 Baie-Trinité 102,942 Barkmere 89,986 Barnston-Ouest 110,369 Barraute 168,368 Batiscan 124,616 Beaconsfield 1,049,380 Béarn 116,221 Beauceville 343,214 Beauharnois 709,623 Beaulac-Garthby 126,190 Beaumont 207,680 Beaupré 243,158 Bécancour 709,033 Bedford (town) 192,101 Bedford (township) 115,696 Bégin 120,419 Belcourt 96,484 Belleterre 100,036 Beloeil 1,252,260 Berry 109,561 Berthier-sur-Mer 153,192 Berthierville 262,451 Béthanie 101,045 Biencourt 105,767 Blainville 3,192,445 Blanc-Sablon 131,558 Blue Sea 113,275 Boileau 101,207 Boisbriand 1,427,763 Boischatel 426,438 Bois-des-Filion 528,976 Bois-Franc 104,234 Bolton-Est 127,966 Bolton-Ouest 112,185 Bonaventure 197,550 Bonne-Espérance 115,212 Bonsecours 113,598 Boucherville 2,269,764 Bouchette 114,808 Bowman 114,243 Brébeuf 129,621 Brigham 181,728 Bristol 129,096 Brome 99,592 Bromont 525,922 Brossard 4,734,210 Brownsburg-Chatham 390,598 Bryson 115,858 Bury 134,101 Cacouna 161,063 Calixa-Lavallée 108,714 Campbell's Bay 117,553 Candiac 1,178,061 Cantley 596,049 Cap-Chat 184,957 Caplan 169,418 Cap-Saint-Ignace 213 654 Cap-Santé 228 466 Carignan 564,548 Carleton-sur-Mer 250,302 Cascapédia–Saint-Jules 116,867 Causapscal 181,365 Cayamant 120,701 Chambly 1,653,090 Chambord 158,439 Champlain 159,448 Champneuf 92,690 Chandler 400,616 Chapais 150,286 Charette 126,554 Charlemagne 333,810 Chartierville 98,664 Châteauguay 2,647,236 Château-Richer 257,648 Chazel 99,027 Chelsea 375,651 Chénéville 118,158 Chertsey 280,452 Chesterville 125,746 Chibougamau 400,616 Chichester 101,408 Chute-aux-Outardes 148,631 Chute-Saint-Philippe 125,464 Clarendon 138,824 Clermont (town) 212,645 Clermont (township) 107,503 Clerval 102,740 Cleveland 150,690 Cloridorme 114,042 Coaticook 478,028 Colombier 115,051 Compton 213,371 Contrecoeur 462,867 Cookshire-Eaton 306,162 Coteau-du-Lac 385,294 Côte-Nord-du-Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent 122,840 Côte-Saint-Luc 1,802,396 Courcelles 119,571 Cowansville 768,981 Crabtree 250,221 Danville 241,705 Daveluyville 268,162 Dégelis 204,532 Déléage 162,879 Delson 423,331 Denholm 108,189 Desbiens 129,904 Deschaillons-sur-Saint-Laurent 122,921 Deschambault-Grondines 177,772 Deux-Montagnes 953,324 Disraeli 182,333 Disraeli 133,213 Dixville 116,100 Dolbeau-Mistassini 761,213 Dollard-Des Ormeaux 2,647,772 Donnacona 391,187 Dorval 1,046,541 Dosquet 127,199 Drummondville 4,165,055 Dudswell 158,924 Duhamel 104,799 Duhamel-Ouest 123,405 Dundee 102,337 Dunham 229,677 Duparquet 115,414 Dupuy 124,536 Durham-Sud 130,630 East Angus 241,907 East Broughton 175,795 East Farnham 109,965 East Hereford 98,502 Eastman 168,610 Egan-Sud 107,826 Elgin 104,193 Entrelacs 124,616 Escuminac 109,360 Esprit-Saint 101,045 Estérel 95,394 Farnham 501,493 Fassett 105,566 Ferland-et-Boilleau 109,561 Ferme-Neuve 197,630 Fermont 184,957 Forestville 208,165 Fort-Coulonge 144,918 Fortierville 114,486 Fossambault-sur-le-Lac 172,889 Frampton 140,559 Franklin 156,098 Franquelin 99,673 Frelighsburg 135,030 Frontenac 158,157 Fugèreville 101,651 Gallichan 107,099 Gaspé 792,499 Gatineau 15,212,528 Girardville 129,056 Godbout 97,776 Godmanchester 144,716 Gore 166,592 Gouvernement régional d'Eeyou Istchee Baie-James 129,863 Gracefield 185,764 Granby 3,645,347 Grande-Rivière 226,408 Grandes-Piles 105,445 Grande-Vallée 131,074 Grand-Métis 95,960 Grand-Remous 135,030 Grand-Saint-Esprit 106,131 Grenville 160,013 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge 202,030 Gros-Mécatina 104,920 Grosse-Île 106,171 Grosses-Roches 103,063 Guérin 101,086 Ham-Nord 124,011 Hampden 94,426 Hampstead 382,669 Ham-Sud 97,090 Harrington 121,993 Hatley (municipality) 114,849 Hatley (township) 177,450 Havelock 117,270 Havre-Saint-Pierre 225,318 Hébertville 191,213 Hébertville-Station 140,721 Hemmingford (village) 118,643 Hemmingford (township) 165,987 Henryville 145,766 Hérouxville 140,115 Hinchinbrooke 174,301 Honfleur 123,042 Hope 110,813 Hope Town 101,933 Howick 120,096 Huberdeau 123,163 Hudson 301,763 Huntingdon 187,822 Inukjuak 161,103 Inverness 124,858 Irlande 123,849 Ivry-sur-le-Lac 102,700 Ivujivik 105,889 Joliette 1,115,917 Kamouraska 111,943 Kangiqsualujjuaq 127,442 Kangiqsujuaq 118,845 Kangirsuk 110,692 Kazabazua 126,796 Kiamika 119,087 Kingsbury 93,134 Kingsey Falls 165,220 Kinnear's Mills 101,247 Kipawa 107,786 Kirkland 1,068,827 Kuujjuaq 199,810 Kuujjuarapik 115,858 La Bostonnais 112,911 La Conception 140,559 La Corne 117,593 La Doré 143,465 La Durantaye 119,450 La Guadeloupe 159,610 La Haute-Gaspésie 94,870 La Macaza 132,124 La Malbaie 437,206 La Martre 96,727 La Matapédia 88,129 La Minerve 137,290 La Morandière 95,516 La Motte 105,606 La Patrie 119,894 La Pêche 432,599 La Pocatière 252,804 La Prairie 1,371,673 La Présentation 190,244 La Rédemption 105,485 La Reine 102,216 La Sarre 393,705 La Trinité-des-Monts 96,565 La Tuque 591,066 La Visitation-de-l'Île-Dupas 112,629 La Visitation-de-Yamaska 100,238 Labelle 186,046 Labrecque 141,568 Lac-au-Saumon 144,151 Lac-aux-Sables 139,429 Lac-Beauport 425,045 Lac-Bouchette 134,464 Lac-Brome 314,356 Lac-Delage 114,607 Lac-des-Aigles 108,351 Lac-des-Écorces 200,052 Lac-des-Plages 105,525 Lac-des-Seize-Îles 93,901 Lac-Drolet 128,935 Lac-du-Cerf 105,646 Lac-Édouard 95,314 Lac-Etchemin 244,248 Lac-Frontière 94,547 Lachute 706,033 Lac-Mégantic 314,719 Lacolle 196,097 Lac-Poulin 93,578 Lac-Saguay 105,646 Lac-Sainte-Marie 111,902 Lac-Saint-Joseph 97,937 Lac-Saint-Paul 107,059 Lac-Sergent 108,875 Lac-Simon 126,190 Lac-Supérieur 163,767 Lac-Tremblant-Nord 89,098 Laforce 101,489 Lamarche 106,898 Lambton 153,031 L'Ancienne-Lorette 888,394 Landrienne 126,190 L'Ange-Gardien (Capitale-Nationale) 242,714 L'Ange-Gardien (Outaouais) 318,231 Lanoraie 292,036 L'Anse-Saint-Jean 136,604 Lantier 122,477 Larouche 149,398 L'Ascension 120,540 L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur 168,610 L'Ascension-de-Patapédia 93,820 L'Assomption 1,241,866 Latulipe-et-Gaboury 99,713 Launay 96,444 Laurier-Station 192,424 Laurierville 140,963 Laval 23,303,973 Lavaltrie 751,784 L'Avenir 143,183 Laverlochère-Angliers 214,401 Lawrenceville 113,234 Lebel-sur-Quévillon 175,916 Leclercville 107,665 Lefebvre 124,858 Lejeune 98,301 Lemieux 100,520 L'Épiphanie 530,996 Léry 181,889 Les Bergeronnes 114,687 Les Cèdres 377,151 Les Coteaux 306,808 Les Éboulements 142,012 Les Escoumins 162,758 Les Hauteurs 107,301 Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 662,532 Les Méchins 126,836 Lévis 7,864,136 L'Île-Cadieux 93,013 L'Île-d'Anticosti 95,758 L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet 114,243 L'Île-Perrot 605,263 Lingwick 106,454 L'Isle-aux-Allumettes 141,447 L'Isle-aux-Coudres 132,245 L'Islet 242,714 L'Isle-Verte 139,389 Litchfield 105,727 Lochaber 105,122 Lochaber-Partie-Ouest 123,405 Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan 105,767 Longue-Rive 126,876 Longueuil 13,200,609 Lorraine 506,904 Lorrainville 138,259 Lotbinière 119,652 Louiseville 386,794 Low 128,854 Lyster 152,102 Macamic 198,801 Maddington 105,041 Magog 1,457,443 Malartic 218,739 Mandeville 176,683 Maniwaki 242,553 Manseau 120,459 Mansfield-et-Pontefract 181,445 Maria 194,926 Maria-Chapdelaine 96,727 Maricourt 104,395 Marieville 592,299 Marsoui 99,067 Marston 116,423 Martinville 105,202 Mascouche 2,594,146 Maskinongé 181,526 Massueville 109,561 Matagami 144,837 Matane 762,017 Matapédia 113,113 Matawinie 91,641 Mayo 112,911 McMasterville 325,011 Melbourne 130,307 Mercier 744,659 Messines 152,224 Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix 245,943 Métis-sur-Mer 109,239 Milan 99,632 Mille-Isles 153,757 Mirabel 2,947,564 Moffet 95,475 Montcalm 113,275 Mont-Carmel 134,828 Montcerf-Lytton 113,073 Montebello 126,513 Mont-Joli 338,976 Mont-Laurier 762,445 Montmagny 603,602 Montpellier 128,531 Montréal 94,146,662 Montréal-Est 243,764 Montréal-Ouest 296,597 Mont-Royal 1,132,846 Mont-Saint-Grégoire 215,147 Mont-Saint-Hilaire 1,016,540 Mont-Saint-Michel 112,104 Mont-Saint-Pierre 93,861 Mont-Tremblant 536,262 Morin-Heights 259,787 Mulgrave-et-Derry 102,216 Murdochville 113,033 Namur 110,732 Nantes 144,959 Napierville 251,230 Natashquan 98,301 Nédélec 101,207 Neuville 268,465 New Carlisle 144,071 New Richmond 238,557 Newport 118,764 Nicolet 453,385 Nominingue 171,799 Normandin 211,071 Normétal 119,692 North,Hatley 114,284 Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland 119,208 Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours 99,834 Notre-Dame-de-Ham 103,628 Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci 124,778 Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix 114,526 Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette 118,158 Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot 595,459 Notre-Dame-de-Lorette 94,870 Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes 116,786 Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes 203,765 Notre-Dame-de-Montauban 117,513 Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain 119,531 Notre-Dame-des-Bois 125,867 Notre-Dame-des-Monts 119,733 Notre-Dame-des-Neiges 130,388 Notre-Dame-des-Pins 155,049 Notre-Dame-des-Prairies 507,761 Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs 88,856 Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge 114,364 Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (village) 151,537 Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (parish) 126,836 Notre-Dame-du-Laus 151,578 Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel 326,343 Notre-Dame-du-Nord 129,096 Notre-Dame-du-Portage 133,375 Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire 104,153 Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur-d'Issoudun 124,213 Nouvelle 155,210 Noyan 145,806 Ogden 118,885 Oka 319,684 Orford 272,380 Ormstown 234,803, Otter Lake 125,060 Otterburn Park 446,635 Packington 113,557 Padoue 97,049 Palmarolle 144,999 Papineauville 172,283 Parisville 110,086 Paspébiac 214,824 Percé 210,142 Péribonka 107,261 Petite-Rivière-Saint-François 122,275 Petite-Vallée 94,063 Petit-Saguenay 112,952 Piedmont 213,331 Pierreville 177,046 Pike River 108,512 Pincourt 807,553 Piopolis 102,700 Plaisance 132,204 Plessisville (town) 351,811 Plessisville (parish) 193,352 Pohénégamook 190,284 Pointe-à-la-Croix 143,102 Pointe-aux-Outardes 140,721 Pointe-Calumet 349,511 Pointe-Claire 1,716,734 Pointe-des-Cascades 155,775 Pointe-Fortune 110,651 Pointe-Lebel 163,242 Pontiac 326,464 Pont-Rouge 525,119 Portage-du-Fort 96,000 Port-Cartier 359,419 Port-Daniel–Gascons 177,974 Portneuf 220,919 Portneuf-sur-Mer 112,387 Potton 163,202 Poularies 115,696 Preissac 122,840 Prévost 711,980 Price 157,955 Princeville 337,685 Puvirnituq 162,395 Quaqtaq 104,637 Québec 29,126,564 Racine 142,819 Ragueneau 141,649 Rapide-Danseur 101,207 Rapides-des-Joachims 93,498 Rawdon 611,478 Rémigny 98,260 Repentigny 4,571,564 Richelieu 308,302 Richmond 219,062 Rigaud 424,188 Rimouski 2,645,576 Ripon 152,789 Ristigouche-Partie-Sud-Est 94,224 Rivière-à-Claude 92,489 Rivière-à-Pierre 110,934 Rivière-au-Tonnerre 98,301 Rivière-Beaudette 178,055 Rivière-Bleue 138,016 Rivière-du-Loup 1,070,059 Rivière-Éternité 104,758 Rivière-Héva 146,452 Rivière-Ouelle 126,715 Rivière-Rouge 266,003 Rivière-Saint-Jean 97,534 Roberval 532,833 Rochebaucourt 93,094 Roquemaure 103,830 Rosemère 749,266 Rougemont 204,774 Rouyn-Noranda 2,303,943 Roxton 131,518 Roxton,Falls 139,833 Roxton,Pond 249,535 Sacré-Coeur 160,619 Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus 108,956 Saguenay 7,853,368 Saint-Adalbert 107,543 Saint-Adelme 108,310 Saint-Adelphe 125,787 Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard 230,888 Saint-Adrien 108,754 Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande 103,911 Saint-Agapit 265,841 Saint-Aimé 106,292 Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs 131,760 Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles 117,714 Saint-Alban 137,169 Saint-Albert 154,282 Saint-Alexandre 189,316 Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska 174,503 Saint-Alexandre-des-Lacs 98,866 Saint-Alexis 143,344 Saint-Alexis-de-Matapédia 108,028 Saint-Alexis-des-Monts 207,438 Saint-Alfred 107,826 Saint-Alphonse 115,051 Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby 218,013 Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez 218,376 Saint-Amable 684,979 Saint-Ambroise 243,360 Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare 248,001 Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard 211,918 Saint-André 114,929 Saint-André-Avellin 236,781 Saint-André-d'Argenteuil 209,456 Saint-André-de-Restigouche 93,861 Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean 106,332 Saint-Anicet 195,128 Saint-Anselme 250,908 Saint-Antoine-de-l'Isle-aux-Grues 93,659 Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly 152,950 Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu 157,430 Saint-Antonin 257,365 Saint-Apollinaire 370,669 Saint-Armand 136,725 Saint-Arsène 138,016 Saint-Athanase 99,673 Saint-Aubert 146,815 Saint-Augustin 101,933 Saint-Augustin 114,808 Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures 1,026,076 Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn 115,858 Saint-Barnabé 136,240 Saint-Barnabé-Sud 121,912 Saint-Barthélemy 167,682 Saint-Basile 194,522 Saint-Basile-le-Grand 923,592 Saint-Benjamin 128,370 Saint-Benoît-du-Lac 88,614 Saint-Benoît-Labre 152,506 Saint-Bernard 186,612 Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle 150,004 Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville 111,458 Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu 170,951 Saint-Bonaventure 130,348 Saint-Boniface 287,636 Saint-Bruno 205,904 Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues 133,657 Saint-Bruno-de-Kamouraska 109,077 Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville 1,431,835 Saint-Calixte 339,824 Saint-Camille 109,683 Saint-Camille-de-Lellis 117,795 Saint-Casimir 144,555 Saint-Célestin (village) 122,437 Saint-Célestin (municipality) 111,620 Saint-Césaire 327,635 Saint-Charles-Borromée 762,767 Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse 187,782 Saint-Charles-de-Bourget 118,078 Saint-Charles-Garnier 96,969 Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu 158,681 Saint-Christophe-d'Arthabaska 211,636 Saint-Chrysostome 196,541 Saint-Claude 135,474 Saint-Clément 106,292 Saint-Cléophas 101,933 Saint-Cléophas-de-Brandon 96,484 Saint-Clet 160,619 Saint-Colomban 901,145 Saint-Côme 176,642 Saint-Côme–Linière 219,264 Saint-Constant 1,532,873 Saint-Cuthbert 162,879 Saint-Cyprien (municipality) 130,348 Saint-Cyprien (parish) 107,503 Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville 168,086 Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard 116,342 Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover 281,300 Saint-Damase (parish) 100,843 Saint-Damase (municipality) 190,083 Saint-Damase-de-L'Islet 109,723 Saint-Damien 174,019 Saint-Damien-de-Buckland 164,413 Saint-David 121,993 Saint-David-de-Falardeau 202,393 Saint-Denis-De,La,Bouteillerie, 108,552 Saint-Denis-de-Brompton 261,159 Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu 181,687 Saint-Didace 114,849 Saint-Dominique 191,939 Saint-Dominique-du-Rosaire 105,162 Saint-Donat 121,791 Saint-Donat 246,427 Sainte-Adèle 720,552 Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière 134,626 Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts 570,387 Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici 125,625 Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir 160,498 Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont 112,508 Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré 204,007 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 296,556 Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade 169,458 Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière 153,838 Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle 112,145 Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois 171,436 Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs 234,884 Sainte-Anne-des-Monts 347,210 Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel 199,366 Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines 806,375 Sainte-Anne-du-Lac 109,521 Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton 108,431 Sainte-Aurélie 121,145 Sainte-Barbe 141,972 Sainte-Béatrix 170,507 Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville 145,362 Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval 423,706 Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults 117,634 Sainte-Catherine 925,681 Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley 190,930 Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier 427,616 Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard 102,498 Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton 178,580 Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton 121,428 Sainte-Christine 116,181 Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne 111,660 Sainte-Claire 227,175 Sainte-Clotilde 178,459 Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce 110,288 Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton 152,385 Sainte-Croix 188,670 Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham 118,441 Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines 102,579 Saint-Édouard 142,496 Saint-Édouard-de-Fabre 112,710 Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière 135,554 Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé 116,907 Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton 108,310 Sainte-Élisabeth 147,380 Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick 103,305 Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie 152,547 Sainte-Eulalie 126,755 Sainte-Euphémie-sur-Rivière-du-Sud 100,561 Sainte-Famille 126,312 Sainte-Félicité (Bas-Saint-Laurent) 131,720 Sainte-Félicité (Chaudière-Appalaches) 102,942 Sainte-Flavie 123,567 Sainte-Florence 102,619 Sainte-Françoise, (parish) 103,507 Sainte-Françoise (municipality) 105,485 Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan 128,047 Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier 182,293 Sainte-Germaine-Boulé 127,361 Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville 119,248 Sainte-Hedwidge 122,679 Sainte-Hélène 123,971 Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot 155,654 Sainte-Hélène-de-Chester 103,063 Sainte-Hélène-de-Mancebourg 103,588 Sainte-Hénédine 141,003 Sainte-Irène 100,399 Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (parish) 98,946 Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (village) 130,025 Sainte-Julie 1,601,767 Sainte-Julienne 556,137 Sainte-Justine 162,758 Sainte-Justine-de-Newton 126,594 Saint-Élie-de-Caxton 162,839 Saint-Éloi 98,946 Sainte-Louise 115,696 Saint-Elphège 99,027 Sainte-Luce 200,900 Sainte-Lucie-de-Beauregard 98,381 Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides 143,465 Saint-Elzéar (Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine) 105,929 Saint-Elzéar (Chaudière-Appalaches) 187,903 Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata 100,843 Sainte-Madeleine 180,033 Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine 99,310 Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare 152,789 Sainte-Marguerite 133,254 Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson 208,003 Sainte-Marguerite-Marie 94,587 Sainte-Marie 742,891 Sainte-Marie-de-Blandford 106,010 Sainte-Marie-Madeleine 208,367 Sainte-Marie-Salomé 136,362 Sainte-Marthe 128,975 Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac 1,029,451 Sainte-Martine 312,862 Sainte-Mélanie 212,887 Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk 107,180 Sainte-Monique (Centre-du-Québec) 108,795 Sainte-Monique (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean) 123,002 Sainte-Paule 97,291 Sainte-Perpétue (municipality) 152,869 Sainte-Perpétue (parish) 127,321 Sainte-Pétronille 131,478 Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce 183,988 Saint-Épiphane 120,943 Sainte-Praxède 100,480 Sainte-Rita 99,834 Sainte-Rose-de-Watford 117,714 Sainte-Rose-du-Nord 105,162 Sainte-Sabine (parish) 102,377 Sainte-Sabine, (municipality) 133,052 Sainte-Séraphine 102,135 Sainte-Sophie 897,287 Sainte-Sophie-de-Lévrard 116,342 Sainte-Sophie-d'Halifax 113,234 Saint-Esprit 168,933 Sainte-Thècle 185,320 Sainte-Thérèse 1,412,334 Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé 128,249 Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau 109,521 Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois 125,060 Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton 116,181 Saint-Étienne-des-Grès 274,479 Saint-Eugène 133,698 Saint-Eugène-D'Argentenay 106,898 Saint-Eugène-de-Guigues 107,665 Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière 102,942 Sainte-Ursule 141,528 Saint-Eusèbe 110,772 Saint-Eustache 2,403,856 Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth 109,521 Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel 187,257 Saint-Fabien 160,296 Saint-Fabien-de-Panet 126,634 Saint-Faustin–Lac-Carré 230,929 Saint-Félicien 547,351 Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier 125,302 Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey 147,017 Saint-Félix-de-Valois 351,490 Saint-Félix-d'Otis 127,361 Saint-Ferdinand 171,274 Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges 224,067 Saint-Flavien 152,990 Saint-Fortunat 98,058 Saint-François-d'Assise 114,526 Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud 154,080 Saint-François-de-l'Île-d'Orléans 110,853 Saint-François-de-Sales 113,436 Saint-François-du-Lac 167,319 Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton 182,495 Saint-François-Xavier-de-Viger 97,453 Saint-Frédéric 131,881 Saint-Fulgence 173,090 Saint-Gabriel 195,128 Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon 195,612 Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski 133,415 Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier 227,942 Saint-Gabriel-Lalemant 116,423 Saint-Gédéon 174,584 Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce 175,189 Saint-Georges 1,786,914 Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville 134,303 Saint-Georges-de-Windsor 127,563 Saint-Gérard-Majella 96,969 Saint-Germain 99,431 Saint-Germain-de-Grantham 288,484 Saint-Gervais 176,602 Saint-Gilbert 100,641 Saint-Gilles 194,845 Saint-Godefroi 101,408 Saint-Guillaume 147,622 Saint-Guy 89,744 Saint-Henri 316,212 Saint-Henri-de-Taillon 122,437 Saint-Herménégilde 116,786 Saint-Hilaire-de-Dorset 92,004 Saint-Hilarion 132,164 Saint-Hippolyte 516,493 Saint-Honoré 328,805 Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley 149,640 Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata 117,714 Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup 141,286 Saint-Hugues 140,599 Saint-Hyacinthe 3,018,709 Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola 170,548 Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge 114,808 Saint-Irénée 114,929 Saint-Isidore (municipality) 211,111 Saint-Isidore (parish) 198,034 Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton 114,970 Saint-Jacques 250,181 Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds 115,293 Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur-de-Wolfestown 95,516 Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur 160,740 Saint-Janvier-de-Joly 129,137 Saint-Jean-Baptiste 215,349 Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf 102,095 Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg 94,063 Saint-Jean-de-Dieu 152,708 Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande 97,130 Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans 136,442 Saint-Jean-de-Matha 268,868 Saint-Jean-Port-Joli 224,632 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu 5,201,203 Saint-Jérôme 4,169,448 Saint-Joachim 146,008 Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford 142,779 Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce 285,820 Saint-Joseph-de-Coleraine 158,601 Saint-Joseph-de-Kamouraska 103,104 Saint-Joseph-de-Lepage 109,561 Saint-Joseph-des-Érables 104,113 Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel 152,506 Saint-Joseph-du-Lac 368,901 Saint-Jude 140,761 Saint-Jules 109,117 Saint-Julien 103,305 Saint-Just-de-Bretenières 114,163 Saint-Juste-du-Lac 111,015 Saint-Justin 126,715 Saint-Lambert (town) 1,205,812 Saint-Lambert (parish) 95,031 Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon 359,901 Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans 161,547 Saint-Lazare 1,118,917 Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse 140,115 Saint-Léandre 102,740 Saint-Léonard-d'Aston 188,266 Saint-Léonard-de-Portneuf 133,334 Saint-Léon-de-Standon 131,841 Saint-Léon-le-Grand 127,684 Saint-Léon-le-Grand 126,312 Saint-Liboire 210,021 Saint-Liguori 168,570 Saint-Lin–Laurentides 1,187,758 Saint-Louis 116,544 Saint-Louis-de-Blandford 131,599 Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague 102,054 Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague 152,062 Saint-Louis-du-Ha!,Ha! 138,380 Saint-Luc-de-Bellechasse 106,332 Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes 109,360 Saint-Lucien 157,067 Saint-Ludger 130,872 Saint-Ludger-de-Milot 113,598 Saint-Magloire 113,355 Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham 143,183 Saint-Malachie 148,873 Saint-Malo 106,454 Saint-Marc-de-Figuery 121,629 Saint-Marc-des-Carrières 207,317 Saint-Marc-du-Lac-Long 103,346 Saint-Marcel 105,525 Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu 107,866 Saint-Marcellin 101,126 Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu 176,562 Saint-Martin 189,356 Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu 272,622 Saint-Mathieu 180,759 Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil 197,550 Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux 114,001 Saint-Mathieu-d'Harricana 118,320 Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc 141,487 Saint-Maurice 226,933 Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis 132,890 Saint-Médard 96,202 Saint-Michel 226,852 Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse 160,982 Saint-Michel-des-Saints 182,051 Saint-Michel-du-Squatec 131,034 Saint-Modeste 134,424 Saint-Moïse 109,683 Saint-Narcisse 161,830 Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage 132,083 Saint-Narcisse-de-Rimouski 127,361 Saint-Nazaire 169,983 Saint-Nazaire-d'Acton 122,437 Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester 101,812 Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse 117,472 Saint-Noël 104,032 Saint-Norbert 131,195 Saint-Norbert-d'Arthabaska 136,523 Saint-Octave-de-Métis 108,189 Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne 144,111 Saint-Omer 98,785 Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth 110,005 Saint-Ours 156,906 Saint-Pacôme 150,044 Saint-Pamphile 183,907 Saint-Pascal 228,386 Saint-Patrice-de-Beaurivage 130,711 Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington 183,060 Saint-Paul 340,672 Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford 212,443 Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix 100,117 Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix 171,557 Saint-Paul-de-Montminy 120,540 Saint-Paulin 148,712 Saint-Philémon 115,858 Saint-Philibert 102,740 Saint-Philippe 368,901 Saint-Philippe-de-Néri 121,105 Saint-Pie 318,069 Saint-Pie-de-Guire 106,171 Saint-Pierre 99,471 Saint-Pierre-Baptiste 108,149 Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton 123,607 Saint-Pierre-de-Lamy 92,771 Saint-Pierre-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud 124,132 Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans 168,328 Saint-Pierre-les-Becquets 133,496 Saint-Placide 157,390 Saint-Polycarpe 180,880 Saint-Prime 195,814 Saint-Prosper 229,839 Saint-Prosper-de-Champlain 109,683 Saint-Raphaël 184,311 Saint-Raymond 569,905 Saint-Rémi 463,939 Saint-Rémi-de-Tingwick 105,202 Saint-René 119,006 Saint-René-de-Matane 126,433 Saint-Robert 159,448 Saint-Robert-Bellarmin 110,369 Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan 302,167 Saint-Roch-de-Mékinac 99,794 Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu 178,337 Saint-Roch-des-Aulnaies 124,616 Saint-Roch-Ouest 98,462 Saint-Romain 116,100 Saint-Rosaire 123,204 Saint-Samuel 118,724 Saints-Anges 134,787 Saint-Sauveur 569,637 Saint-Sébastien (Estrie) 114,163 Saint-Sébastien (Montérégie) 116,948 Saint-Sévère 100,399 Saint-Séverin (Chaudière-Appalaches) 98,946 Saint-Séverin (Mauricie) 122,235 Saint-Siméon (parish) 133,778 Saint-Siméon (municipality) 135,716 Saint-Simon (parish) 104,718 Saint-Simon (municipality) 145,322 Saint-Simon-les-Mines 111,015 Saint-Sixte 106,736 Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens 99,067 Saint-Stanislas (Mauricie) 129,742 Saint-Stanislas (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean) 101,893 Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka 156,704 Saint-Sulpice 225,480 Saint-Sylvère 118,602 Saint-Sylvestre 128,168 Saint-Télesphore 118,522 Saint-Tharcisius 104,637 Saint-Théodore-d'Acton 150,044 Saint-Théophile 117,028 Saint-Thomas 226,691 Saint-Thomas-Didyme 115,535 Saint-Thuribe 98,785 Saint-Tite 238,073 Saint-Tite-des-Caps 146,533 Saint-Ubalde 143,627 Saint-Ulric 150,528 Saint-Urbain 144,434 Saint-Urbain-Premier 138,945 Saint-Valentin 105,566 Saint-Valère 137,976 Saint-Valérien 120,984 Saint-Valérien-de-Milton 160,578 Saint-Vallier 130,913 Saint-Venant-de-Paquette 91,439 Saint-Vianney 104,395 Saint-Victor 186,894 Saint-Wenceslas 135,393 Saint-Zacharie 153,999 Saint-Zénon 134,586 Saint-Zénon-du-Lac-Humqui 101,852 Saint-Zéphirin-de-Courval 115,495 Saint-Zotique 461,957 Salaberry-de-Valleyfield 2,234,031 Salluit 150,851 Sayabec 159,771 Schefferville 93,619 Scotstown 105,646 Scott 188,307 Senneterre (town) 200,536 Senneterre (parish) 136,119 Senneville 125,827 Sept-Îles 1,363,423 Shannon 340,591 Shawinigan 2,654,576 Shawville 151,497 Sheenboro 92,206 Shefford 380,848 Sherbrooke 8,889,676 Shigawake 98,623 Sorel-Tracy 1,878,041 Stanbridge,East 123,244 Stanbridge,Station 98,623 Stanstead (town) 200,819 Stanstead (township) 125,666 Stanstead-Est 112,548 Stoke 207,559 Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury 478,403 Stornoway 108,956 Stratford 125,787 Stukely-Sud 131,680 Sutton 252,522 Tadoussac 119,127 Taschereau 125,746 Tasiujaq 102,740 Témiscaming 184,594 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac 284,650 Terrasse-Vaudreuil 167,440 Terrebonne 6,212,386 Thetford,Mines 1,383,405 Thorne 106,494 Thurso 203,362 Tingwick 145,564 Tourville 110,974 Trécesson 138,380 Très-Saint-Rédempteur 126,433 Très-Saint-Sacrement 137,007 Tring-Jonction 144,393 Trois-Pistoles 217,004 Trois-Rives 103,709 Trois-Rivières 7,331,249 Ulverton 105,001 Umiujaq 106,696 Upton 176,521 Val-Alain 126,957 Val-Brillant 124,253 Valcourt 174,826 Valcourt 129,581 Val-David 297,646 Val-des-Bois 122,962 Val-des-Lacs 116,867 Val-des-Monts 647,746 Val-d'Or 1,762,646 Val-Joli 154,161 Vallée-Jonction 162,839 Val-Morin 206,026 Val-Racine 95,273 Val-Saint-Gilles 94,668 Varennes 1,151,222 Vaudreuil-Dorion 2,156,136 Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac 142,860 Venise-en-Québec 156,179 Verchères 321,419 Victoriaville 2,534,037 Ville-Marie 191,213 Villeroy 106,615 Waltham 103,225 Warden 102,377 Warwick 275,165 Waterloo 271,855 Waterville 175,230 Weedon 195,370 Wentworth 111,015 Wentworth-Nord 144,918 Westbury 129,984 Westmount 1,121,703 Wickham 192,303 Windsor 305,799 Wotton 144,918 Yamachiche 204,613 Yamaska 156,219

[1] Amounts provided to the municipalities listed above (a total of approximately $512 million) are estimates based on the division of total federal payments that communities receive over the course of five years. These estimates also include a portion of the $504 million GTF top-up that was provided to Quebec last year, and flows annually through the TECQ.

Associated links

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Programme d'aide au transport collectif des personnes et aux immobilisations en transport en commun [FRENCH ONLY]:

https://www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/aide-finan/transport-collectif/Pages/transport-collectif-personnes-SOFIL.aspx#:~:text=Le%20Programme%20d'aide%20aux,la%20taxe%20sur%20l'essence.

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

