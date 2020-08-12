Support Tim Hortons® annual Camp Day today, with 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

While this year's annual Camp Day plans may be scaled back in restaurants to follow local health and safety requirements, restaurant owners across the country are still coming together to donate 100 per cent of sales from hot coffee and, new to Camp Day this year, iced coffee, to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps .

"Camp Day is one of my favourite days of the year because we get to show Tim Hortons guests how much their donation means to us as well as how far a purchase of a cup of coffee or bracelet can truly go," says Hrithik Sharma, a former camper.

"Without the opportunities the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has provided me, I don't think I would be as confident, capable or driven as I am today, and I want to make sure that these same opportunities continue on for the next generation of campers."

Tims Camps support kids throughout their youth between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through the multi-year Summer Program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility. They become empowered to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.

Earlier this spring, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps announced an all-new digital camp experience, Tims eCamp. Tims eCamp officially kicked off during the first week of July and will run for eight full weeks. Participating campers have been grouped into eCabins and are being supported and guided by trained eCounsellors to build social, emotional and developmental skills.

"We're excited that we are still able to celebrate our largest annual fundraiser this year by supporting youth who participate in our camp programs across North America," says Duncan Fulton, Chief Corporate Officer of Tim Hortons and Chair of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "Tims Camps rely heavily on our invested and committed restaurant owners and guests across the country to support the incredible programming and opportunities the Camps provide to youth."

Whether they are supporting from home or on the go, here are ways Tim Hortons guests across Canada can participate in Camp Day this year:

Place an order for hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or for delivery

restaurant, or for delivery Donate $2 in restaurant or on the mobile app and receive a Camp Day bracelet in one of four vibrant colours with an inspirational message based on the Foundation's values: Empower, Dream, Believe, Inspire

in restaurant or on the mobile app and receive a Camp Day bracelet in one of four vibrant colours with an inspirational message based on the Foundation's values: Round up your order in restaurant with the balance of the dollar going towards the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Make a one-time or monthly donation any time at www.timscamps.com

Help raise awareness and raise funds for Camp Day by joining the #CampInForCampDay social media challenge at www.campinforcampday.com

How to Join the Camp Day conversation:

Use hashtag: #TimsCampDay

Like on Facebook: @TimHortonsFoundationCamps

Subscribe on YouTube: @TimsCamps

Follow on Instagram: @TimsCamps

Follow on Twitter: @TimsCamps

Camp Day History:

In 1986, a group of Restaurant Owners in Atlantic Canada decided they wanted to have a Tim Hortons camp in their region, just like the first camp that was established in Parry Sound, Ontario. They came up with the idea to donate the proceeds of coffee sales from one day from every Atlantic Canada restaurant to fund a new camp. On May 6, 1987, the "First Annual Tim Horton Children's Foundation Day" occurred, raising over $131,000. With some additional fundraisers and donations, the Tim Horton Children's Camp opened in 1988 on the shores of the Northumberland Strait in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia. It wasn't until 1991 that the fundraiser went chain-wide and every Tim Hortons location from coast to coast to coast was donating coffee sales on what they referred to as "Camp Day Canada."

About Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 helping kids to their stories for the better. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based change program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. The Foundation's funding comes from Tim Hortons Camp Day, fundraising activities, special events, and year-round public donations collected through counter and drive-thru coin boxes, as well as other donations. More than 295,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit timscamps.com.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: For media inquiries, please reach out to: Shannon Hall, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps - [email protected]; Meghan Giffin, Tim Hortons - [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timhortons.com

