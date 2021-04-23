SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, QC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has further emphasized the importance of having a healthy population, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support close to 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects throughout Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have easily accessible, modern and safe facilities, thereby putting into place the winning conditions for the practice of physical activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Junior Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced the awarding of over $9.4 million in funding assistance for the completion of 17 projects in the Chaudière-Appalaches Region. On this occasion, they were accompanied by Marie-Eve Proulx, Quebec's Junior Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, as well as Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and MNA for Côte-du-Sud, as well as by His Worship Bernard Ouellet, Mayor of Saint-Apollinaire. Because of this funding, the citizens of the Region will have access to modern and safe facilities that will foster an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Chaudière-Appalaches region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while stimulating the local economic recovery. Among others, total financial assistance of over $2.7 million in Saint-Apollinaire will enable the construction of a covered and refrigerated skating rink. The civil works for the skating rink include the following elements: excavation, backfill, drainage, foundation, structure, skating rink surface, refrigeration system, related equipment, site work and contingencies.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, the Government of Canada is investing a total of $4,705,694.50 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), while the Government of Quebec is investing a total of $4,705,694.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) (financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure).

Quotes:

"Sports and recreational activities are essential to communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. To improve the health and well-being of Quebecers, the Government of Canada is funding 17 projects across the Chaudière-Appalaches region, including the construction of a covered ice rink in Saint-Apollinaire, creating local jobs and providing spaces for residents to enjoy for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are aware of the importance of being active. This is why we are implementing the means to enable Quebecers to be more active. Access to modern and quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a strong incentive to encourage the regular practice of physical activities. These projects will have concrete impacts on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, because of the investments we are announcing today, all citizens will have opportunities to enjoy the pleasure of being active."

Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Junior Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The dynamic Chaudière-Appalaches Region deserves safe and modern recreational and sports facilities that meet the needs of families, athletes and the general public. Today, I am very pleased to announce these investments that will make it possible to equip the Region with unifying infrastructure while fostering the adoption and the maintenance of a physically active lifestyle for the entire population."

Marie-Eve Proulx, Quebec's Junior Minister for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and MNA for Côte-du-Sud

"I am pleased with this announcement, which will enable the Municipality of Saint-Apollinaire to improve its recreational and sports infrastructure. Easy and safe access to a variety of activities is essential to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits. This infrastructure is therefore an asset by bringing together ice sports and recreation enthusiasts and creating conditions conducive to the practice of numerous physical activities."

Isabelle Lecours, Parliamentary assistant to Quebec's Minister of Public Safety and MNA for Lotbinière-Frontenac

"The Municipality of Saint-Apollinaire has experienced strong demographic growth in recent years. The families who come to settle in our territory are looking for new sports and recreational services. This financial assistance for the construction of an indoor skating rink will meet this need by extending the ice time for skaters in the winter, in addition to making it possible to organize new outdoor activities sheltered from inclement weather the rest of the year. On behalf of my colleagues on the municipal council and the entire population, I would like to thank the governments of Quebec and Canada for this important funding."

His Worship Bernard Ouellet, Mayor of Saint-Apollinaire

Quick facts:

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the Federal Government is planning to invest, between 2018 and 2028, over $7.5 billion in Quebec for projects intended for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, mass transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the Federal Government is planning to invest, between 2018 and 2028, over in for projects intended for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, mass transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) exists within the framework of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of $294 million .

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) exists within the framework of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an envelope of . The Quebec Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure stream, which is the subject of the IBA.

Through the funding of construction, civil works, renovation, upgrading and redesign of recreational and sports infrastructure projects, the PAFIRS aims to support the availability of sound recreational and sports infrastructure in all regions of Quebec and increase the public's access to such infrastructure.

Related product:

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec invest in 17 recreational and sports projects in the Chaudière-Appalaches Region.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to 17 recreational infrastructure projects which will be completed in communities of the Chaudière-Appalaches Region. The purpose of these projects is to renovate recreation centres and improve playgrounds and sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $4,705,694.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $4,705,694.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). The municipalities and other partners will add $4 723 798,55 to these contributions.

Project information:

Location Project Name Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding / Other Funding Beaumont Construction of a skateboarding park $59,990.50 $59,990.50 $60,000.09 Beaumont Construction of a new covered outdoor skating rink $516,186.50 $516,186.50 $516,186.68 Lac Poulin Repair and expansion of the tennis court $46,684.50 $46 684,50 $46 684.32 Lévis Replacement of the synthetic surface and addition of wall protection $271,501.00 $271,501.00 $279,730.36 Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur-d'Issoudun Construction of a pump track $36,745.50 $36,745.50 $36,745.88 Saint-Apollinaire Construction of a covered and refrigerated skating rink $1,356,722.50 $1,356,22.50 $1,356,722.50 Saint-Camille-de-Lellis Upgrading of the building that houses the training room at the recreation field $47,581.00 $47,581.00 $47,580.41 Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse Repair and upgrading of the outdoor municipal pool $335,534.50 $335,534.50 $336,542.23 Saint-Côme-Linière Construction of a tennis court $56,601.50 $56,601.50 $56,602.73 Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière Construction of a multi-surface in Agathois Park $98,184.50 $98,184.50 $98,215.43 Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière Repair of the sports fields $42,085.00 $42,085.00 $48,515.64 Sainte-Justine Partial reconstruction of the Claude-Bédard Sports Centre $616,830.00 $616,830.00 $616,830.00 Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth Upgrading of the ventilation system at the municipal pool $50,356.00 $50,356.00 $51,122.77 Saint-Martin Development of the Saint-Martin municipal park $535,148.50 $535,148.50 $536,756.91 Saint-Nérée-de-Bellechasse Upgrading of the sports equipment and recreational facilities of the municipal complex $40,943.50 $40,943.50 $40,943.12 Saints-Anges Repair and expansion of the playing field $533,739.00 $533,739.00 $533,739.91 Saint-Sylvestre Installation of splash pads $60,860.50 $60,860.50 $60,879.57



$4,705,694.50 $4,705,694.50 $4,723,798.55

Related links:

