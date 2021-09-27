Supported by Canadian Tire and Jumpstart SRF, OSCA Announces Logo Design Competition and School Cricket Programs

This was part of OSCA'S province wide training program where over 300 teachers were trained to introduce cricket in the physical education class. The training was provided via live streamed cricket training workshops – an innovative new platform developed by OSCA to meet the needs of Ontario's diverse student population, though these challenging times. Also at a media event held today in Toronto, OSCA announced a OSCA Logo Design Contest for high school students in Ontario. OSCA's Founding Partner Canadian Tire Corporation has offered $5,000 in gift vouchers to be shared by the contest winners.

Interested students can find more information by visiting www.oscaschools.org

"We were delighted to partner with the TCDSB and Jumpstart to positively impact the lives of young Torontonians through the sport of cricket which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago" said Ken Jeffers President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. "We are thankful for Founding Partner Canadian Tire Corporation and the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund for their generous support and encouragement and for their increased investment in the program this year."

"We know the critical role that physical fitness and exercise play in the well-being of our youth" said Premier Doug Ford. "The introduction of cricket into physical education classes will allow our students to participate in a great sport that is played all around the world and will play a positive role in improving their overall health."

"Our government strongly supports student sports, which is why we are excited for the launch and introduction of cricket in 50 schools and physical education classes this fall," said Minister Lecce. "We appreciate the partnership with TCDSB, OSCA and Jumpstart in bringing people together and uniting young people behind the key tenets of teamwork, sportsmanship, civility, and hard work."

"Our government is committed to supporting and ensuring students have access to the extracurricular sports and activities they need to grow and support their mental health and wellbeing in a safe and respectful environment," said Kinga Surma, MPP for Etobicoke Centre. "With this generous donation, students in our community have an exciting opportunity to pick up a new sport with their friends and develop life-long skills in teamwork."

"We are so grateful for the generosity of the Jumpstart Foundation and our longstanding partnership with OSCA that supports our strategic goals of promoting healthy, active living and fostering student achievement and well-being", says Director of Education Dr. Brendan Browne.

"Through our new cricket program, students can meet their daily physical activity requirements while participating in a fun, engaging and collaborative physical activity". "We at Canadian Tire are so thankful for the work that OSCA is doing to help bring a sport like cricket to more teachers and children across the province. We are thrilled to be the founding partner of this program." – Kim Saunders, Vice President, ESG Strategy and Community Impact

"At Jumpstart, we are so proud to help fund initiatives that not only teach the importance of sport to kids in the classroom but provide them with opportunities to learn through new sports such as Cricket. OSCA and TCDSB have done an outstanding job putting programs and resources together for teachers and children across Toronto and we at Jumpstart charities could not be more proud to support." – Scott Fraser, President, Jumpstart Charities

Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a federally incorporated not for profit organization formed to promote healthy active lifestyles among school children through inclusive cricket programs – fostering active participation of children in play. Building on the community, municipal and education sector partnerships developed through the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) school cricket program, OSCA is enabling lifelong love of healthy active living among school children through cricket.

