Supporting communities across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced that Manitoba has received $75.8 million through the new Canada Community-Building Fund for the 2021–22 fiscal year, and will receive a top-up of more than $72.5 million. This top-up doubles the amount of money that Manitoba communities received through the program in 2020–21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Westlake-Gladstone has used this source of funding to upgrade roads, renew sewer lines, and resize and resurface tennis courts into a multi-court recreation location that can accommodate tennis, basketball and pickleball. Minnedosa used its funding for a new lift station and water and sewer lines in a new residential subdivision. The City of Brandon invested its funding in a number of projects to improve sidewalks, trails, local roads and public transit, including a one-block extension at the north end of 34th Street and an upgrade to their transit fair system.

As of June 29, 2021, the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Manitoba remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

Quotes

"The doubling of the Canada Community-Building Fund will improve the daily lives of people in Manitoba, and across Canada, by allowing municipalities of all sizes to plan important infrastructure projects, while creating jobs in their communities. The flexibility of the categories that include everything from sports infrastructure to broadband allows Manitobans to plan for the long-term therefore ensuring we're building stronger more resilient communities for all."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"Supporting Manitoba municipalities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority for our government. Through the Canada Community-Building Fund, municipalities can make strategic investments in local infrastructure that will support economic growth and help strengthen communities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

