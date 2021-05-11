ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us more aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern, safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for engaging in physical activity in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $17 million in financial assistance for seven projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. They were joined by Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region and MNA for Abitibi-Est, as well as Diane Dallaire, Mayor of Rouyn-Noranda. With this funding, local residents will have access to safe, modern facilities that will promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region to create living environments that are attractive to families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. Of note, financial assistance totalling over $12.4 million will be used to build an aquatic centre in Rouyn-Noranda. The centre will house a competition pool, along with a recreation section, mechanical rooms, a laundry room, locker rooms, a storage room, a lifeguard office, bleachers, toilet and shower facilities, offices, multi-purpose rooms, and space overlooking the pools. Parking areas and related work are also planned.

In Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Government of Canada is investing over $8.6 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is also investing over $8.6 million through its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives [financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure].

Quotes

"The pandemic has shown us that getting out of the house and exercising is fundamental to our mental health. Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec are investing together in seven important sports and recreational infrastructure projects in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. This will make a real difference in the lives of people in Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d'Or, Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, Dupuy, Macamic, Notre-Dame-du-Nord and Palmarolle. We are here to help local families get through the pandemic and to create good jobs as the economy recovers."

Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers move more. Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, everyone will experience the pleasure of being active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very pleased with the announcement of funding for seven projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. This important investment of over $12 million will allow the whole community to benefit from new recreational and sports facilities, while generating considerable economic spinoffs. This excellent news will mean that we can continue to develop and deliver services to our community."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region, and MNA for Abitibi-Est

"We are extremely pleased with the funding granted for the Rouyn-Noranda aquatic centre project, a priority for our city council. This high-quality infrastructure will have a major impact on the health and quality of life of the population. Designed to meet the needs of young and old alike, this aquatic centre will be a source of pride for our 43,000 citizens."

Diane Dallaire, Mayor of Rouyn-Noranda

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of $294 million .

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. PAFIRS has a budget of . Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or restore recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase Quebecers' access to such infrastructure.

Related product

Appendix

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in seven recreational and sports projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to seven recreational and sports projects that will be completed in communities in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. These projects include renovating recreational centres and improving playgrounds and other sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $8,679,012 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $8,679,012 from its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. The municipalities and other partners will be contributing $9,083,597.24.

Project information

Location Project Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal/Other

Funding Dupuy Replace the skating rink boards $86,563.50 $86,563.50 $86,563.80 Macamic Add a lighting system for the ball field $30,462.00 $30,462.00 $36,185.24 Notre-Dame-du-Nord Upgrade the arena's roof $91,068.00 $91,068.00 $91,067.72 Palmarolle Renovate and modernize the Rogatien-Vachon arena $64,742.00 $64,742.00 $64,742.87 Rouyn-Noranda Build an aquatic centre $6,213,069.00 $6,213,069.00 $6,422,951.82 Saint-Marc-de-Figuery Build a recreational and sports centre $750,000.00 $750,000.00 $938,977.94 Val-d'Or Renovate the Kiwanis arena $1,443,107.50 $1,443,107.50 $1,443,107.85



$8,679,012.00 $8,679,012.00 $9,083,597.24

