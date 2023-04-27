Supporting Animal Shelters with Mondou Mondon

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Mondou is launching its sixth annual Mondou Mondon for the Shelters fundraising campaign throughout its 85 stores and online. The Quebec company has set up this major fundraising campaign to support animal shelters struggling to stay afloat. April 27 to June 11 is the time to give.

"More than ever, we feel it's important to continue Mondou Mondon for the Shelters. Animal welfare is important, and having adequate facilities will allow Quebec shelters to carry out their mission. These support centres have been in dire need for a long time, and whether it's during moving season or after the holidays, they need help 365 days a year," said Marc-Antoine Legault, director of sustainable development. "Mondou is proud to be able to support a large number of shelters across the province once again this year and to have donated nearly $1 million since the fundraising campaign's launch in 2018. We, of course, wouldn't be here without the generous support of our loyal customers, partners and employees. It's a group effort that we are committed to sustaining," he adds.

Ways to Donate While Treating Yourself

From now until June 11, Mondou customers and animal lovers are encouraged to donate by purchasing low-priced items that many will enjoy.

One of three 220 g Funky Candles in decadent fragrances of watermelon candy, pear and basil or hazelnut coffee for $17.99 . $7 from each purchase will be donated to the cause.

. from each purchase will be donated to the cause. A 350 g bucket of tasty KandJu candy in Mondou colours for $7.99 . $3 from each purchase will be donated to the cause.

. from each purchase will be donated to the cause. A fire emergency sticker to display on one of your doors and windows to alert others that there's an animal in your home for $3.49 . $2.50 from each purchase will be donated to the cause.

All donations collected through the fundraising campaign will be handed over to various shelters across the province. The money raised will be used to renovate the shelters, spay and neuter animals from low-income households, purchase equipment and food, pay for medical expenses and host all kinds of awareness events. So, even more animals will be able to get a second chance!

Mondou has always dedicated itself to supporting a number of animal welfare causes. Every year, the family-owned Quebec company donates over $1 million worth of food to some 20 shelters—or 12,000 kg per month. Mondou encourages you to contribute generously to Mondou Mondon for the Shelters 2023!

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based family business that offers products, services and guidance for animal health and well-being. Since the Legault family acquired this Quebec flagship in 1983, the number of stores has grown from one to 85, thanks to the dedication of its passionate employees, of whom there are now more than 1,100 across the province. Our slogan, "Affectionately Yours," is a testament to this passion for animals that lies at the heart of our evolution. Much more than just a pet food store, Mondou sets itself apart with its team of experienced consultants and its pledge to not sell animals. With animal welfare as one of its core values, Mondou is committed to its partner organizations and works to advance animal welfare through numerous initiatives. It's this genuine passion that has made Mondou the undisputed industry leader for over 85 years. Mondou: affectionately yours!

