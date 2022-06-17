QUEBEC CITY, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreation and sports in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, along with Isabelle Charest, the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $29 million in funding for five sports and recreation projects in the Nord-du-Québec region in the northern villages of Umiujaq, Kangirsuk, Kangiqsualujjuaq, Quaqtaq and Kuujjuarapik.

To support these projects, the Government of Canada is providing $14,614,050 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is investing $14,614,050 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of these communities.

Quotes

"Our government's investments in sports and recreation infrastructure help build strong and vibrant communities that are great places to live. The projects announced today will help promote an active and healthy lifestyle in five Indigenous communities in the Nord-du-Québec region. These projects will also boost the region's economic vitality by creating good jobs."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, high-quality sports and recreation infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with high-quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps keep the entire population in good physical and mental health. I am very proud that we will have new, modern, purpose-built facilities once again to meet the needs of the entire community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"During my tour of Nunavik's northern villages, I quickly understood the importance of sport infrastructure for these communities. I am delighted with the major investments that enabled the completion of these five projects. It's well known that access to sports and recreation activities in high-quality facilities is a determining factor in achieving a healthy, physcially active lifestyle. I am more than convinced that modernizing these facilities will be appreciated from the youngest to the oldest members in these communities."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Member for Vachon

Quick facts

The projects announced today are in addition to the 176 sports and recreation infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of $294 million .

in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of . Under the ICIP, the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The additional $60 million allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of Canada and $30 million by the Governemnt of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreation infrastructure to $354 million .

allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of and by the Governemnt of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreation infrastructure to . Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreation Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the IBA.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreation Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the IBA. Since 2018, the Government of Quebec has supported the deployment of 1,281 sports, recreation and outdoor infrastructure projects through various programs, with total investments of more than $617 million .

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec provide over $29 million for five sports and recreation projects in the Nord-du-Québec region

Joint federal and provincial funding is being allocated to five sports and recreation infrastructure projects, which will be completed in Indigenous communities in the Nord-du-Québec region. These projects include the construction, renovation and expansion of various buildings to improve the longevity and reliability of local infrastructure and promote a healthy and active lifestyle in the communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $14 million in these five projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of Quebec has also allocated more than $14 million to the five projects through its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS).

Project information

Location Project title Federal funding Provincial funding Northern Village of Umiujaq Community centre renovation $2,161,500.00 $2,161,500.00 Northern Village of Kangirsuk Community centre expansion $3,053,737.50 $3,053,737.50 Northern Village of Kangiqsualujjuaq Arena renovation $3,457,987.50 $3,457,987.50 Northern Village of Quaqtaq Arena renovation $3,613,500.00 $3,613,500.00 Northern Village of Kuujjuarapik Construction of a roof for the outdoor ice rink and of a service building $2,327,325.00 $2,327,325.00



$14,614,050.00 $14,614,050.00

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives [French only]

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/municipalites/aide-financiere/fonds-pour-le-developpement-du-sport-et-de-lactivite-physique/programme-daide-financiere-aux-infrastructures-recreatives-et-sportives-pafirs-ebi/

Quebec Infrastructure Plan 2022-2032

https://www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/PDF/budget_depenses/22-23/6-Quebec_Infrastructure_Plan.pdf

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Media contacts, Jean-Sébastien Comeau Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary for the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Officer, Ministère de l'Éducation, Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, Ministère de la Famille, [email protected]